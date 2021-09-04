Parser of GraphViz dot file format.
var parse = require('dotparser');
var ast = parse('graph g {}');
// ast is now an abstract syntax tree of an empty graph:
// [{
// "type": "graph",
// "children": [],
// "id": "g"
// }]
The produced output is not bound to any specific graph library. It can be used by graph library authors to transform dot files into their own graph representation.
This implementation is capable of parsing all graphs from standard graphviz test suite.
With npm do:
npm install dotparser
If you've changed grammar and want to have an updated parser, run this:
npm start
This will generate a new parser and save it into
grammar/dot.js file
MIT