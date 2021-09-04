dotparser

Parser of GraphViz dot file format.

usage

var parse = require ( 'dotparser' ); var ast = parse( 'graph g {}' );

The produced output is not bound to any specific graph library. It can be used by graph library authors to transform dot files into their own graph representation.

This implementation is capable of parsing all graphs from standard graphviz test suite.

install

With npm do:

npm install dotparser

compiling grammar

If you've changed grammar and want to have an updated parser, run this:

npm start

This will generate a new parser and save it into grammar/dot.js file

license

MIT