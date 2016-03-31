use node-style
#require and
#export directives in c!
dotc is a c/c++ preprocessor that copies the semantics of node.js's module lookup algorithm without modifying anything else about the c language
The first form of exports uses an
#export= directive to export exactly 1
thing from a file.
In
foo.c we'll export the
foo() function:
#export= foo
int foo (int n) {
return n * 111;
}
then use
#require to load
"foo.c" into the local token
f in
main.c:
#include "stdio.h"
#include "stdlib.h"
#require "./foo.c" as f
int main(int argc, char **argv) {
printf("%d\n", f(atoi(argv[1])));
return 0;
}
Now use the
dotc command to compile
main.c with
gcc:
$ dotc main.c -o main
$ ./main 3
333
We can also export multiple declarations from a file and expose them through property-lookup (dot) syntax.
Suppose we have a file
foobar.c that has 2 exports:
foo and
bar:
#export foo
int foo (int n) {
return n * 111;
}
#export bazzy as bar
int bazzy (int n) {
return n * 10;
}
Note that in the second form,
#export bazzy as bar, the exported token name
need not match the local definition name.
Now in
main.c we can reference both functions under the
FB name:
#include "stdio.h"
#include "stdlib.h"
#require "./foobar.c" as FB
int main(int argc, char **argv) {
int f = FB.foo(atoi(argv[1]));
int b = FB.bar(atoi(argv[2]));
printf("%d\n", f + b);
return 0;
}
To import a relative (from the requiring file) module, do:
#require "./foo.c" as foo
To import a module installed with npm, do:
#require "beepboop.c" as bb
To export a single item from your module, do:
#export= foo
To export
localname that requiring files will see as
name, do:
#export localname as name
If
localname and
name are the same, you can just do:
#export name
Files loaded with
#require are automatically wrapped in a
namespace {} block
to keep their internal methods and declarations from leaking out into the global
namespace.
We can print out the output of the preprocessing step from the previous example
code with
dotc pre to see the wrapping and transformation:
$ dotc pre main.c
#include "stdio.h"
#include "stdlib.h"
namespace _177d2db2 {
int foo (int n) {
return n * 111;
}
};
int main(int argc, char **argv) {
printf("%d\n", (_177d2db2::foo)(atoi(argv[1])));
return 0;
}
When you run
dotc main.c (or
dotc build main.c), this is the code that gcc
compiles for you. If you want to compile with gcc yourself, you could just do:
$ dotc pre main.c | gcc -x c++ - -o main
$ ./main 4
444
The
-x c++ is necessary for now because c doesn't have
namespace {} blocks.
When somebody writes a namespace transform we can drop the forced c++ upgrade.
Similar to UMD in browser code, we can write libraries that gracefully upgrade
into dotc exports mode by checking for
DOTC in an
#ifdef:
#ifdef DOTC
#export= foo
#endif
int foo (int n) {
return n * 111;
}
You can use the
dotc search command to search npm:
substack : ~ $ dotc search upper
NAME DESCRIPTION AUTHOR DATE VERSION KEYWORDS
uppercase.c uppercase a string in-place in c =substack 2013-09-19 04:21 0.0.0 dotc c c++ pre
substack : ~ $
dotc search just filters
npm search by packages ending in
.c,
.cc,
.cpp, and
.cxx.
To publish a dotc module, just pick a name and add
.c to the end!
For example:
hyperset.c.
Then create a package.json file with a "main.c" field set to the file that you
want to resolve when somebody does
#require "yourpackage.c" as yp.
npm? Isn't that for javascript?
Yes, but:
Just make sure to suffix a
.c at the end of your package name so that we can
more easily distinguish c packages from javascript packages.
First install node. This will give you the
npm command
that you can use to install
dotc itself by doing:
npm install -g dotc
MIT