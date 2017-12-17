Use powerful dot notation (dot path + wildcard) to manipulate properties of JSON.

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm install dot-wild --save $ yarn add dot-wild

Usage

Basic

import * as dot from 'dot-wild' ; dot.get({ foo : { bar : 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar' ); dot.get({ 'foo.bar' : 'baz' }, 'foo\\.bar' ); dot.get({ 'foo.bar' : 'baz' }, 'notfound' , 'default' ); const authorData = { authors : [ { username : 'tsuyoshiwada' , profile : { age : 24 } }, { username : 'sampleuser' , profile : { age : 30 } }, { username : 'foobarbaz' , profile : { age : 33 } } ] }; dot.get(authorData, 'authors.*.username' ); dot.get(authorData, 'authors.*.profile.age' ); dot.set({ foo : { bar : 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar' , 'newvalue' ); dot.set([{ foo : {} }], '0.foo.bar.baz' , 'value' ); const members = [ { username : 'tsuyoshiwada' , profile : { age : 24 } }, { username : 'sampleuser' , profile : { age : 30 } }, { username : 'foobarbaz' , profile : { age : 33 } } ]; dot.set(members, '*.id' , 1 ); dot.remove({ foo : { bar : 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar' ); dot.remove(members, '*.profile' ); dot.has({ foo : { bar : 'baz' } }, 'foo.bar' ); dot.has(members, '*.profile.age' ); dot.has({ foo : { bar : 'baz' } }, 'foo\\.bar' ); dot.has(members, '*.notfound.key' );

Advanced

import * as dot from 'dot-wild' ; const postData = { text : 'ok' , code : 200 , data : { posts : [ { id : 1 , title : 'post 1' }, { id : 2 , title : 'post 2' } ], tags : [ { id : 1 , name : 'tag 1' }, { id : 2 , name : 'tag 2' } ] } }; dot.flatten(postData); dot.expand({ 'foo.bar' : 'baz' }); dot.forEach(postData, 'data.posts.*.id' , (value, key, context, path, data) => { }); dot.map(postData, 'data.tags.*.name' , (value, key, context, path, data) => { return ` ${dot.get(data, path)} === ${value} ( ${key} )` ; }); dot.tokenize( 'foo.bar.baz' ); dot.tokenize( 'foo[1].2.*.bar\\.*.baz' ); dot.matchPath( 'foo.bar' , 'foo.bar' ); dot.matchPath( 'foo.*.bar.*.baz' , 'foo.5.bar.1.baz' ); dot.escapePath( 'foo.bar' ); dot.escapePath( 'foo\\.bar.baz' ); dot.buildPath([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]); dot.buildPath([ 1 , '[2]' , 3 , '["foo"]' , 'bar.baz' ]); dot.containWildcardToken( 'foo.*.bar' ); dot.containWildcardToken( '*.foo.1' ); dot.containWildcardToken( 'path.string' ); dot.containWildcardToken( 'foo*bar' );

API

See API Documetation.

All methods return a new object or array. (immutable)

get(data, path, [value, options]): Object | any[]

set(data, path, value): Object | any[]

remove(data, path): Object | any[]

has(data, path): boolean

flatten(data): Object

expand(data): Object | any[]

forEach(data, path, iteratee, options): void

map(data, path, iteratee, options): any[]

tokenize(path): string[]

matchPath(pathA, pathB): boolean

escapePath(path): string

buildPath(tokens)[]): string

containWilcardToken(path): boolean

data

type: Object | any[]

Original object or array. Destructive operation is not performed.

path

type: string

Path of the property in JSON object. Use the . to select properties.

Separator in path syntax can be escaped by using the \\. .

And, you can match arrays by using * (wildcard).

value

type: any

Value to set at path or optional default value to return from get.

tokens

type: (string | number)[]

An array of tokens that make up the path.

options

This is an option for Getter method. ( get , forEach . and map )

{ iterateObject : true ; iterateArray: true ; }

Contribute

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.

Related projects

License

MIT © tsuyoshiwada