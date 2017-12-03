Download a file to disk programmatically.
npm install download-to-file --save
var download = require('download-to-file')
console.log('Downloading to /tmp/example.html')
download('http://example.com/', '/tmp/example.html', function (err, filepath) {
if (err) throw err
console.log('Download finished:', filepath)
})
download(url, filepath, callback)
Will download the content of the given
url and store it in a file
specified by
filepath. When done, the
callback will be called with
an optional error object as the first argument and the
filepath as the
second argument.
If the server does not return a 200 HTTP status code, the callback will be called with an error and the file will not be stored on disk.
MIT