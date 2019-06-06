Download a module from the npm registry.

Installation

npm [-g] install download-npm-package

Features

Library to download packages

CLI to download packages

Will use registry (and auth) defined in your .npmrc file

file Supports scoped packages

Usage

node

downloadNpmPackage takes an package arg & a path as arguments and returns a promise, a promise that resolves once the package has been downloaded to the folder set in path.

import downloadNpmPackage from 'download-npm-package' ; downloadNpmPackage({ arg : 'modulname@version' dir : '/tmp' }).then()

cli

There's also a cli available!