Dotdotdot is a javascript plugin for truncating multiple line content on a webpage. It uses an ellipsis to indicate that there is more text than currently visible. Optionally, the plugin can keep a "read more" anchor visible at the end of the content, after the ellipsis.
When using dotdotdot to truncate HTML, you don't need to worry about your HTML markup, the plugin knows its way around most elements. It's responsive, so when resizing the browser, the ellipsis will update on the fly.
Need help? Have a look at the documentation.
The dotdotdot javascript plugin is licensed under the CC-BY-NC-4.0 license.
You can purchase a license if you want to use it in a commercial project.
The dotdotdot javascript plugin targets modern browsers that support ES5, meaning Internet Explorer 10 and earlier are not supported. For Internet Explorer 11, you''ll need some polyfills. If you need support for Internet Explorer 9 or 10, use the legacy (jQuery) version: version 3.2.3.
This project uses Gulp(4) to minify the JS file.
If you are unfamiliar with Gulp, check this tutorial on how to get started.
Run
gulp watch in the command-line to put a watch on the files and run all scripts immediately after saving your changes.