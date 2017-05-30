openbase logo
dotfile-regex

by regexhq
1.0.2 (see all)

Regular expresson for matching dotfiles.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

240

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

dotfile-regex NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Regular expresson for matching dotfiles.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save dotfile-regex

Usage

To be considered a dot file:

  • the path must contain a dot that is at the beginning of the string or following a slash
  • the next character after the dot must not be another dot
  • one or more characters must follow the dot
  • a slash must not follow the dot

To check for dot directories, use dotdir-regex instead.

var dotfileRegex = require('dotfile-regex');

dotfileRegex().test('a/b/c.js');
//=> false

dotfileRegex().test('./git');
//=> false

dotfileRegex().test('.git/foo');
//=> false

dotfileRegex().test('.gitignore');
//=> true

dotfileRegex().test('a/b/c/.gitignore');
//=> true

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
3jonschlinkert
1popomore
1johnotander
1sindresorhus

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on May 30, 2017.

