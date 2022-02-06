NPM
$ npm install -g dotenv-cli
Yarn
$ yarn global add dotenv-cli
pnpm
pnpm add -g dotenv-cli
$ dotenv <command with arguments>
This will load the variables from the .env file in the current working directory and then run the command (using the new set of environment variables).
Another .env file could be specified using the -e flag:
$ dotenv -e .env2 <command with arguments>
Multiple .env files can be specified, and will be processed in order:
$ dotenv -e .env3 -e .env4 <command with arguments>
Some applications load from
.env,
.env.local,
.env.development and
.env.development.local
(see #37 for more information).
dotenv-cli supports this using the
-c flag for just
.env and
.env.local and
-c development for the ones above.
It is possible to set variable directly from command line using the -v flag:
$ dotenv -v VARIABLE=somevalue <command with arguments>
Multiple variables can be specified:
$ dotenv -v VARIABLE1=somevalue1 -v VARIABLE2=somevalue2 <command with arguments>
Variables set up from command line have higher priority than from env files.
Purpose of this is that standard approach
VARIABLE=somevalue <command with arguments>doesn't work on Windows. The -v flag works on all the platforms.
If you want to check the value of an environment variable, use the
-p flag
$ dotenv -p NODE_ENV
If you want to pass flags to the inner command use
-- after all the flags to
dotenv-cli.
E.g. the following command without dotenv-cli:
mvn exec:java -Dexec.args="-g -f"
will become the following command with dotenv-cli:
$ dotenv -- mvn exec:java -Dexec.args="-g -f"
or in case the env file is at
.my-env
$ dotenv -e .my-env -- mvn exec:java -Dexec.args="-g -f"
We support expanding env variables inside .env files (See dotenv-expand npm package for more information)
For example:
IP=127.0.0.1
PORT=1234
APP_URL=http://${IP}:${PORT}
Using the above example
.env file,
process.env.APP_URL would be
http://127.0.0.1:1234.
If your
.env file looks like:
SAY_HI=hello!
you might expect
dotenv echo "$SAY_HI" to display
hello!. In fact, this is not what happens: your shell will first interpret your command before passing it to
dotenv-cli, so if
SAY_HI envvar is set to
"", the command will be expanded into
dotenv echo: that's why
dotenv-cli cannot make the expansion you expect.
One possible way to get the desired result is:
$ dotenv -- bash -c 'echo "$SAY_HI"'
In bash, everything between
' is not interpreted but passed as is. Since
$SAY_HI is inside
'' brackets, it's passed as a string literal.
Therefore,
dotenv-cli will start a child process
bash -c 'echo "$SAY_HI"' with the env variable
SAY_HI set correctly which means bash will run
echo "$SAY_HI" in the right environment which will print correctly
hello
You can add the
--debug flag to output the
.env files that would be processed and exit.