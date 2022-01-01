This module allows you to chain methods of the dot-prop-immutable library.

npm install dot-prop-immutable-chain

Usage

The module exports a single function that creates a wrapper object around given object. The wrapper will contain all methods of the dot-prop-immutable library.

You must explicitly unwrap your object with value() method.

var dotProp = require ( 'dot-prop-immutable-chain' ) var next = dotProp(previous) .set( 'foo' , 'bar' ) .toggle( 'baz' ) .value()

You may still use all methods of the original dot-prop-immutable library if you want.

var next = dotProp.set(previous, 'foo' , 'bar' ) next = dotProp.toggle(next, 'baz' )

