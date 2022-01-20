jQuery UI DownloadBuilder & ThemeRoller backend and frontend application.
npm install -g grunt-cli
Install node modules.
$ npm install
Prepare the releases (declared in
config.json) and build the frontend js bundles.
$ grunt prepare
Run the server.
$ node server.js --console
Go to the URL it outputs.
Use the config file to define which jQueryUI version DownloadBuilder should serve. Eg:
"jqueryUi": [
{
"version": "1.10.0"
"dependsOn": "jQuery 1.7+",
"label": "Stable",
"stable": true
},
{
"version": "1.9.1"
"dependsOn": "jQuery 1.6+",
"label": "Legacy"
}
}
One version with the
stable property set to
true is required. Each release has the following attributes:
version is a String, can be a tag or a branch of jQuery UI. Note: use
repo/branch eg.
origin/master when defining a branch.
dependsOn is a String, any textual value allowed.
label is a boolean, describing the lifecycle of this version, like "Stable", "Legacy" or "Beta".
stable is a boolean, marking the current stable release. This will be selected by default in the web UI and will be used to generate demo files.
Use
node server.js to run the server. Arguments:
--console output to console instead of syslog (via simple-log module);
--host <name> specify custom host. Default localhost;
--nocache skip caching release files and theme images;
--port <number> specify custom port. Default 8088;
Use
npm test to run the unit tests.
Here's how to do integration testing with WordPress:
Link your local
download.jqueryui.com module on
jqueryui.com.
$ cd <local download.jqueryui.com path>
$ npm link
$ node server.js --console
$ cd <local jqueryui.com path>
$ npm link download.jqueryui.com
Temporarily change its
Gruntfile.js to use localhost instead of http://download.jqueryui.com.
var frontend = require( "download.jqueryui.com" ).frontend({
- host: "http://download.jqueryui.com"
+ host: "http://localhost:8088",
env: "production"
}),
Then deploy:
$ grunt deploy
Commands:
$ wget http://www.imagemagick.org/download/legacy/ImageMagick-6.6.9-10.tar.gz
$ tar -xzf ImageMagick-6.6.9-10.tar.gz
$ cd ImageMagick-6.6.9-10
$ ./configure CFLAGS=-O5 CXXFLAGS=-O5 --prefix=/opt --enable-static --with-png --disable-shared
Make sure you have the below in the output.
PNG --with-png=yes yes
If "png=yes no", libpng is missing and needs to be installed,
apt-get install libpng-dev on linux or
brew install libpng on OS X.
Continuing...
$ make -j5 && sudo make install
export MAGICK_HOME="/opt"
export PATH="$MAGICK_HOME/bin:$PATH"
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH="$MAGICK_HOME/lib/"
export DYLD_LIBRARY_PATH="$MAGICK_HOME/lib/"
Make sure you get the right bin when running it.
$ which convert
/opt/bin/convert
Hint: add those export statements into your .bash_profile.