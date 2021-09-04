openbase logo
dotparser

by Andrei Kashcha
1.1.0 (see all)

Parser of GraphViz dot file format

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

dotparser

Parser of GraphViz dot file format.

Build Status

usage

 var parse = require('dotparser');
 var ast = parse('graph g {}');

 // ast is now an abstract syntax tree of an empty graph:
 // [{
 //   "type": "graph",
 //   "children": [],
 //   "id": "g"
 // }]

why?

The produced output is not bound to any specific graph library. It can be used by graph library authors to transform dot files into their own graph representation.

This implementation is capable of parsing all graphs from standard graphviz test suite.

install

With npm do:

npm install dotparser

compiling grammar

If you've changed grammar and want to have an updated parser, run this:

npm start

This will generate a new parser and save it into grammar/dot.js file

license

MIT

