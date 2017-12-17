Use powerful dot notation (dot path + wildcard) to manipulate properties of JSON.
$ npm install dot-wild --save
# or
$ yarn add dot-wild
import * as dot from 'dot-wild';
/**
* Getter
*/
dot.get({ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar');
// => 'baz'
dot.get({ 'foo.bar': 'baz' }, 'foo\\.bar');
// => 'baz'
dot.get({ 'foo.bar': 'baz' }, 'notfound', 'default');
// => 'default'
const authorData = {
authors: [
{ username: 'tsuyoshiwada', profile: { age: 24 } },
{ username: 'sampleuser', profile: { age: 30 } },
{ username: 'foobarbaz', profile: { age: 33 } }
]
};
dot.get(authorData, 'authors.*.username');
// => ['tsuyoshiwada', 'sampleuser', 'foobarbaz']
dot.get(authorData, 'authors.*.profile.age');
// => [24, 30, 33]
/**
* Setter
*/
dot.set({ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar', 'newvalue');
// => { foo: { bar: 'newvalue' } }
dot.set([{ foo: {} }], '0.foo.bar.baz', 'value');
// => [{ foo: { bar: { baz: 'value' } } }]
const members = [
{ username: 'tsuyoshiwada', profile: { age: 24 } },
{ username: 'sampleuser', profile: { age: 30 } },
{ username: 'foobarbaz', profile: { age: 33 } }
];
dot.set(members, '*.id', 1);
// => [ { username: 'tsuyoshiwada', profile: { age: 24 }, id: 1 },
// { username: 'sampleuser', profile: { age: 30 }, id: 1 },
// { username: 'foobarbaz', profile: { age: 33 }, id: 1 } ]
/**
* Deleter
*/
dot.remove({ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar');
// => { foo: {} }
dot.remove(members, '*.profile');
// => [ { username: 'tsuyoshiwada' },
// { username: 'sampleuser' },
// { username: 'foobarbaz' } ]
/**
* Has
*/
dot.has({ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar');
dot.has(members, '*.profile.age');
// => true
dot.has({ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }, 'foo\\.bar');
dot.has(members, '*.notfound.key');
// => false
import * as dot from 'dot-wild';
const postData = {
text: 'ok',
code: 200,
data: {
posts: [
{ id: 1, title: 'post 1' },
{ id: 2, title: 'post 2' }
],
tags: [
{ id: 1, name: 'tag 1' },
{ id: 2, name: 'tag 2' }
]
}
};
/**
* Flatten values
*/
dot.flatten(postData);
// => {
// text: 'ok',
// code: 200,
// 'data.posts.0.id': 1,
// 'data.posts.0.title': 'post 1',
// 'data.posts.1.id': 2,
// 'data.posts.1.title': 'post 2',
// 'data.tags.0.id': 1,
// 'data.tags.0.name': 'tag 1',
// 'data.tags.1.id': 2,
// 'data.tags.1.name': 'tag 2'
// }
/**
* Expand values
*/
dot.expand({ 'foo.bar': 'baz' });
// => { foo: { bar: 'baz' } }
/**
* Collection helpers (forEach, map)
*/
dot.forEach(postData, 'data.posts.*.id', (value, key, context, path, data) => {
// value => 1, 2
// key => 'id', 'id'
// context => { id: 1, title: 'post 1' }, { id: 2, title: 'post 2' }
// path => 'data.posts.0.id', 'data.posts.1.id'
// data => postData...
});
dot.map(postData, 'data.tags.*.name', (value, key, context, path, data) => {
return `${dot.get(data, path)} === ${value} (${key})`;
});
// => ['tag 1 === tag 1 (name)', 'tag 2 === tag 2 (name)']
/**
* String to Tokens
*/
dot.tokenize('foo.bar.baz');
// => ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
dot.tokenize('foo[1].2.*.bar\\.*.baz');
// => [ 'foo', '1', '2', '*', 'bar.*', 'baz' ]
/**
* Match path (helper method)
*/
dot.matchPath('foo.bar', 'foo.bar');
dot.matchPath('foo.*.bar.*.baz', 'foo.5.bar.1.baz');
// => true
/**
* Escape path string
*/
dot.escapePath('foo.bar');
// => 'foo\\.bar'
dot.escapePath('foo\\.bar.baz');
// => 'foo\\.bar\\.baz'
/**
* Build path from Tokens like array
*/
dot.buildPath(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
// => 'foo.bar.baz'
dot.buildPath([1, '[2]', 3, '["foo"]', 'bar.baz']);
// => '1.2.3.foo.bar\\.baz'
/**
* Check contains wildcard token
*/
dot.containWildcardToken('foo.*.bar');
dot.containWildcardToken('*.foo.1');
// => true
dot.containWildcardToken('path.string');
dot.containWildcardToken('foo*bar');
// => false
See API Documetation.
All methods return a new object or array. (immutable)
get(data, path, [value, options]): Object | any[]
set(data, path, value): Object | any[]
remove(data, path): Object | any[]
has(data, path): boolean
flatten(data): Object
expand(data): Object | any[]
forEach(data, path, iteratee, options): void
map(data, path, iteratee, options): any[]
tokenize(path): string[]
matchPath(pathA, pathB): boolean
escapePath(path): string
buildPath(tokens)[]): string
containWilcardToken(path): boolean
type:
Object | any[]
Original object or array. Destructive operation is not performed.
type:
string
Path of the property in JSON object. Use the
. to select properties.
Separator in path syntax can be escaped by using the
\\..
And, you can match arrays by using
* (wildcard).
type:
any
Value to set at path or optional default value to return from get.
type:
(string | number)[]
An array of tokens that make up the path.
This is an option for Getter method. (
get,
forEach. and
map)
{
iterateObject: true; // If it is `true`, it will enumerate the values of the object when using wildcards
iterateArray: true; // If it is `true`, it will enumerate the values of the array when using wildcards
}
Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.