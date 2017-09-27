Load environment variables via a JSON file

npm install dotenv-json

Define your environment variables in .env.json in the root of your project (or wherever you start your node process):

{ "public_api_key" : "s@Mpl3_d@Ta" }

Load your environment variables at the beginning of your program:

require ( "dotenv-json" )(); console .log(process.env.public_api_key)

N.B. Existing keys in process.env will not be overwritten.

You can customize the location of your .env.json file by passing a path option: