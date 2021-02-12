Parse dotenv files for Boolean , Array , and Number variable types, built for Lad and Forward Email.

Install

npm:

npm install dotenv-parse-variables

yarn:

yarn add dotenv-parse-variables

Example

Imagine you have a configuration file at .env with the following:

FOO=bar BAZ=2 BEEP= false BOOP=some,thing,that,goes,wow BLEEP= false * PING=ping, true *,2,100 PONG=`some,thing,that,goes,wow`

After using this plugin, the environment variables are parsed to their proper types.

To test it out, simply log the returned object in your console:

console .log(env);

And you'll see that it outputs the properly parsed variable types:

{ FOO : 'bar' , BAZ : 2 , BEEP : false , BOOP : [ 'some' , 'thing' , 'that' , 'goes' , 'wow' ], BLEEP : 'false' , PING : [ 'ping' , 'true' , 2 , 100 ], PONG : 'some,thing,that,goes,wow' }

If your configuration line ends in * it will not be parsed by this package, which allows you to keep values as the String variable type if needed. Also when you encapsulate a value between bacticks e.g. `value`, the value won't be parsed and it will return as a String variable. This can be used in situations where you for example have a , inside your string and it should not be parsed as an array.

Usage

This package works well with dotenv, however we also recommend to use dotenv-extended and dotenv-expand as we do in Lad. You could also simply just use Lad or @ladjs/env specifically.

Example with dotenv :

const dotenv = require ( 'dotenv' ); const dotenvParseVariables = require ( 'dotenv-parse-variables' ); let env = dotenv.config({}) if (env.error) throw env.error; env = dotenvParseVariables(env.parsed); console .log(env);

Example with dotenv-extended (which supports a well-defined .env file) and dotenv-expand (which supports variable interpolation):

const dotenvExtended = require ( 'dotenv-extended' ); const dotenvMustache = require ( 'dotenv-mustache' ); const dotenvParseVariables = require ( 'dotenv-parse-variables' ); let env = dotenvExtended.load({ silent : false , errorOnMissing : true , errorOnExtra : true }); env = dotenvMustache(env); env = dotenvParseVariables(env); console .log(env);

If you don't want to use this package to parse variable types, you could also use getenv (but it requires more work).

Options

A second argument can be provided to dotenvParseVariables with an object of options.

The defaults are listed below:

assignToProcessEnv (Boolean) - defaults to true , whether or not to assign the parsed values to process.env

(Boolean) - defaults to , whether or not to assign the parsed values to overrideProcessEnv (Boolean) - defaults to false , whether or not to override existing values in process.env

(Boolean) - defaults to , whether or not to override existing values in ignoreFunctions (Boolean) - defaults to true , whether or not to ignore functions in the parsed values returned

