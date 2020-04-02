download

Download and extract files

See download-cli for the command-line version.

Install

npm install download

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const download = require ( 'download' ); ( async ( ) => { await download( 'http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg' , 'dist' ); fs.writeFileSync( 'dist/foo.jpg' , await download( 'http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg' )); download( 'unicorn.com/foo.jpg' ).pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'dist/foo.jpg' )); await Promise .all([ 'unicorn.com/foo.jpg' , 'cats.com/dancing.gif' ].map( url => download(url, 'dist' ))); })();

Proxies

To work with proxies, read the got documentation .

API

Returns both a Promise<Buffer> and a Duplex stream with additional events.

url

Type: string

URL to download.

destination

Type: string

Path to where your file will be written.

options

Type: Object

Same options as got and decompress in addition to the ones below.

extract

Type: boolean

Default: false

If set to true , try extracting the file using decompress .

filename

Type: string

Name of the saved file.