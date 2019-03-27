tool for downloading crx files from Chrome Webstore
install
npm install download-crx
Usage as npm-module
import * as downloadCRX from 'download-crx';
downloadCRX.download('https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/{item-id}')
.then(filePath => log(`crx is located in ${filePath}`));
downloadCRX.download('https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/{item-id}', __dirname, 'extension-custom-name')
.then(filePath => log(`crx is located in ${filePath}`));
downloadCRX.downloadById('{item-id}')
.then(filePath => log(`crx is located in ${filePath}`));
Usage as cli tool
download-crx --url https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/{item-id} --name my-extension