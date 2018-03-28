Get and calculate npm download stats for npm modules.

Table of Contents

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save download-stats

Usage

var stats = require ( 'download-stats' );

API

Get a range of download counts for the specified repository. This method returns a stream of raw data in the form of { day: '2016-01-10', downloads: 123456 } .

Example

var start = new Date ( '2016-01-09' ); var end = new Date ( '2016-01-10' ); stats.get(start, end, 'micromatch' ) .on( 'error' , console .error) .on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'done.' ); });

Params

start {Date} : Start date of stream.

: Start date of stream. end {Date} : End date of stream.

: End date of stream. repo {String} : Repository to get downloads for. If repo is not passed, then all npm downloads for the day will be returned.

: Repository to get downloads for. If is not passed, then all npm downloads for the day will be returned. returns {Stream}: Stream of download data.

Calculate object containing methods to calculate stats on arrays of download counts. See [calculate][#calculate] api docs for more information.

Get downloads

Get a specific point (all-time, last-month, last-week, last-day)

Example

stats.get.period( 'last-day' , 'micromatch' , function ( err, results ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(results); });

Params

period {String} : Period to retrieve downloads for.

: Period to retrieve downloads for. repo {String} : Repository to retrieve downloads for.

: Repository to retrieve downloads for. cb {Function}: Callback function to get results

Get the all time total downloads for a repository.

Example

stats.get.allTime( 'micromatch' , function ( err, results ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(results); });

Params

repo {String} : Repository to retrieve downloads for.

: Repository to retrieve downloads for. cb {Function}: Callback function to get results

Get the last month's total downloads for a repository.

Example

stats.get.lastMonth( 'micromatch' , function ( err, results ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(results); });

Params

repo {String} : Repository to retrieve downloads for.

: Repository to retrieve downloads for. cb {Function}: Callback function to get results

Get the last week's total downloads for a repository.

Example

stats.get.lastWeek( 'micromatch' , function ( err, results ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(results); });

Params

repo {String} : Repository to retrieve downloads for.

: Repository to retrieve downloads for. cb {Function}: Callback function to get results

Get the last day's total downloads for a repository.

Example

stats.get.lastDay( 'micromatch' , function ( err, results ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(results); });

Params

repo {String} : Repository to retrieve downloads for.

: Repository to retrieve downloads for. cb {Function}: Callback function to get results

Calculate

Group array into object where keys are groups and values are arrays. Groups determined by provided fn .

Example

var groups = calculate.group(downloads, function ( download ) { return download.day.substr( 0 , 7 ); });

Params

arr {Array} : Array of download objects

: Array of download objects fn {Function} : Function to determine group the download belongs in.

: Function to determine group the download belongs in. returns {String}: Key to use for the group

Calculate the total for each group (key) in the object.

Params

groups {Object} : Object created by a group function.

: Object created by a function. returns {Object}: Object with calculated totals

Calculate the total downloads for an array of download objects.

Params

arr {Array} : Array of download objects (must have a .downloads property)

: Array of download objects (must have a property) returns {Number}: Total of all downloads in the array.

Calculate the average for each group (key) in the object.

Params

groups {Object} : Object created by a group function.

: Object created by a function. returns {Object}: Object with calculated average

Calculate the average downloads for an array of download objects.

Params

arr {Array} : Array of download objects (must have a .downloads property)

: Array of download objects (must have a property) returns {Number}: Average of all downloads in the array.

Create an array of downloads before specified day.

Params

day {String} : Day specifying last day to use in group.

: Day specifying last day to use in group. arr {Array} : Array of downloads to check.

: Array of downloads to check. returns {Array}: Array of downloads happened before or on specified day.

Calculate the total downloads happening before the specified day.

Params

day {String} : Day specifying last day to use in group.

: Day specifying last day to use in group. arr {Array} : Array of downloads to check.

: Array of downloads to check. returns {Number}: Total downloads happening before or on specified day.

Create an array of downloads for the last X days.

Params

days {Number} : Number of days to go back.

: Number of days to go back. arr {Array} : Array of downloads to check.

: Array of downloads to check. init {String} : Optional day to use as the last day to include. (Days from init || today - days to init || today )

: Optional day to use as the last day to include. (Days from - to ) returns {Array}: Array of downloads for last X days.

Calculate total downloads for the last X days.

Params

days {Number} : Number of days to go back.

: Number of days to go back. arr {Array} : Array of downloads to check.

: Array of downloads to check. init {String} : Optional day to use as the last day to include. (Days from init || today - days to init || today )

: Optional day to use as the last day to include. (Days from - to ) returns {Array}: Array of downloads for last X days.

Create an array of downloads for the previous X days.

Params

days {Number} : Number of days to go back.

: Number of days to go back. arr {Array} : Array of downloads to check.

: Array of downloads to check. init {String} : Optional day to use as the prev day to include. (Days from init || today - days - days to init || today - days )

: Optional day to use as the prev day to include. (Days from - - to - ) returns {Array}: Array of downloads for prev X days.

Calculate total downloads for the previous X days.

Params

days {Number} : Number of days to go back.

: Number of days to go back. arr {Array} : Array of downloads to check.

: Array of downloads to check. init {String} : Optional day to use as the prev day to include. (Days from init || today - days - days to init || today - days )

: Optional day to use as the prev day to include. (Days from - - to - ) returns {Array}: Array of downloads for prev X days.

Create an object of download groups by month.

Params

arr {Array} : Array of downloads to group and total.

: Array of downloads to group and total. returns {Object}: Groups with arrays of download objects

Calculate total downloads grouped by month.

Params

arr {Array} : Array of downloads to group and total.

: Array of downloads to group and total. returns {Object}: Groups with total downloads calculated

Create an object of download groups by month.

Params

arr {Array} : Array of downloads to group and total.

: Array of downloads to group and total. returns {Object}: Groups with arrays of download objects

Calculate total downloads grouped by year.

Params

arr {Array} : Array of downloads to group and total.

: Array of downloads to group and total. returns {Object}: Groups with total downloads calculated

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install -g verb verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2016, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT license.

