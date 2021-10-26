Dotty

Access properties of nested objects using dot-path notation.

Overview

Dotty makes it easy to programmatically access arbitrarily nested objects and their properties.

Installation

Here's a link to the npm page.

npm install dotty

Usage

Also see the documentation and example.

var dotty = require ( "dotty" ); var object = { a : { b : { x : "y" , }, c : { x : "z" , }, }, }; console .log(dotty.exists(object, "a.b.x" )); console .log(dotty.exists(object, [ "a" , "b" , "x" ])); console .log(dotty.exists(object, "a.b.z" )); console .log(dotty.exists(object, [ "a" , "b" , "z" ])); console .log(dotty.get(object, "a.b.x" )); console .log(dotty.get(object, [ "a" , "b" , "x" ])); console .log(dotty.get(object, "a.b.z" )); console .log(dotty.get(object, [ "a" , "b" , "z" ])); dotty.put(object, "a.b.hello" , "hi" ); dotty.put(object, [ "a" , "c" , "yo" ], "sup" ); console .log(dotty.search(object, "a.b.*" )); console .log(dotty.search(object, [ "a" , "b" , "*" ])); console .log(dotty.search(object, "a.*.x" )); console .log(dotty.search(object, [ "a" , "*" , "x" ])); console .log(dotty.search(object, [ "a" , "*" , /..+ /])); console.log( dotty.search(object, "a.b.*", function (value, parent, key) { parent[key] = value + "!"; }) ); console.log(dotty.remove(object, "a.b.x")); console.log(dotty.remove(object, "a.b.y")); console.log(dotty.removeSearch(object, "a.*.x")); console.log(dotty.deepKeys(object)); console.log(dotty.deepKeys(object, { leavesOnly: true })); console.log(dotty.deepKeys(object, { leavesOnly: true, asStrings: true })); console.log(object);

License

3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.