Download a module from the npm registry.
npm [-g] install download-npm-package
.npmrc file
downloadNpmPackage takes an package arg & a path as arguments and returns a promise, a promise that resolves once the package has been downloaded to the folder set in path.
import downloadNpmPackage from 'download-npm-package';
downloadNpmPackage({
arg: 'modulname@version' // for example, npm@2 or @mic/version@latest etc
dir: '/tmp' // package will be downlodaded to ${dir}/packageName
}).then()
There's also a cli available!
download-npm-package $packageArg [$path]