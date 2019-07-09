openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dl

dotenv-load

by Martin Rädlinger
2.0.0 (see all)

Load environment variables from .env, .env.local, .env.production, etc. when running a npm or yarn command.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

dotenv-load code style: prettier

Load environment variables from .env, .env.local, .env.production, etc. when running a npm or yarn command.

This dotenv loading behaviour was extracted from create-react-app to be also usable with non create-react-app projects like next.js or any other node specific project.

Usage

Use in yarn or npm commands

dotenv-load can be used in an yarn/npm command: 

{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "dotenv-load node server.js",
    "build": "NODE_ENV=production dotenv-load node server.js"
  }
}

Use in node script

dotenv-load can be used in an yarn/npm command: 

const dotenvLoad = require('dotenv-load');
dotenvLoad();

ignore .local files

add .local files to .gitignore

.env.local
.env.development.local
.env.production.local

What other .env* files can I use?

dotenv-load will load the following files, starting from the bottom. The first value set (or those already defined in the environment) take precedence:

  • .env - The Original®
  • .env.local - Local overrides. This file is loaded for all environments except test.
  • .env.development, .env.test, .env.production - Environment-specific settings.
  • .env.development.local, .env.test.local, .env.production.local - Local overrides of environment-specific settings.

How can I use custom env file?

You can pass a string to dotenvLoad function, but your file should have a name like .env.YOUR_CUSTOM_NAME, for example: .env.default.

Then you can initialize it as follows:

dotenvLoad() # will initialize standard names
dotenvLoad('default') # will initialize your `.env.default` (while not overwriting defined vars above)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Tiago César OliveiraAmsterdam, Netherlands8 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge

Very good to keep code separate from environment variables. Gives support to ignoring local env files as well. This package is supposed to run during your build.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial