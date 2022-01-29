openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dot

dotnetify

by Dicky Suryadi
5.2.2 (see all)

Simple, lightweight, yet powerful way to build real-time web apps.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

360

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

alt build npm version NuGet

DotNetify is a free, open source project that lets you create real-time, reactive, cross-platform apps with React, React Native, Vue, Knockout or Blazor front-end on C# .NET back-end via WebSocket (SignalR).

What's New

DotNetify.Postgres: Real-time Web Updates From Your PostgreSQL Database

Features

  • Simple and lightweight - no heavy client-side framework, no REST APIs.
  • Reactive back-end MVVM architecture on ASP.NET server.
  • Built-in real-time across WebSocket with SignalR.
  • Support local (client-side only) and Web API modes.
  • Full support for single-page apps, including deep-linked, nested routing and token-based authentication.
  • Powerful back-end infrastructure, including dependency injection, WebSocket request/response pipelines, and modern tooling.

Premium Features

Documentation

Documentation and live demo can be found at https://dotnetify.net.

Code Examples

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

Contributing

All contribution is welcome: star this project, let others know about it, report issues, submit pull requests!

Logo design by area55git.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial