A dotenv system that supports defaults.
Use the following to install this module:
npm i dotenv-defaults --save
This module supports all the features from the original dotenv module, so usage should be simple enough:
# .env.defaults, safe to commit
HOST=website.com
EMAIL=test@email.com
# .env, DO NOT COMMIT
HOST=mrsteele.dev
The result
require('dotenv-defaults').config()
// Or you can also load it directly like this
require('dotenv-defaults/config')
console.log(process.env.HOST)
// Outputs: mrsteele.dev
console.log(process.env.EMAIL)
// Outputs: test@email.com
Since this module does not provide TypeScript Type Definitions if you try to import it like
import dotenv from "dotenv-defaults" TypeScript will return an error.
Instead you should load it like this:
import "dotenv-defaults/config"
You can also call this module directly when using the node executable.
So, for example if you are running a custom script with node and you want to load your environment variables you can do the following
node -r dotenv-defaults/config your-script.js. (When using this method, please make sure that you have installed dotenv-defaults with npm or yarn in the same directory)
The only thing to note is that the original module supported an
options argument in the
config function.
This module supports that as well, but there is an added
defaults property that can allow you to define where that file is located. An example is shown below:
// all of these are the default values...
require(`dotenv-defaults`).config({
path: './.env',
encoding: 'utf8',
defaults: './.env.defaults' // This is new
})
MIT