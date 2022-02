Try to downgrade the permissions of a process with root privileges

Usually applies to a process started with sudo .

Windows is gracefully ignored as it lacks a way to set UID.

Install

npm install downgrade-root

Usage

import downgradeRoot from 'downgrade-root' ; try { downgradeRoot(); } catch { console .error( 'Couldn\'t downgrade permissions' ); }

Tip

Useful for trying to downgrade permission before blocking using your app as root.