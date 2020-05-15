openbase logo
dotenv-safe

by Rodrigo López Dato
8.2.0 (see all)

Load environment variables from .env and ensure they are all present

npm
GitHub
Documentation
110K

GitHub Stars

710

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js Environment Variables

Readme

dotenv-safe

Identical to dotenv, but ensures that all necessary environment variables are defined after reading from .env. These needed variables are read from .env.example, which should be commited along with your project.

Build Status

Installation

npm install --save dotenv-safe

yarn add dotenv-safe

Example

# .env.example, committed to repo
SECRET=
TOKEN=
KEY=

# .env, private
SECRET=topsecret
TOKEN=

// index.js
require('dotenv-safe').config();

Since the provided .env file does not contain all the variables defined in .env.example, an exception is thrown:

MissingEnvVarsError: The following variables were defined in .env.example but are not present in the environment:
  TOKEN, KEY
Make sure to add them to .env or directly to the environment.

If you expect any of these variables to be empty, you can use the allowEmptyValues option:
require('dotenv-safe').config({
  allowEmptyValues: true
});

Not all the variables have to be defined in .env, they can be supplied externally. For example, the following would work:

$ TOKEN=abc KEY=xyz node index.js

Usage

Requiring and loading is identical:

require('dotenv-safe').config();

This will load environment variables from .env as usual, but will also read any variables defined in .env.example. If any variables are already defined in the environment before reading from .env, they will not be overwritten. If any variables are missing from the environment, a MissingEnvVarsError will be thrown, which lists the missing variables. Otherwise, returns an object with the following format:

{
  parsed: { SECRET: 'topsecret', TOKEN: '' },          // parsed representation of .env
  required: { SECRET: 'topsecret', TOKEN: 'external' } /* key-value pairs required by .env.example
                                                          and defined by environment */
}

If all the required variables were successfully read but an error was thrown when trying to read the .env file, the error will be included in the result object under the error key.

dotenv-safe compares the actual environment after loading .env (if any) with the example file, so it will work correctly if environment variables are missing in .env but provided through other means such as a shell script.

Preloading

You can use the --require (-r) command line option to preload dotenv-safe. By doing this, you do not need to require and load dotenv in your application code. This is the preferred approach when using import instead of require.

$ node -r dotenv-safe/config your_script.js

See the dotenv README for more information.

Continuous integration (CI)

It can be useful to depend on a different set of example variables when running in a CI environment. This can be done by checking if the CI environment variable is defined, which is supported by virtually all CI solutions. For example:

require('dotenv-safe').config({
  example: process.env.CI ? '.env.ci.example' : '.env.example'
});

Options

Same options and methods supported by dotenv.

require('dotenv-safe').config({
    allowEmptyValues: true,
    example: './.my-env-example-filename'
});

allowEmptyValues

If a variable is defined in the example file and has an empty value in the environment, enabling this option will not throw an error after loading. Defaults to false.

example

Path to example environment file. Defaults to .env.example.

Motivation

I regularly use apps that depend on .env files but don't validate if all the necessary variables have been defined correctly. Instead of having to document and validate this manually, I prefer to commit a self-documenting .env file (no values, key names only) which can be used as a reference.

100
Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings72 Reviews
6 months ago

dot-env-safe helped me to identify the errors and in deployment and build process. this helps to identify the used and unused vars in my code. Now i days i dont use this because i suggest to mangae this with in code. For testing usecase this helps really.

2
Zac10ck
cskumaresan
Arpit PatidarBhopal, India41 Ratings46 Reviews
It ain't easy
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

For a real world applications you need environment variable but the problem with dotenv is you can't share your .env file over github now in that case other don't know what variables are required. what dotenv-safe does if it allow you to create '.env.example' file. Another use of dotenv-safe is it checks that all the variables are provided in .env file that are described in example file

0
Deepesh NairPune, India35 Ratings61 Reviews
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

One of the best environment variable manager that I have used, works really really well with 11ty and also self made projects using webpack, but for specificity you can use dotenv-webpack also. I wish they had a way for angular as well or maybe a specific documentation for webpack usage targeting angular and just string replacement rather than the whole file being replace. Happy coding!

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

An amazing alternative to `dotenv`, can't remember how many times I forgot to set up my environment variables while deploying the backend code on a new server and this plugin notified me of that before wasting time debugging a non-existent issue! It also encourages you to set up a .env.example file which is quite useful when working in a team!

0

