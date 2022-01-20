jQuery UI DownloadBuilder & ThemeRoller backend and frontend application.

Requirements

Getting Started

Install node modules.

npm install

Prepare the releases (declared in config.json ) and build the frontend js bundles.

$ grunt prepare

Run the server.

$ node server .js

Go to the URL it outputs.

Development

Use the config file to define which jQueryUI version DownloadBuilder should serve. Eg:

"jqueryUi" : [ { "version" : "1.10.0" "dependsOn" : "jQuery 1.7+" , "label" : "Stable" , "stable" : true }, { "version" : "1.9.1" "dependsOn" : "jQuery 1.6+" , "label" : "Legacy" } }

One version with the stable property set to true is required. Each release has the following attributes:

version is a String, can be a tag or a branch of jQuery UI. Note: use repo/branch eg. origin/master when defining a branch.

is a String, can be a tag or a branch of jQuery UI. Note: use eg. when defining a branch. dependsOn is a String, any textual value allowed.

is a String, any textual value allowed. label is a boolean, describing the lifecycle of this version, like "Stable", "Legacy" or "Beta".

is a boolean, describing the lifecycle of this version, like "Stable", "Legacy" or "Beta". stable is a boolean, marking the current stable release. This will be selected by default in the web UI and will be used to generate demo files.

node server.js

Use node server.js to run the server. Arguments:

--console output to console instead of syslog (via simple-log module);

output to console instead of syslog (via simple-log module); --host <name> specify custom host. Default localhost;

specify custom host. Default localhost; --nocache skip caching release files and theme images;

skip caching release files and theme images; --port <number> specify custom port. Default 8088;

Test

Use npm test to run the unit tests.

Local testing in WordPress

Here's how to do integration testing with WordPress:

Link your local download.jqueryui.com module on jqueryui.com .

$ cd < local download.jqueryui.com path> $ npm link $ node server.js --console $ cd < local jqueryui.com path> $ npm link download.jqueryui.com

Temporarily change its Gruntfile.js to use localhost instead of http://download.jqueryui.com.

var frontend = require( "download.jqueryui.com" ).frontend({ - host: "http://download.jqueryui.com" + host: "http://localhost:8088", env: "production" }),

Then deploy:

$ grunt deploy

Appendix

Compile and install ImageMagick from source

Commands:

wget http://www.imagemagick.org/download/legacy/ImageMagick-6.6.9-10.tar.gz tar -xzf ImageMagick-6.6.9-10.tar.gz cd ImageMagick-6.6.9-10 ./configure CFLAGS=-O5 CXXFLAGS=-O5 --prefix=/opt -- enable -static --with-png -- disable -shared

Make sure you have the below in the output.

PNG --with-png= yes yes

If "png=yes no", libpng is missing and needs to be installed, apt-get install libpng-dev on linux or brew install libpng on OS X.

Continuing...

$ make -j5 && sudo make install export MAGICK_HOME= "/opt" export PATH= " $MAGICK_HOME /bin: $PATH " export LD_LIBRARY_PATH= " $MAGICK_HOME /lib/" export DYLD_LIBRARY_PATH= " $MAGICK_HOME /lib/"

Make sure you get the right bin when running it.

which convert /opt/bin/convert

Hint: add those export statements into your .bash_profile.