Load environment variables from .env , .env.local , .env.production , etc. when running a npm or yarn command.

This dotenv loading behaviour was extracted from create-react-app to be also usable with non create-react-app projects like next.js or any other node specific project.

Usage

Use in yarn or npm commands

dotenv-load can be used in an yarn/npm command:

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "dotenv-load node server.js" , "build" : "NODE_ENV=production dotenv-load node server.js" } }

Use in node script

const dotenvLoad = require ( 'dotenv-load' ); dotenvLoad();

ignore .local files

add .local files to .gitignore

.env.local .env.development.local .env.production.local

What other .env* files can I use?

dotenv-load will load the following files, starting from the bottom. The first value set (or those already defined in the environment) take precedence:

.env - The Original®

- The Original® .env.local - Local overrides. This file is loaded for all environments except test .

- Local overrides. This file is loaded for all environments except . .env.development , .env.test , .env.production - Environment-specific settings.

, , - Environment-specific settings. .env.development.local , .env.test.local , .env.production.local - Local overrides of environment-specific settings.

How can I use custom env file?

You can pass a string to dotenvLoad function, but your file should have a name like .env.YOUR_CUSTOM_NAME , for example: .env.default .

Then you can initialize it as follows: