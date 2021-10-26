openbase logo
dotty

by Conrad Pankoff
0.1.2 (see all)

Access properties of nested objects using dot-path notation

Documentation
34.4K

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Dotty Build and Test npm

Access properties of nested objects using dot-path notation.

Overview

Dotty makes it easy to programmatically access arbitrarily nested objects and their properties.

Installation

Here's a link to the npm page.

npm install dotty

Usage

Also see the documentation and example.

var dotty = require("dotty");

var object = {
  a: {
    b: {
      x: "y",
    },
    c: {
      x: "z",
    },
  },
};

console.log(dotty.exists(object, "a.b.x")); // true
console.log(dotty.exists(object, ["a", "b", "x"])); // true
console.log(dotty.exists(object, "a.b.z")); // false
console.log(dotty.exists(object, ["a", "b", "z"])); // false

console.log(dotty.get(object, "a.b.x")); // "y"
console.log(dotty.get(object, ["a", "b", "x"])); // "y"
console.log(dotty.get(object, "a.b.z")); // undefined
console.log(dotty.get(object, ["a", "b", "z"])); // undefined

dotty.put(object, "a.b.hello", "hi");
dotty.put(object, ["a", "c", "yo"], "sup");

console.log(dotty.search(object, "a.b.*"));
console.log(dotty.search(object, ["a", "b", "*"]));
console.log(dotty.search(object, "a.*.x"));
console.log(dotty.search(object, ["a", "*", "x"]));
console.log(dotty.search(object, ["a", "*", /..+/]));
console.log(
  dotty.search(object, "a.b.*", function (value, parent, key) {
    parent[key] = value + "!";
  })
);

console.log(dotty.remove(object, "a.b.x"));
console.log(dotty.remove(object, "a.b.y"));

console.log(dotty.removeSearch(object, "a.*.x"));

console.log(dotty.deepKeys(object));
console.log(dotty.deepKeys(object, { leavesOnly: true }));
console.log(dotty.deepKeys(object, { leavesOnly: true, asStrings: true }));

console.log(object);

License

3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.

Contact

