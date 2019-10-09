Ever wanted to write a node script that just downloads a file synchronously? I'm sure you sometimes wish you worked on PHP and just used file_get_contents('url') . Yeah it's going to be slow, yeah it won't scale, but that doesn't matter for your little script.

How to use?

npm install download-file-sync --save

var downloadFileSync = require ( 'download-file-sync' ); var content = downloadFileSync( 'https://github.com/vjeux/download-file-sync' );

That's it, now you can get back to writing awesome prototypes ;)

How does it work

Here's the full implementation:

module .exports = function ( url ) { return require ( 'child_process' ) .execFileSync( 'curl' , [ '--silent' , '-L' , url], { encoding : 'utf8' }); }

As you can imagine, this is not web scale, but it works!