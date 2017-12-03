Download a file to disk programmatically.

Installation

npm install download- to -file

Usage

var download = require ( 'download-to-file' ) console .log( 'Downloading to /tmp/example.html' ) download( 'http://example.com/' , '/tmp/example.html' , function ( err, filepath ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'Download finished:' , filepath) })

API

Will download the content of the given url and store it in a file specified by filepath . When done, the callback will be called with an optional error object as the first argument and the filepath as the second argument.

If the server does not return a 200 HTTP status code, the callback will be called with an error and the file will not be stored on disk.

License

MIT