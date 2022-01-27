A secure webpack plugin that supports dotenv and other environment variables and only exposes what you choose and use.

Installation

Include the package locally in your repository.

npm install dotenv-webpack --save-dev

Description

dotenv-webpack wraps dotenv and Webpack.DefinePlugin . As such, it does a text replace in the resulting bundle for any instances of process.env .

Your .env files can include sensitive information. Because of this, dotenv-webpack will only expose environment variables that are explicitly referenced in your code to your final bundle.

Usage

The plugin can be installed with little-to-no configuration needed. Once installed, you can access the variables within your code using process.env as you would with dotenv .

The example bellow shows a standard use-case.

Create a .env file

// .env DB_HOST=127.0.0.1 DB_PASS=foobar S3_API=mysecretkey

Add it to your Webpack config file

const Dotenv = require ( 'dotenv-webpack' ); module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new Dotenv() ] ... };

Use in your code

console .log(process.env.DB_HOST);

Resulting bundle

console .log( '127.0.0.1' );

Note: the .env values for DB_PASS and S3_API are NOT present in our bundle, as they were never referenced (as process.env.[VAR_NAME] ) in the code.

How Secure?

By allowing you to define exactly where you are loading environment variables from and bundling only variables in your project that are explicitly referenced in your code, you can be sure that only what you need is included and you do not accidentally leak anything sensitive.

Recommended

Add .env to your .gitignore file

Limitations

Due to the fact that we use webpack.DefinePlugin under the hood, we cannot support destructing as that breaks how this plugin is meant to be used. Because of this, please reference your variables without destructing. For more information about this, please review the issue here.

process.env stubbing / replacing

process.env is not polyfilled in Webpack 5+, leading to errors in environments where process is null (browsers).

We automatically replace any remaining process.env s in these environments with "MISSING_ENV_VAR" to avoid these errors.

When the prefix option is set, process.env s will not be stubbed.

If you are running into issues where you or another package you use interfaces with process.env , it might be best to set ignoreStub: true and make sure you always reference variables that exist within your code (See this issue for more information).

Properties

Use the following properties to configure your instance.

path ( './.env' ) - The path to your environment variables.

( ) - The path to your environment variables. safe ( false ) - If true, load '.env.example' to verify the '.env' variables are all set. Can also be a string to a different file.

( ) - If true, load '.env.example' to verify the '.env' variables are all set. Can also be a string to a different file. allowEmptyValues ( false ) - Whether to allow empty strings in safe mode. If false, will throw an error if any env variables are empty (but only if safe mode is enabled).

( ) - Whether to allow empty strings in safe mode. If false, will throw an error if any env variables are empty (but only if safe mode is enabled). systemvars ( false ) - Set to true if you would rather load all system variables as well (useful for CI purposes).

( ) - Set to true if you would rather load all system variables as well (useful for CI purposes). silent ( false ) - If true, all warnings will be suppressed.

( ) - If true, all warnings will be suppressed. expand ( false ) - Allows your variables to be "expanded" for reusability within your .env file.

( ) - Allows your variables to be "expanded" for reusability within your file. defaults ( false ) - Adds support for dotenv-defaults . If set to true , uses ./.env.defaults . If a string, uses that location for a defaults file. Read more at npm.

( ) - Adds support for . If set to , uses . If a string, uses that location for a defaults file. Read more at npm. ignoreStub ( false ) - Override the automatic check whether to stub process.env . Read more here.

( ) - Override the automatic check whether to stub . Read more here. prefix ( 'process.env.' ) - The prefix to use before the name of your env variables.

The following example shows how to set any/all arguments.

module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new Dotenv({ path : './some.other.env' , safe : true , allowEmptyValues : true , systemvars : true , silent : true , defaults : false , prefix : 'import.meta.env.' }) ] ... };

LICENSE

MIT