Identical to dotenv , but ensures that all necessary environment variables are defined after reading from .env . These needed variables are read from .env.example , which should be commited along with your project.

Installation

npm install --save dotenv-safe

yarn add dotenv-safe

Example

# .env.example, committed to repo SECRET= TOKEN= KEY=

# .env, private SECRET=topsecret TOKEN=

require ( 'dotenv-safe' ).config();

Since the provided .env file does not contain all the variables defined in .env.example , an exception is thrown:

MissingEnvVarsError : The following variables were defined in .env.example but are not present in the environment: TOKEN , KEY Make sure to add them to .env or directly to the environment. If you expect any of these variables to be empty, you can use the allowEmptyValues option: require( 'dotenv -safe').config({ allowEmptyValues: true });

Not all the variables have to be defined in .env , they can be supplied externally. For example, the following would work:

$ TOKEN=abc KEY=xyz node index.js

Usage

Requiring and loading is identical:

require ( 'dotenv-safe' ).config();

This will load environment variables from .env as usual, but will also read any variables defined in .env.example . If any variables are already defined in the environment before reading from .env , they will not be overwritten. If any variables are missing from the environment, a MissingEnvVarsError will be thrown, which lists the missing variables. Otherwise, returns an object with the following format:

{ parsed : { SECRET : 'topsecret' , TOKEN : '' }, required : { SECRET : 'topsecret' , TOKEN : 'external' } }

If all the required variables were successfully read but an error was thrown when trying to read the .env file, the error will be included in the result object under the error key.

dotenv-safe compares the actual environment after loading .env (if any) with the example file, so it will work correctly if environment variables are missing in .env but provided through other means such as a shell script.

Preloading

You can use the --require ( -r ) command line option to preload dotenv-safe. By doing this, you do not need to require and load dotenv in your application code. This is the preferred approach when using import instead of require.

node -r dotenv-safe/config your_script.js

See the dotenv README for more information.

Continuous integration (CI)

It can be useful to depend on a different set of example variables when running in a CI environment. This can be done by checking if the CI environment variable is defined, which is supported by virtually all CI solutions. For example:

require ( 'dotenv-safe' ).config({ example : process.env.CI ? '.env.ci.example' : '.env.example' });

Options

Same options and methods supported by dotenv .

require ( 'dotenv-safe' ).config({ allowEmptyValues : true , example : './.my-env-example-filename' });

allowEmptyValues

If a variable is defined in the example file and has an empty value in the environment, enabling this option will not throw an error after loading. Defaults to false .

example

Path to example environment file. Defaults to .env.example .

Motivation