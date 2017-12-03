openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dtf

download-to-file

by Thomas Watson
2.1.0 (see all)

Download a file to disk programmatically

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

download-to-file

Download a file to disk programmatically.

Build status js-standard-style

Installation

npm install download-to-file --save

Usage

var download = require('download-to-file')

console.log('Downloading to /tmp/example.html')
download('http://example.com/', '/tmp/example.html', function (err, filepath) {
  if (err) throw err
  console.log('Download finished:', filepath)
})

API

download(url, filepath, callback)

Will download the content of the given url and store it in a file specified by filepath. When done, the callback will be called with an optional error object as the first argument and the filepath as the second argument.

If the server does not return a 200 HTTP status code, the callback will be called with an error and the file will not be stored on disk.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial