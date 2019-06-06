openbase logo
dnp

download-npm-package

by David Björklund
3.1.12 (see all)

Download a module from the npm registry.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

757

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

download-npm-package

Download a module from the npm registry.

Installation

npm [-g] install download-npm-package

Features

  • Library to download packages
  • CLI to download packages
  • Will use registry (and auth) defined in your .npmrc file
  • Supports scoped packages

Usage

node

downloadNpmPackage takes an package arg & a path as arguments and returns a promise, a promise that resolves once the package has been downloaded to the folder set in path.

import downloadNpmPackage from 'download-npm-package';

downloadNpmPackage({
  arg: 'modulname@version' // for example, npm@2 or @mic/version@latest etc
  dir: '/tmp' // package will be downlodaded to ${dir}/packageName
}).then()

cli

There's also a cli available!

download-npm-package $packageArg [$path]

