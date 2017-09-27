openbase logo
dj

dotenv-json

by Max Beatty
1.0.0

Load environment variables via a JSON file

Downloads/wk

22.5K

22.5K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dotenv-json

Load environment variables via a JSON file

npm install dotenv-json

Define your environment variables in .env.json in the root of your project (or wherever you start your node process):

{
  "public_api_key": "s@Mpl3_d@Ta"
}

Load your environment variables at the beginning of your program:

require("dotenv-json")();

console.log(process.env.public_api_key) // => s@Mpl3_d@Ta

N.B. Existing keys in process.env will not be overwritten.

You can customize the location of your .env.json file by passing a path option:

const dotenvJSON = require("dotenv-json");
dotenvJSON({ path: "./config/example.json"});

