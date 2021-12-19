downcache

v0.1.2

NOTE: I am in the process of moving the dependency for downcache from request to a more modern alternative and implementing promises. Help is welcome!

Downcache is a Node.js module for downloading and caching webpages for fast future retrieval. It is modeled on the download function we use at the UnitedStates project.

Any sort of scraping project often ends up hitting pages far more often than is reasonably necessary. This module functions like @mikeal's request -- in fact, it uses it as a dependency -- but stores a copy of the HTML on your local machine. The next time you make a request to that page using downcache , it checks for that local copy before making another call to the live page.

Installation

npm install downcache

Usage

const downcache = require ( "downcache" ); downcache( "http://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=query&prop=revisions&titles=Jimmy%20Rollins&rvprop=content&format=json" , ( err, resp, body ) => { });

If you request this page sometime later, you will see that the response returns MUCH faster. That's because the response is loading from your hard drive, not the Internet.

Callbacks

The only required input to downcache is a url. Most of the time, you'll want to pass a callback function as well, which return three arguments, just like request : An error (hopefully null), a response object that is either the response provided by request or an object indicating that the page was loaded from cache, and the body of the page requested. Do with them what you will (or not).

downcache( "http://time.com/7612/americas-mood-map-an-interactive-guide-to-the-united-states-of-attitude/" , ( err, resp, body ) => { if (err) throw err; if (resp.socket) { console .log(resp.socket.bytesRead); } else { console .log(resp); } });

Any error from the request, file retrieval or file writing is elevated to the callback.

Caching

By default, this module creates a cache directory in the current directory. The path to the cached file is created from the url so that the local file structure resembles the website being crawled.

Options

There are a variety of options for you to specify and two ways to specify them.

option default description dir './cache' The directory where pages will be cached. Will be created if not present. path url The file path to write the url response to inside the cache directory. Default is the url itself as a file structure. force false If true, don't bother looking for the file in cache and call it live. nocache false Don't write the response to cache. Then question why you are using this module. json false Run JSON.parse on the response. log 'warn' Log level for module, using npmlog values: verbose , info , warn , error . limit 100 How long to wait in milliseconds between each http call. noindex false Don't tack on an /index.html to the cache path where appropriate post null an object to send as POST parameters. encoding "utf-8" the type of encoding to both read the cached files and call uncached files

To specify options for a single URL call, you can pass a third argument to downcache between the url and the callback, like so:

downcache ( "http://example.com/article.html" , { dir : '/Users/jsmith/Desktop/cache/' , log : 'verbose' }, function (err, resp, body) { });

But if you want to store the cache somewhere else, like in the above example, it would be a hassle to specify this every time. So you can also set pseudo-global options that apply to all future downcache calls using the set method:

downcache. set ("dir", "/Users/jsmith/Desktop/cache/"); // or downcache. set ({ log : "info", json : true });

If you specify these universal options, you can still override them with options passed to the main downcache() function call, but doing so with not overwrite the options specified by .set() for future calls.

Note on downcache and wget

The default behavior for "path" is similar to the structure created by wget , in which the directory structure of the website is replicated on disk. At some future point, I may make this identical so that one can "precache" a site by mirroring it and then use this module to make requests to it, falling back on the live site.

The most common case for specifying your own path is if the site that you're requesting attaches session keys to the links in the source code, as many government database search results have the awful habit of doing. If you don't specify a path without these keys, they will fool the module into requesting a new URL each time.

Downcache will also append /index.html to URLs that end without an extensions. (Thanks to @josephfrazier for catching that this wasn't happening for the root URL.) For example, the IMDB page for "The Godfather" resolves thus:

http :

The reason is so that, when you later make a call to http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0068646/fullcredits , tt0068646 is a directory instead of a file in the cache system. Otherwise, the caching won't work. You can override this behavior by setting noindex to true in the options.

Rate limiting

If you invoke this module many times in a row, there is built-in rate limiting to prevent bad behavior. The default is not more than one call per 100 milliseconds, which you can adjust with the limit option. (Feel free to call downcache() as you would normally, and the rate limiter will store the calls until their turn comes up.) I recommend you set the rate limiting interval using .set() at the beginning of the program and leave it at that value for the duration of the execution. Changing it midstream should not cause an interruption, but it can create some confusing race conditions.

To Do

Allow for optional "should I cache?" logic so as to ignore certain types of responses you don't want (say, those that are under 1KB, indicating an error)

Allow for cache expiration

Return a better response when called from cache

Make caching identical to wget for pre-caching

for pre-caching Support Promises (Issue #4)

License

MIT