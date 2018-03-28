openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ds

download-stats

by Brian Woodward
0.3.4 (see all)

Get and calculate npm download stats for npm modules.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

227K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

download-stats NPM version NPM downloads Linux Build Status

Get and calculate npm download stats for npm modules.

Table of Contents

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save download-stats

Usage

var stats = require('download-stats');

API

.get

Get a range of download counts for the specified repository. This method returns a stream of raw data in the form of { day: '2016-01-10', downloads: 123456 }.

Example

var start = new Date('2016-01-09');
var end = new Date('2016-01-10');
stats.get(start, end, 'micromatch')
  .on('error', console.error)
  .on('data', function(data) {
    console.log(data);
  })
  .on('end', function() {
    console.log('done.');
  });
// { day: '2016-01-09', downloads: 53331 }
// { day: '2016-01-10', downloads: 47341 }

Params

  • start {Date}: Start date of stream.
  • end {Date}: End date of stream.
  • repo {String}: Repository to get downloads for. If repo is not passed, then all npm downloads for the day will be returned.
  • returns {Stream}: Stream of download data.

.calc

Calculate object containing methods to calculate stats on arrays of download counts. See [calculate][#calculate] api docs for more information.

Get downloads

get

Get a range of download counts for the specified repository. This method returns a stream of raw data in the form of { day: '2016-01-10', downloads: 123456 }.

Example

var start = new Date('2016-01-09');
var end = new Date('2016-01-10');
stats.get(start, end, 'micromatch')
  .on('error', console.error)
  .on('data', function(data) {
    console.log(data);
  })
  .on('end', function() {
    console.log('done.');
  });
// { day: '2016-01-09', downloads: 53331 }
// { day: '2016-01-10', downloads: 47341 }

Params

  • start {Date}: Start date of stream.
  • end {Date}: End date of stream.
  • repo {String}: Repository to get downloads for. If repo is not passed, then all npm downloads for the day will be returned.
  • returns {Stream}: Stream of download data.

.point

Get a specific point (all-time, last-month, last-week, last-day)

Example

stats.get.period('last-day', 'micromatch', function(err, results) {
  if (err) return console.error(err);
  console.log(results);
});
// { day: '2016-01-10', downloads: 47341 }

Params

  • period {String}: Period to retrieve downloads for.
  • repo {String}: Repository to retrieve downloads for.
  • cb {Function}: Callback function to get results

.allTime

Get the all time total downloads for a repository.

Example

stats.get.allTime('micromatch', function(err, results) {
  if (err) return console.error(err);
  console.log(results);
});
// { day: '2016-01-10', downloads: 47341 }

Params

  • repo {String}: Repository to retrieve downloads for.
  • cb {Function}: Callback function to get results

.lastMonth

Get the last month's total downloads for a repository.

Example

stats.get.lastMonth('micromatch', function(err, results) {
  if (err) return console.error(err);
  console.log(results);
});
// { downloads: 7750788, start: '2016-10-10', end: '2016-11-08', package: 'micromatch' }

Params

  • repo {String}: Repository to retrieve downloads for.
  • cb {Function}: Callback function to get results

.lastWeek

Get the last week's total downloads for a repository.

Example

stats.get.lastWeek('micromatch', function(err, results) {
  if (err) return console.error(err);
  console.log(results);
});
// { downloads: 1777065, start: '2016-11-02', end: '2016-11-08', package: 'micromatch' }

Params

  • repo {String}: Repository to retrieve downloads for.
  • cb {Function}: Callback function to get results

.lastDay

Get the last day's total downloads for a repository.

Example

stats.get.lastDay('micromatch', function(err, results) {
  if (err) return console.error(err);
  console.log(results);
});
// { downloads: 316004, start: '2016-11-08', end: '2016-11-08', package: 'micromatch' }

Params

  • repo {String}: Repository to retrieve downloads for.
  • cb {Function}: Callback function to get results

Calculate

.group

Group array into object where keys are groups and values are arrays. Groups determined by provided fn.

Example

var groups = calculate.group(downloads, function(download) {
  // day is formatted as '2010-12-25'
  // add this download to the '2010-12' group
  return download.day.substr(0, 7);
});

Params

  • arr {Array}: Array of download objects
  • fn {Function}: Function to determine group the download belongs in.
  • returns {String}: Key to use for the group

.group.total

Calculate the total for each group (key) in the object.

Params

  • groups {Object}: Object created by a group function.
  • returns {Object}: Object with calculated totals

.total

Calculate the total downloads for an array of download objects.

Params

  • arr {Array}: Array of download objects (must have a .downloads property)
  • returns {Number}: Total of all downloads in the array.

.group.avg

Calculate the average for each group (key) in the object.

Params

  • groups {Object}: Object created by a group function.
  • returns {Object}: Object with calculated average

.avg

Calculate the average downloads for an array of download objects.

Params

  • arr {Array}: Array of download objects (must have a .downloads property)
  • returns {Number}: Average of all downloads in the array.

.group.before

Create an array of downloads before specified day.

Params

  • day {String}: Day specifying last day to use in group.
  • arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
  • returns {Array}: Array of downloads happened before or on specified day.

.before

Calculate the total downloads happening before the specified day.

Params

  • day {String}: Day specifying last day to use in group.
  • arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
  • returns {Number}: Total downloads happening before or on specified day.

.group.last

Create an array of downloads for the last X days.

Params

  • days {Number}: Number of days to go back.
  • arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
  • init {String}: Optional day to use as the last day to include. (Days from init || today - days to init || today)
  • returns {Array}: Array of downloads for last X days.

.last

Calculate total downloads for the last X days.

Params

  • days {Number}: Number of days to go back.
  • arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
  • init {String}: Optional day to use as the last day to include. (Days from init || today - days to init || today)
  • returns {Array}: Array of downloads for last X days.

.group.prev

Create an array of downloads for the previous X days.

Params

  • days {Number}: Number of days to go back.
  • arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
  • init {String}: Optional day to use as the prev day to include. (Days from init || today - days - days to init || today - days)
  • returns {Array}: Array of downloads for prev X days.

.prev

Calculate total downloads for the previous X days.

Params

  • days {Number}: Number of days to go back.
  • arr {Array}: Array of downloads to check.
  • init {String}: Optional day to use as the prev day to include. (Days from init || today - days - days to init || today - days)
  • returns {Array}: Array of downloads for prev X days.

.monthly

Create an object of download groups by month.

Params

  • arr {Array}: Array of downloads to group and total.
  • returns {Object}: Groups with arrays of download objects

.monthly

Calculate total downloads grouped by month.

Params

  • arr {Array}: Array of downloads to group and total.
  • returns {Object}: Groups with total downloads calculated

.yearly

Create an object of download groups by month.

Params

  • arr {Array}: Array of downloads to group and total.
  • returns {Object}: Groups with arrays of download objects

.yearly

Calculate total downloads grouped by year.

Params

  • arr {Array}: Array of downloads to group and total.
  • returns {Object}: Groups with total downloads calculated

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This document was generated by verb-generate-readme (a verb generator), please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md.)

To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install -g verb verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2016, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.2.0, on November 09, 2016.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial