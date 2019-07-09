Load environment variables from
.env,
.env.local,
.env.production, etc. when running a npm or yarn command.
This dotenv loading behaviour was extracted from create-react-app to be
also usable with non
create-react-app projects like next.js or any other
node
specific project.
dotenv-load can be used in an yarn/npm command:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "dotenv-load node server.js",
"build": "NODE_ENV=production dotenv-load node server.js"
}
}
const dotenvLoad = require('dotenv-load');
dotenvLoad();
.local files
add
.local files to
.gitignore
.env.local
.env.development.local
.env.production.local
dotenv-load will load the following files, starting from the bottom.
The first value set (or those already defined in the environment) take precedence:
.env - The Original®
.env.local - Local overrides. This file is loaded for all environments except
test.
.env.development,
.env.test,
.env.production - Environment-specific settings.
.env.development.local,
.env.test.local,
.env.production.local - Local overrides of environment-specific settings.
You can pass a string to
dotenvLoad function, but your file should have a name like
.env.YOUR_CUSTOM_NAME, for example:
.env.default.
Then you can initialize it as follows:
dotenvLoad() # will initialize standard names
dotenvLoad('default') # will initialize your `.env.default` (while not overwriting defined vars above)
Very good to keep code separate from environment variables. Gives support to ignoring local env files as well. This package is supposed to run during your build.