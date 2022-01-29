DotNetify is a free, open source project that lets you create real-time, reactive, cross-platform apps with React, React Native, Vue, Knockout or Blazor front-end on C# .NET back-end via WebSocket (SignalR).
What's New
DotNetify.Postgres: Real-time Web Updates From Your PostgreSQL Database
Features
- Simple and lightweight - no heavy client-side framework, no REST APIs.
- Reactive back-end MVVM architecture on ASP.NET server.
- Built-in real-time across WebSocket with SignalR.
- Support local (client-side only) and Web API modes.
- Full support for single-page apps, including deep-linked, nested routing and token-based authentication.
- Powerful back-end infrastructure, including dependency injection, WebSocket request/response pipelines, and modern tooling.
Premium Features
Documentation
Documentation and live demo can be found at https://dotnetify.net.
Code Examples
License
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.
Contributing
All contribution is welcome: star this project, let others know about it, report issues, submit pull requests!
Logo design by area55git.