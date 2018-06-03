The download() function is used to trigger a file download from JavaScript.
It specifies the contents and name of a new file placed in the browser's download directory. The input can be a URL, String, Blob, or Typed Array of data, or via a dataURL representing the file's data as base64 or url-encoded string. No matter the input format, download() saves a file using the specified file name and mime information in the same manner as a server using a Content-Disposition HTTP header.
npm install downloadjs
bower install downloadjs
require("downloadjs")(data, strFileName, strMimeType);
download function via
<script> include
download(data, strFileName, strMimeType);
require(['path/to/file'], function(download) {
download(data, strFileName, strMimeType);
});
download("hello world", "dlText.txt", "text/plain");
download("data:text/plain,hello%20world", "dlDataUrlText.txt", "text/plain");
download(new Blob(["hello world"]), "dlTextBlob.txt", "text/plain");
download("/robots.txt");
var str= "hello world", arr= new Uint8Array(str.length);
str.split("").forEach(function(a,b){
arr[b]=a.charCodeAt(); });
download( arr, "textUInt8Array.txt", "text/plain" );
download(document.documentElement.outerHTML, "dlHTML.html", "text/html");
download(new Blob(["hello world".bold()]), "dlHtmlBlob.html", "text/html");
(note that callback mode won't work on vanilla ajax or with binary files)
$.ajax({
url: "/download.html",
success: download.bind(true, "text/html", "dlAjaxCallback.html")
});
download("/diff6.png");
var x=new XMLHttpRequest();
x.open( "GET", "/diff6.png" , true);
x.responseType="blob";
x.onload= function(e){download(e.target.response, "awesomesauce.png", "image/png");};
x.send();
download.js works with a wide range of devices and browsers.
You can expect it to work for the vast majority of your users, with some common-sense limits:
Can I tell when a download is done/canceled? No.
How can I style the temporary download link? Define CSS class styles for
.download-js-link.
What's up with Safari? I don't know either but pull requests that improve the situation are welcome.
Why is my binary file corrupted? Likely: an incorrect MIME or using jQuery ajax, which has no bin support.
How big of files work? Depends, try yourself: File Echo Demo... I do a 1GB dl routinely on a thinkpad...