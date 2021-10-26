Access properties of nested objects using dot-path notation.
Dotty makes it easy to programmatically access arbitrarily nested objects and their properties.
Here's a link to the npm page.
npm install dotty
Also see the documentation and example.
var dotty = require("dotty");
var object = {
a: {
b: {
x: "y",
},
c: {
x: "z",
},
},
};
console.log(dotty.exists(object, "a.b.x")); // true
console.log(dotty.exists(object, ["a", "b", "x"])); // true
console.log(dotty.exists(object, "a.b.z")); // false
console.log(dotty.exists(object, ["a", "b", "z"])); // false
console.log(dotty.get(object, "a.b.x")); // "y"
console.log(dotty.get(object, ["a", "b", "x"])); // "y"
console.log(dotty.get(object, "a.b.z")); // undefined
console.log(dotty.get(object, ["a", "b", "z"])); // undefined
dotty.put(object, "a.b.hello", "hi");
dotty.put(object, ["a", "c", "yo"], "sup");
console.log(dotty.search(object, "a.b.*"));
console.log(dotty.search(object, ["a", "b", "*"]));
console.log(dotty.search(object, "a.*.x"));
console.log(dotty.search(object, ["a", "*", "x"]));
console.log(dotty.search(object, ["a", "*", /..+/]));
console.log(
dotty.search(object, "a.b.*", function (value, parent, key) {
parent[key] = value + "!";
})
);
console.log(dotty.remove(object, "a.b.x"));
console.log(dotty.remove(object, "a.b.y"));
console.log(dotty.removeSearch(object, "a.*.x"));
console.log(dotty.deepKeys(object));
console.log(dotty.deepKeys(object, { leavesOnly: true }));
console.log(dotty.deepKeys(object, { leavesOnly: true, asStrings: true }));
console.log(object);
3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.