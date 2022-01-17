openbase logo
dotenv-defaults

by Matt Steele
3.0.0 (see all)

dotenv... but with defaults!

2.8M

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

dotenv-defaults

A dotenv system that supports defaults.

Status

npm Main dependabot badge

Installation

Use the following to install this module:

npm i dotenv-defaults --save

Usage

This module supports all the features from the original dotenv module, so usage should be simple enough:

# .env.defaults, safe to commit
HOST=website.com
EMAIL=test@email.com

# .env, DO NOT COMMIT
HOST=mrsteele.dev

The result

require('dotenv-defaults').config()

// Or you can also load it directly like this
require('dotenv-defaults/config')

console.log(process.env.HOST)
// Outputs: mrsteele.dev

console.log(process.env.EMAIL)
// Outputs: test@email.com
TypeScript

Since this module does not provide TypeScript Type Definitions if you try to import it like import dotenv from "dotenv-defaults" TypeScript will return an error.

Instead you should load it like this:

import "dotenv-defaults/config"
CLI

You can also call this module directly when using the node executable. So, for example if you are running a custom script with node and you want to load your environment variables you can do the following node -r dotenv-defaults/config your-script.js. (When using this method, please make sure that you have installed dotenv-defaults with npm or yarn in the same directory)

Differences

The only thing to note is that the original module supported an options argument in the config function.

This module supports that as well, but there is an added defaults property that can allow you to define where that file is located. An example is shown below:

// all of these are the default values...
require(`dotenv-defaults`).config({
  path: './.env',
  encoding: 'utf8',
  defaults: './.env.defaults' // This is new
})

License

MIT

