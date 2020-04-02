Download and extract files
See download-cli for the command-line version.
$ npm install download
const fs = require('fs');
const download = require('download');
(async () => {
await download('http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg', 'dist');
fs.writeFileSync('dist/foo.jpg', await download('http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg'));
download('unicorn.com/foo.jpg').pipe(fs.createWriteStream('dist/foo.jpg'));
await Promise.all([
'unicorn.com/foo.jpg',
'cats.com/dancing.gif'
].map(url => download(url, 'dist')));
})();
To work with proxies, read the
got documentation.
Returns both a
Promise<Buffer> and a Duplex stream with additional events.
Type:
string
URL to download.
Type:
string
Path to where your file will be written.
Type:
Object
Same options as
got and
decompress in addition to the ones below.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If set to
true, try extracting the file using
decompress.
Type:
string
Name of the saved file.
