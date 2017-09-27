Load environment variables via a JSON file
npm install dotenv-json
Define your environment variables in
.env.json in the root of your project (or wherever you start your node process):
{
"public_api_key": "s@Mpl3_d@Ta"
}
Load your environment variables at the beginning of your program:
require("dotenv-json")();
console.log(process.env.public_api_key) // => s@Mpl3_d@Ta
N.B. Existing keys in
process.env will not be overwritten.
You can customize the location of your
.env.json file by passing a
path option:
const dotenvJSON = require("dotenv-json");
dotenvJSON({ path: "./config/example.json"});