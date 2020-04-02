openbase logo
by Kevin Mårtensson
8.0.0 (see all)

Download and extract files

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2M

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/54
Read All Reviews
jatin269
ProgrammerIsLife
sawan-hardcoder

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
3Performant

Readme

download Build Status

Download and extract files

See download-cli for the command-line version.

Install

$ npm install download

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const download = require('download');

(async () => {
    await download('http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg', 'dist');

    fs.writeFileSync('dist/foo.jpg', await download('http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg'));

    download('unicorn.com/foo.jpg').pipe(fs.createWriteStream('dist/foo.jpg'));

    await Promise.all([
        'unicorn.com/foo.jpg',
        'cats.com/dancing.gif'
    ].map(url => download(url, 'dist')));
})();

Proxies

To work with proxies, read the got documentation.

API

download(url, destination?, options?)

Returns both a Promise<Buffer> and a Duplex stream with additional events.

url

Type: string

URL to download.

destination

Type: string

Path to where your file will be written.

options

Type: Object

Same options as got and decompress in addition to the ones below.

extract

Type: boolean
Default: false

If set to true, try extracting the file using decompress.

filename

Type: string

Name of the saved file.

jatin26975 Ratings84 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant

It does not serve a common purpose but rarely when we need to download any file from the cloud on our server this package is very useful. I used this module to download multiple files from the cloud for my image processing task. It was easy and fast to work with this package.

0
Rohit 42 Ratings68 Reviews
Full-Stack Developer
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant

if you have an API which downloads a file, you need this module is not only successfully fetched file from the server but it also provides you with some option like either save to disk or keep it in memory after encoding file. very easy to use and very lightweight too

0
sawan-hardcoder41 Ratings66 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant

it's not an everyday job but once in a while I need to deal with file downloads from the server, this module made it very easy, when we need to download any file from the cloud on our server this package is very useful. it can download multiple files as well.

0
JITENDER144171 Ratings50 Reviews
January 19, 2021

