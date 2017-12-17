openbase logo
Readme

dot-wild

Build Status npm version

Use powerful dot notation (dot path + wildcard) to manipulate properties of JSON.

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm install dot-wild --save

# or

$ yarn add dot-wild

Usage

Basic

import * as dot from 'dot-wild';


/**
 * Getter
 */

dot.get({ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar');
// => 'baz'

dot.get({ 'foo.bar': 'baz' }, 'foo\\.bar');
// => 'baz'

dot.get({ 'foo.bar': 'baz' }, 'notfound', 'default');
// => 'default'

const authorData = {
  authors: [
    { username: 'tsuyoshiwada', profile: { age: 24 } },
    { username: 'sampleuser', profile: { age: 30 } },
    { username: 'foobarbaz', profile: { age: 33 } }
  ]
};

dot.get(authorData, 'authors.*.username');
// => ['tsuyoshiwada', 'sampleuser', 'foobarbaz']

dot.get(authorData, 'authors.*.profile.age');
// => [24, 30, 33]


/**
 * Setter
 */
dot.set({ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar', 'newvalue');
// => { foo: { bar: 'newvalue' } }

dot.set([{ foo: {} }], '0.foo.bar.baz', 'value');
// => [{ foo: { bar: { baz: 'value' } } }]

const members = [
  { username: 'tsuyoshiwada', profile: { age: 24 } },
  { username: 'sampleuser', profile: { age: 30 } },
  { username: 'foobarbaz', profile: { age: 33 } }
];

dot.set(members, '*.id', 1);
// => [ { username: 'tsuyoshiwada', profile: { age: 24 }, id: 1 },
//      { username: 'sampleuser', profile: { age: 30 }, id: 1 },
//      { username: 'foobarbaz', profile: { age: 33 }, id: 1 } ]


/**
 * Deleter
 */
dot.remove({ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar');
// => { foo: {} }

dot.remove(members, '*.profile');
// => [ { username: 'tsuyoshiwada' },
//      { username: 'sampleuser' },
//      { username: 'foobarbaz' } ]


/**
 * Has
 */
dot.has({ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar');
dot.has(members, '*.profile.age');
// => true

dot.has({ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }, 'foo\\.bar');
dot.has(members, '*.notfound.key');
// => false

Advanced

import * as dot from 'dot-wild';

const postData = {
  text: 'ok',
  code: 200,
  data: {
    posts: [
      { id: 1, title: 'post 1' },
      { id: 2, title: 'post 2' }
    ],
    tags: [
      { id: 1, name: 'tag 1' },
      { id: 2, name: 'tag 2' }
    ]
  }
};


/**
 * Flatten values
 */
dot.flatten(postData);
// => {
//      text: 'ok',
//      code: 200,
//      'data.posts.0.id': 1,
//      'data.posts.0.title': 'post 1',
//      'data.posts.1.id': 2,
//      'data.posts.1.title': 'post 2',
//      'data.tags.0.id': 1,
//      'data.tags.0.name': 'tag 1',
//      'data.tags.1.id': 2,
//      'data.tags.1.name': 'tag 2'
//    }


/**
 * Expand values
 */
dot.expand({ 'foo.bar': 'baz' });
// => { foo: { bar: 'baz' } }


/**
 * Collection helpers (forEach, map)
 */
dot.forEach(postData, 'data.posts.*.id', (value, key, context, path, data) => {
  // value   => 1, 2
  // key     => 'id', 'id'
  // context => { id: 1, title: 'post 1' }, { id: 2, title: 'post 2' }
  // path    => 'data.posts.0.id', 'data.posts.1.id'
  // data    => postData...
});

dot.map(postData, 'data.tags.*.name', (value, key, context, path, data) => {
  return `${dot.get(data, path)} === ${value} (${key})`;
});
// => ['tag 1 === tag 1 (name)', 'tag 2 === tag 2 (name)']


/**
 * String to Tokens
 */
dot.tokenize('foo.bar.baz');
// => ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']

dot.tokenize('foo[1].2.*.bar\\.*.baz');
// => [ 'foo', '1', '2', '*', 'bar.*', 'baz' ]


/**
 * Match path (helper method)
 */
dot.matchPath('foo.bar', 'foo.bar');
dot.matchPath('foo.*.bar.*.baz', 'foo.5.bar.1.baz');
// => true


/**
 * Escape path string
 */
dot.escapePath('foo.bar');
// => 'foo\\.bar'

dot.escapePath('foo\\.bar.baz');
// => 'foo\\.bar\\.baz'


/**
 * Build path from Tokens like array
 */
dot.buildPath(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
// => 'foo.bar.baz'

dot.buildPath([1, '[2]', 3, '["foo"]', 'bar.baz']);
// => '1.2.3.foo.bar\\.baz'


/**
 * Check contains wildcard token
 */
dot.containWildcardToken('foo.*.bar');
dot.containWildcardToken('*.foo.1');
// => true

dot.containWildcardToken('path.string');
dot.containWildcardToken('foo*bar');
// => false

API

See API Documetation.

All methods return a new object or array. (immutable)

  • get(data, path, [value, options]): Object | any[]
  • set(data, path, value): Object | any[]
  • remove(data, path): Object | any[]
  • has(data, path): boolean
  • flatten(data): Object
  • expand(data): Object | any[]
  • forEach(data, path, iteratee, options): void
  • map(data, path, iteratee, options): any[]
  • tokenize(path): string[]
  • matchPath(pathA, pathB): boolean
  • escapePath(path): string
  • buildPath(tokens)[]): string
  • containWilcardToken(path): boolean

data

type: Object | any[]

Original object or array. Destructive operation is not performed.

path

type: string

Path of the property in JSON object. Use the . to select properties.
Separator in path syntax can be escaped by using the \\..

And, you can match arrays by using * (wildcard).

value

type: any

Value to set at path or optional default value to return from get.

tokens

type: (string | number)[]

An array of tokens that make up the path.

options

This is an option for Getter method. (get, forEach. and map)

{
  iterateObject: true; // If it is `true`, it will enumerate the values of the object when using wildcards
  iterateArray: true; // If it is `true`, it will enumerate the values of the array when using wildcards
}

Contribute

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.

License

MIT © tsuyoshiwada

