Regular expresson for matching dotfiles.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save dotfile-regex

Usage

To be considered a dot file:

the path must contain a dot that is at the beginning of the string or following a slash

the next character after the dot must not be another dot

one or more characters must follow the dot

a slash must not follow the dot

To check for dot directories, use dotdir-regex instead.

var dotfileRegex = require ( 'dotfile-regex' ); dotfileRegex().test( 'a/b/c.js' ); dotfileRegex().test( './git' ); dotfileRegex().test( '.git/foo' ); dotfileRegex().test( '.gitignore' ); dotfileRegex().test( 'a/b/c/.gitignore' );

About

