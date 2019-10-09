Ever wanted to write a node script that just downloads a file synchronously? I'm sure you sometimes wish you worked on PHP and just used
file_get_contents('url'). Yeah it's going to be slow, yeah it won't scale, but that doesn't matter for your little script.
npm install download-file-sync --save
var downloadFileSync = require('download-file-sync');
var content = downloadFileSync('https://github.com/vjeux/download-file-sync');
// '<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"...'
That's it, now you can get back to writing awesome prototypes ;)
Here's the full implementation:
module.exports = function(url) {
return require('child_process')
.execFileSync('curl', ['--silent', '-L', url], {encoding: 'utf8'});
}
As you can imagine, this is not web scale, but it works!