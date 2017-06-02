Eduardo's dotfiles [DEPRECATED — Use at your own risk]

The first JavaScript-based dotfiles powered by Grunt.

Dependencies

Install Git, if you don't have it yet. Install NodeJS, if you don't have it yet.

How to install?

$ [sudo] npm install -g dotfiles

This will install dotfiles from NPM.

How to setup?

$ dotfiles setup

This will symlink the appropriate files into your home directory. It may ask your password multiple times during the process.

$ dotfiles

Just type dotfiles and it lets you know when updates are available.

All my command-line tools and its configurations. Have fun :)

Aliases

server Serve current folder over HTTP

Serve current folder over HTTP subl Open file/dir with Sublime Text 3

Open file/dir with Sublime Text 3 up Go up N directories

Shell

ZSH for shell

ZSH highlighting for better UX

Oh my ZSH for ZSH tweaking

Theme

Dracula for better syntax highlight for ZSH, iTerm2 and Alfred

General

Git Extras

Ngrok for introspected tunnels to localhost

Z for quick navigation through folders

Ruby

Rbenv for Ruby version management

Ruby Build for installing different Ruby versions

Compass for Sass programming

Jekyll for static generated website development

OSX

Disable the sound effects on boot

Dock: automatically hide and show

Dock: enable animation when opening applications

Dock: enable highlight hover effect for the grid view of a stack

Dock: enable magnification

Dock: enable spring loading for all Dock items

Dock: make icons of hidden applications translucent

Dock: minimize windows into their application's icon

Enable full keyboard access for all controls

Enable hot corners

Enable snap-to-grid for icons on the desktop and in other icon views

Enable subpixel font rendering on non-Apple LCDs

Finder: allow quitting via ⌘ + Q; doing so will also hide desktop icons

Finder: allow text selection in Quick Look

Finder: automatically open a new window when a volume is mounted

Finder: disable window and Get Info animations

Finder: display full path as Finder window title

Finder: enable AirDrop over Ethernet and on unsupported Macs running Lion

Finder: enable spring loading for directories

Finder: show all filename extensions

Finder: show hidden files by default

Finder: show path bar

Finder: show status bar

Follow the keyboard focus while zoomed in

Four-letter codes for the other view modes: icnv , Nlsv , Flwv

, , General: automatically illuminate built-in MacBook keyboard in low light

General: automatically quit printer app once the print jobs complete

General: automatically rearrange Spaces based on most recent use

General: create .DS_Store files on network volumes

General: enable "natural" (Lion-style) scrolling

General: enable auto-correct

General: enable Dashboard as an overlay

General: enable HiDPI display modes (requires restart)

General: Enable icons for hard drives, servers, and removable media on the desktop

General: enable press-and-hold for keys instead of key repeat

General: Enable save documents to iCloud

General: enable scroll gesture with the Ctrl (^) modifier key to zoom

General: enable smart dashes, they're annoying when typing code

General: enable smart quotes, they're annoying when typing code

General: enable the "Are you sure you want to open this application?" dialog

General: enable the warning before emptying the Trash

General: enable the warning when changing a file extension

Increase grid spacing for icons on the desktop and in other icon views

Increase sound quality for Bluetooth headphones/headsets

Increase the size of icons on the desktop and in other icon views

iTerm: enable prompt when quitting iTerm

Menu bar: show remaining battery time (on pre-10.8); hide percentage

Only use UTF-8 in Terminal.app

Remove the auto-hiding Dock delay

Remove the spring loading delay for directories

Require password immediately after sleep or screen saver begins

Restart automatically if the computer freezes

Reveal IP address, hostname, OS version, etc. when clicking the clock

Save screenshots in PNG format (other options: BMP, GIF, JPG, PDF, TIFF)

Save screenshots to ~/Screenshots

Set a blazingly fast keyboard repeat rate

Set computer name (as done via System Preferences → Sharing)

Set language and text formats

Set magnification icon size to 80 pixels

Set the icon size of Dock items to 48 pixels

Show item info near icons on the desktop and in other icon views

Show item info to the right of the icons on the desktop

Show the ~/Library folder

Speed up animation when hiding/showing the Dock

Speed up Mission Control animations

Trackpad: enable bottom right corner to right-click

Trackpad: enable tap to click

Turn off keyboard illumination when computer is not used for 5 minutes

Use columns view in all Finder windows by default

When performing a search, search the current folder by default

Credits

OS X defaults based on @mathiasbynens's dotfiles

Themes based on @zenorocha's dracula

Contributing

If you want to help, please read the Contributing guide first.

History

For detailed changelog, see Releases.

License

BSD License © Eduardo Lundgren