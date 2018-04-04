Download and extract files
See download for the programmatic API and issue tracker.
$ npm install --global download-cli
$ download --help
Usage
$ download <url>
$ download <url> > <file>
$ download --out <directory> <url>
Example
$ download http://foo.com/file.zip
$ download http://foo.com/cat.png > dog.png
$ download --extract --strip 1 --out dest http://foo.com/file.zip
$ download --header 'authorization: Basic foo:bar' http://foo.com/file.zip
Options
-e, --extract Try decompressing the file
-o, --out Where to place the downloaded files
-s, --strip <number> Strip leading paths from file names on extraction
--filename <string> Name of the saved file
--proxy <string> Proxy endpoint
--header <string> HTTP header. Can be set multiple times
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson