This module allows you to chain methods of the dot-prop-immutable library.
npm install dot-prop-immutable-chain
The module exports a single function that creates a wrapper object around given object. The wrapper will contain all methods of the dot-prop-immutable library.
You must explicitly unwrap your object with
value() method.
// import the library first
var dotProp = require('dot-prop-immutable-chain')
// invoke dotProp passing object to wrap it
var next = dotProp(previous)
.set('foo', 'bar')
.toggle('baz')
.value() // don't forget unwrap your object
You may still use all methods of the original
dot-prop-immutable library if you want.
var next = dotProp.set(previous, 'foo', 'bar')
next = dotProp.toggle(next, 'baz')