A library for generating dotenv files
The library
dotenv is a simple, convenient mechanism to add configuration to your node application. With simplicity, however, comes drawbacks. Dotenvi (pronounced "dotenvee") attempts to address those drawbacks.
Dotenvi defines all configuration at the root of your package in a yaml file called
env.yml.
Use dotenvi to generate a .env file that plays nicely with dotenv without having to hack on top of dotenv to get it to support your needs.
yarn add --dev dotenvi
Define your configuration in a yaml file at the root of your application:
default_env: &default_env
SERVICE_URL: ${cft:my-stack.ServiceURL} ## Reference to an AWS CFT stack output
SOME_ENV_VARIABLE: ${env:SOME_ENV_VARIABLE} ## Reference to an external environment variable
SOME_CREDSTASH_VARIABLE: ${cred:SOME_CREDSTASH_VARIABLE} ## Reference to a credstash key
SOME_CONSTANT: SOME_CONSTANT
OPTIONAL_VARIABLE: ## Optional variable syntax. Undefined variables will otherwise cause failures
value: ${env:SOME_POSSIBLY_UNDEFINED_VARIABLE}
optional: true
ADVANCED_VALUE: test-${env:SOME_ENV_VARIABLE}
development:
<<: *default_env
staging:
<<: *default_env
production:
<<: *default_env
SOME_CONSTANT: OVERRIDE_FOR_PRODUCTION
Then, run
yarn dotenvi -s <stage> to generate a
.env file for the stage desired (e.g., development, staging, production, etc...). Use the generated
.env file in your normal processes using dotenv.
Note that stages are not required in your yaml file - you can also define it without stages, in which case you should not specify a stage with the
-s option when you run
dotenvi.
Dotenvi supports recursion. You can specify an expression that returns another expression. For example, if the following environment variables are defined:
RECURSIVE_OUTER:
${env:RECURSIVE_MIDDLE}-test
RECURSIVE_MIDDLE:
foo${env:RECURSIVE_INNER}bar${env:RECURSIVE_INNER}
RECURSIVE_INNER:
test
If you evaluate
${env:RECURSIVE_OUTER}, it will return
footestbartest-test.
Dotenvi can also output result files in json. This supported via the
-t switch that allows specifying either json or dotenv (dotenv is the default).
This supports a use case for people that are not interested in using .env, but still want the powerful lookup/replacement functionality that dotenvi supports. The output file is named
dotenvi.json.
In order to override default configuration, you can supply a
env.js located next to your
env.yml. The format of this file is as follows:
{
awsRegion: '<aws-region>',
resolvers: {
test: value => {
// transformation
return transformed-value; // or promise
}
}
}
Resolvers specified in this file will allow you to expand on the current set of resolvers included in dotenvi (e.g.,
env,
cft, etc...). In the above example, the resolver
test will match all references that look like
${test:some-value}.
The main design goals of dotenvi are as follows:
I don't prescribe to the 12-factor application strategy that dotenv is based around, so please understand that this library may not completely follow that strategy.
The reference syntax used in
env.yml is inspired by serverless.