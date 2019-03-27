openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dc

download-crx

by Aleksey Tsvetkov
1.1.0 (see all)

Download crx from Chrome WebStore

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

download crx

tool for downloading crx files from Chrome Webstore

how to

install

npm install download-crx

Usage as npm-module

import * as downloadCRX from 'download-crx';

downloadCRX.download('https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/{item-id}')
    .then(filePath => log(`crx is located in ${filePath}`));
    
downloadCRX.download('https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/{item-id}', __dirname, 'extension-custom-name')
    .then(filePath => log(`crx is located in ${filePath}`));    
    
downloadCRX.downloadById('{item-id}')
    .then(filePath => log(`crx is located in ${filePath}`));

Usage as cli tool

download-crx --url https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/{item-id} --name my-extension

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial