DotNetify is a free, open source project that lets you create real-time, reactive, cross-platform apps with React, React Native, Vue, Knockout or Blazor front-end on C# .NET back-end via WebSocket (SignalR).

What's New

DotNetify.Postgres: Real-time Web Updates From Your PostgreSQL Database

Features

Simple and lightweight - no heavy client-side framework, no REST APIs.

Reactive back-end MVVM architecture on ASP.NET server.

Built-in real-time across WebSocket with SignalR.

Support local (client-side only) and Web API modes.

Full support for single-page apps, including deep-linked, nested routing and token-based authentication.

Powerful back-end infrastructure, including dependency injection, WebSocket request/response pipelines, and modern tooling.

Premium Features

DotNetify-Observer : real-time connection visualization dashboard.

: real-time connection visualization dashboard. DotNetify-LoadTester : performance testing tool for dotNetify apps.

: performance testing tool for dotNetify apps. DotNetify-Testing: testing library for dotNetify apps.

Documentation

Documentation and live demo can be found at https://dotnetify.net.

Code Examples

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

Contributing

All contribution is welcome: star this project, let others know about it, report issues, submit pull requests!

Logo design by area55git.