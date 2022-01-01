openbase logo
dpi

dot-prop-immutable-chain

by Nikolai Kim
0.0.3 (see all)

Allows chaining methods of dot-prop-immutable library

Readme

dot-prop-immutable-chain

Travis CI

This module allows you to chain methods of the dot-prop-immutable library.

npm install dot-prop-immutable-chain

Usage

The module exports a single function that creates a wrapper object around given object. The wrapper will contain all methods of the dot-prop-immutable library.

You must explicitly unwrap your object with value() method.

// import the library first
var dotProp = require('dot-prop-immutable-chain')

// invoke dotProp passing object to wrap it
var next = dotProp(previous)
  .set('foo', 'bar')
  .toggle('baz')
  .value() // don't forget unwrap your object

You may still use all methods of the original dot-prop-immutable library if you want.

var next = dotProp.set(previous, 'foo', 'bar')
next = dotProp.toggle(next, 'baz')

Bugs and fixes

  • Raise an issue if you want to report an error, request a feature or just ask a question.
  • Please file an issue as well before start working on the pull request.

