openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dfs

download-file-sync

by Christopher Chedeau
1.0.4 (see all)

Does exactly what you expect

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

download-file-sync

Ever wanted to write a node script that just downloads a file synchronously? I'm sure you sometimes wish you worked on PHP and just used file_get_contents('url'). Yeah it's going to be slow, yeah it won't scale, but that doesn't matter for your little script.

How to use?

npm install download-file-sync --save

var downloadFileSync = require('download-file-sync');
var content = downloadFileSync('https://github.com/vjeux/download-file-sync');
// '<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"...'

That's it, now you can get back to writing awesome prototypes ;)

How does it work

Here's the full implementation:

module.exports = function(url) {
  return require('child_process')
    .execFileSync('curl', ['--silent', '-L', url], {encoding: 'utf8'});
}

As you can imagine, this is not web scale, but it works!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial