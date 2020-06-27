A secure webpack plugin that gives the ability to access environment variables via process.env.* defined in your .env , .env.development , .env.test , .env.production , etc,. files within your web applications built with webpack.

Storing configuration in environment variables separate from code and grouping them by environments like development, test and production is based on The Twelve-Factor App methodology.

backed by dotenv-flow, inspired by dotenv-webpack

Installation

Using NPM:

$ npm install dotenv-flow-webpack --save-dev

Using Yarn:

$ yarn add dotenv-flow-webpack --dev

Description

Technically, the plugin wraps the dotenv-flow API providing the ability to configure it in your webpack.config.js file(s).

Note that plugin uses a secure strategy of replacing of the process.env.* code entries upon the build process, thus it exposes only environment variables that are used in your code.

Usage example

Let's suppose you have the following files in your project:

DATABASE_HOST=127.0.0.1 DATABASE_PORT=27017 DATABASE_USER=default DATABASE_PASS= DATABASE_NAME=my_app SERVICE_URL=/api/v1

DATABASE_NAME=my_app_dev SERVICE_URL=http://localhost:3000/api/v1

SERVICE_URL=https://localhost:3001/api/v1

DATABASE_HOST=10.0.0.32 DATABASE_PORT=27017 DATABASE_USER=devops DATABASE_PASS=1qa2ws3ed4rf5tg6yh DATABASE_NAME=application_storage SERVICE_URL=https://myapp.com/api/v1

const DotenvFlow = require ( 'dotenv-flow-webpack' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new DotenvFlow() ], };

if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ) { console .log( `Running in the " ${process.env.NODE_ENV} " mode.` ); } else { console .log( 'We are in production!' ); } const USERS_ENDPOINT = process.env.SERVICE_URL + '/users' ; console .log( 'USERS_ENDPOINT:' , USERS_ENDPOINT);

Thus, when you build your app with NODE_ENV=development , the resulting bundle will include something like this:

if ( true ) { console .log( "Running in the " .concat( "development" , " mode." )); } else {} const USERS_ENDPOINT = "http://localhost:3000/api/v1" + '/users' ; console .log( 'USERS_ENDPOINT:' , USERS_ENDPOINT);

Or if you build your app with NODE_ENV=production , then the output will look like:

if ( false ) {} else { console .log( 'We are in production!' ); } const USERS_ENDPOINT = "https://myapp.com/api/v1" + '/users' ; console .log( 'USERS_ENDPOINT:' , USERS_ENDPOINT);

And after all the optimization procedures it will be compressed till:

console .log( "We are in production!" ); console .log( "USERS_ENDPOINT:" , "https://myapp.com/api/v1/users" );

Make a note that values of DATABASE_(HOST/PORT/USER/PASSWORD/NAME) will not be present in the resulting bundle while they are not referenced anywhere in the code.

Configuration

As a wrapper of dotenv-flow, dotenv-flow-webpack has the same configuration options extending them with its own described below.

Type: string

By default, the plugin refers the NODE_ENV environment variable to detect the environment to use. With the node_env option you can force the module to use your custom environment value independent of process.env.NODE_ENV .

module .exports = ( env, argv ) => { config.plugins.push( new DotenvFlow({ node_env : env.production ? 'production' : 'development' })); };

Type: string

Default: undefined

If the NODE_ENV environment variable is not set, the module doesn't load/parse any NODE_ENV -specific files at all. Therefore, you may want to use "development" as the default environment.

new DotenvFlow({ default_node_env : 'development' })

Type: string

Default: process.cwd() (current working directory)

With the path initialization option you can specify a path to .env* files directory.

new DotenvFlow({ path : '/path/to/env-files-dir' })

If the option is not provided, the current working directory will be used.

Type: string

You can specify the encoding of your files containing environment variables.

new DotenvFlow({ encoding : 'base64' })

Type: boolean

Default: false

If true , all the predefined process.env.* variables will also be loaded. In accordance to the dotenv-flow's specification, all the predefined system environment variables will have higher priority over the .env* files defined.

new DotenvFlow({ system_vars : true })

Type: boolean

Default: false

Set to true to suppress all errors and warnings.

Additional information

Please refer the dotenv-flow documentation to learn more about the .env* files concept.

Here is the list of related sections:

Contributing

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

Running tests

Using NPM:

$ npm test

Using Yarn:

$ yarn test

License

Licensed under MIT © 2019-2020 Dan Kerimdzhanov