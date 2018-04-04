openbase logo
dc

download-cli

by Kevin Mårtensson
1.1.1 (see all)

Download and extract files

Readme

download-cli Build Status

Download and extract files

See download for the programmatic API and issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --global download-cli

Usage

$ download --help

  Usage
    $ download <url>
    $ download <url> > <file>
    $ download --out <directory> <url>

  Example
    $ download http://foo.com/file.zip
    $ download http://foo.com/cat.png > dog.png
    $ download --extract --strip 1 --out dest http://foo.com/file.zip
    $ download --header 'authorization: Basic foo:bar' http://foo.com/file.zip

  Options
    -e, --extract         Try decompressing the file
    -o, --out             Where to place the downloaded files
    -s, --strip <number>  Strip leading paths from file names on extraction
    --filename <string>   Name of the saved file
    --proxy <string>      Proxy endpoint
    --header <string>     HTTP header. Can be set multiple times

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

