download crx

tool for downloading crx files from Chrome Webstore

how to

install

npm install download-crx

Usage as npm-module

import * as downloadCRX from 'download-crx' ; downloadCRX.download( 'https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/{item-id}' ) .then( filePath => log( `crx is located in ${filePath} ` )); downloadCRX.download( 'https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/{item-id}' , __dirname, 'extension-custom-name' ) .then( filePath => log( `crx is located in ${filePath} ` )); downloadCRX.downloadById( '{item-id}' ) .then( filePath => log( `crx is located in ${filePath} ` ));

Usage as cli tool