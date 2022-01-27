A secure webpack plugin that supports dotenv and other environment variables and only exposes what you choose and use.
Include the package locally in your repository.
npm install dotenv-webpack --save-dev
dotenv-webpack wraps
dotenv and
Webpack.DefinePlugin. As such, it does a text replace in the resulting bundle for any instances of
process.env.
Your
.env files can include sensitive information. Because of this,
dotenv-webpack will only expose environment variables that are explicitly referenced in your code to your final bundle.
The plugin can be installed with little-to-no configuration needed. Once installed, you can access the variables within your code using
process.env as you would with
dotenv.
The example bellow shows a standard use-case.
// .env
DB_HOST=127.0.0.1
DB_PASS=foobar
S3_API=mysecretkey
// webpack.config.js
const Dotenv = require('dotenv-webpack');
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new Dotenv()
]
...
};
// file1.js
console.log(process.env.DB_HOST);
// '127.0.0.1'
// bundle.js
console.log('127.0.0.1');
Note: the
.env values for
DB_PASS and
S3_API are NOT present in our bundle, as they were never referenced (as
process.env.[VAR_NAME]) in the code.
By allowing you to define exactly where you are loading environment variables from and bundling only variables in your project that are explicitly referenced in your code, you can be sure that only what you need is included and you do not accidentally leak anything sensitive.
Add
.env to your
.gitignore file
Due to the fact that we use
webpack.DefinePlugin under the hood, we cannot support destructing as that breaks how this plugin is meant to be used. Because of this, please reference your variables without destructing. For more information about this, please review the issue here.
process.env stubbing / replacing
process.env is not polyfilled in Webpack 5+, leading to errors in environments where
process is
null (browsers).
We automatically replace any remaining
process.envs in these environments with
"MISSING_ENV_VAR" to avoid these errors.
When the
prefix option is set,
process.envs will not be stubbed.
If you are running into issues where you or another package you use interfaces with
process.env, it might be best to set
ignoreStub: true and make sure you always reference variables that exist within your code (See this issue for more information).
Use the following properties to configure your instance.
'./.env') - The path to your environment variables.
false) - If true, load '.env.example' to verify the '.env' variables are all set. Can also be a string to a different file.
false) - Whether to allow empty strings in safe mode. If false, will throw an error if any env variables are empty (but only if safe mode is enabled).
false) - Set to true if you would rather load all system variables as well (useful for CI purposes).
false) - If true, all warnings will be suppressed.
false) - Allows your variables to be "expanded" for reusability within your
.env file.
false) - Adds support for
dotenv-defaults. If set to
true, uses
./.env.defaults. If a string, uses that location for a defaults file. Read more at npm.
false) - Override the automatic check whether to stub
process.env. Read more here.
'process.env.') - The prefix to use before the name of your env variables.
The following example shows how to set any/all arguments.
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new Dotenv({
path: './some.other.env', // load this now instead of the ones in '.env'
safe: true, // load '.env.example' to verify the '.env' variables are all set. Can also be a string to a different file.
allowEmptyValues: true, // allow empty variables (e.g. `FOO=`) (treat it as empty string, rather than missing)
systemvars: true, // load all the predefined 'process.env' variables which will trump anything local per dotenv specs.
silent: true, // hide any errors
defaults: false, // load '.env.defaults' as the default values if empty.
prefix: 'import.meta.env.' // reference your env variables as 'import.meta.env.ENV_VAR'.
})
]
...
};
MIT
This is a wrapper over dotenv for handling environment variables inside a node web app. I am using dotenv-webpack in my webpack configuration to handle my variables inside the app. It is very easy to use and is secure. Using environment variables makes sure that our sensitive data is not exposed to the public when the code is open source. One of the best features about dotenv-webpack is that it will throw errors before building if there are any environment variables required by the app that are missing in the .env file. It helps in debugging an issue which otherwise can only be found during runtime. Also it doesn’t expose any variables not used by the app which can be used as an additional security measure.
This webpack plugin is much more secure than using dotenv package directly. It uses dotenv underneath. The need for this plugin is when you are using a single env file across multiple projects in a monorepo. You wouldn’t want your server credentials to be exposed to the browser, so even if you use a single env file, unless its references in the build time it is not included in the bundle for runtime. Highly recommended to use.
It is the best plugin to supply environment variables to project via webpack bundler using dotenv. Easy to use and highly secure as it replaces env variables with actual values on runtime only. The documentation is good and package is very easy to use. I have been using this with webpack for an year now. I use this in almost all my webpack projects. I strongly recommend everyone to use this.
I would call it an addon over dotenv for controlling environment variables. I am currently using this in my webpack configuration. Environment variables help to hide information that typically should not be seen by the end-user. In simpler terms, to safely keep sensitive data.