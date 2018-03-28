Get and calculate npm download stats for npm modules.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save download-stats
var stats = require('download-stats');
Get a range of download counts for the specified repository. This method returns a stream of raw data in the form of
{ day: '2016-01-10', downloads: 123456 }.
Example
var start = new Date('2016-01-09');
var end = new Date('2016-01-10');
stats.get(start, end, 'micromatch')
.on('error', console.error)
.on('data', function(data) {
console.log(data);
})
.on('end', function() {
console.log('done.');
});
// { day: '2016-01-09', downloads: 53331 }
// { day: '2016-01-10', downloads: 47341 }
Params
start {Date}: Start date of stream.
end {Date}: End date of stream.
repo {String}: Repository to get downloads for. If
repo is not passed, then all npm downloads for the day will be returned.
returns {Stream}: Stream of download data.
Calculate object containing methods to calculate stats on arrays of download counts. See [calculate][#calculate] api docs for more information.
Get a specific point (all-time, last-month, last-week, last-day)
Example
stats.get.period('last-day', 'micromatch', function(err, results) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(results);
});
// { day: '2016-01-10', downloads: 47341 }
Params
period {String}: Period to retrieve downloads for.
repo {String}: Repository to retrieve downloads for.
cb {Function}: Callback function to get results
Get the all time total downloads for a repository.
Example
stats.get.allTime('micromatch', function(err, results) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(results);
});
// { day: '2016-01-10', downloads: 47341 }
Params
repo {String}: Repository to retrieve downloads for.
cb {Function}: Callback function to get results
Get the last month's total downloads for a repository.
Example
stats.get.lastMonth('micromatch', function(err, results) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(results);
});
// { downloads: 7750788, start: '2016-10-10', end: '2016-11-08', package: 'micromatch' }
Params
repo {String}: Repository to retrieve downloads for.
cb {Function}: Callback function to get results
Get the last week's total downloads for a repository.
Example
stats.get.lastWeek('micromatch', function(err, results) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(results);
});
// { downloads: 1777065, start: '2016-11-02', end: '2016-11-08', package: 'micromatch' }
Params
repo {String}: Repository to retrieve downloads for.
cb {Function}: Callback function to get results
Get the last day's total downloads for a repository.
Example
stats.get.lastDay('micromatch', function(err, results) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(results);
});
// { downloads: 316004, start: '2016-11-08', end: '2016-11-08', package: 'micromatch' }
Params
repo {String}: Repository to retrieve downloads for.
cb {Function}: Callback function to get results
Group array into object where keys are groups and values are arrays. Groups determined by provided
fn.
Example
var groups = calculate.group(downloads, function(download) {
// day is formatted as '2010-12-25'
// add this download to the '2010-12' group
return download.day.substr(0, 7);
});
Params
arr {Array}: Array of download objects
fn {Function}: Function to determine group the download belongs in.
returns {String}: Key to use for the group
Calculate the total for each group (key) in the object.
Params
groups {Object}: Object created by a
group function.
returns {Object}: Object with calculated totals
Calculate the total downloads for an array of download objects.
Params
arr {Array}: Array of download objects (must have a
.downloads property)
returns {Number}: Total of all downloads in the array.
Calculate the average for each group (key) in the object.
Params
groups {Object}: Object created by a
group function.
returns {Object}: Object with calculated average
Calculate the average downloads for an array of download objects.
Params
arr {Array}: Array of download objects (must have a
.downloads property)
returns {Number}: Average of all downloads in the array.
Create an array of downloads before specified day.
Params
day {String}: Day specifying last day to use in group.
arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
returns {Array}: Array of downloads happened before or on specified day.
Calculate the total downloads happening before the specified day.
Params
day {String}: Day specifying last day to use in group.
arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
returns {Number}: Total downloads happening before or on specified day.
Create an array of downloads for the last
X days.
Params
days {Number}: Number of days to go back.
arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
init {String}: Optional day to use as the last day to include. (Days from
init || today -
days to
init || today)
returns {Array}: Array of downloads for last
X days.
Calculate total downloads for the last
X days.
Params
days {Number}: Number of days to go back.
arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
init {String}: Optional day to use as the last day to include. (Days from
init || today -
days to
init || today)
returns {Array}: Array of downloads for last
X days.
Create an array of downloads for the previous
X days.
Params
days {Number}: Number of days to go back.
arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
init {String}: Optional day to use as the prev day to include. (Days from
init || today -
days -
days to
init || today -
days)
returns {Array}: Array of downloads for prev
X days.
Calculate total downloads for the previous
X days.
Params
days {Number}: Number of days to go back.
arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
init {String}: Optional day to use as the prev day to include. (Days from
init || today -
days -
days to
init || today -
days)
returns {Array}: Array of downloads for prev
X days.
Create an object of download groups by month.
Params
arr {Array}: Array of downloads to group and total.
returns {Object}: Groups with arrays of download objects
Calculate total downloads grouped by month.
Params
arr {Array}: Array of downloads to group and total.
returns {Object}: Groups with total downloads calculated
Create an object of download groups by month.
Params
arr {Array}: Array of downloads to group and total.
returns {Object}: Groups with arrays of download objects
Calculate total downloads grouped by year.
Params
arr {Array}: Array of downloads to group and total.
returns {Object}: Groups with total downloads calculated
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:
$ npm install -g verb verb-generate-readme && verb
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm install -d && npm test
Brian Woodward
Copyright © 2016, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT license.
