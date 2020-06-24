dotdotdot

Dotdotdot is a javascript plugin for truncating multiple line content on a webpage. It uses an ellipsis to indicate that there is more text than currently visible. Optionally, the plugin can keep a "read more" anchor visible at the end of the content, after the ellipsis.

Demo

When using dotdotdot to truncate HTML, you don't need to worry about your HTML markup, the plugin knows its way around most elements. It's responsive, so when resizing the browser, the ellipsis will update on the fly.

Need help? Have a look at the documentation.

Licence

The dotdotdot javascript plugin is licensed under the CC-BY-NC-4.0 license.

You can purchase a license if you want to use it in a commercial project.

Browser support

The dotdotdot javascript plugin targets modern browsers that support ES5, meaning Internet Explorer 10 and earlier are not supported. For Internet Explorer 11, you''ll need some polyfills. If you need support for Internet Explorer 9 or 10, use the legacy (jQuery) version: version 3.2.3.

Development