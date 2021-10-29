openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

dotaconstants

by odota
7.7.0 (see all)

Constant data for Dota applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

253

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dotaconstants

Constant data for Dota 2 applications

Notes

  • Manually maintained files are located in the json directory
  • Some data is fetched from remote sources
  • Update and regenerate build: npm run build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial