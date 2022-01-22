openbase logo
dp

dot-prop

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.1 (see all)

Get, set, or delete a property from a nested object using a dot path

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.1M

GitHub Stars

628

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

dot-prop Build Status

Get, set, or delete a property from a nested object using a dot path

Install

$ npm install dot-prop

Usage

const dotProp = require('dot-prop');

// Getter
dotProp.get({foo: {bar: 'unicorn'}}, 'foo.bar');
//=> 'unicorn'

dotProp.get({foo: {bar: 'a'}}, 'foo.notDefined.deep');
//=> undefined

dotProp.get({foo: {bar: 'a'}}, 'foo.notDefined.deep', 'default value');
//=> 'default value'

dotProp.get({foo: {'dot.dot': 'unicorn'}}, 'foo.dot\\.dot');
//=> 'unicorn'

// Setter
const object = {foo: {bar: 'a'}};
dotProp.set(object, 'foo.bar', 'b');
console.log(object);
//=> {foo: {bar: 'b'}}

const foo = dotProp.set({}, 'foo.bar', 'c');
console.log(foo);
//=> {foo: {bar: 'c'}}

dotProp.set(object, 'foo.baz', 'x');
console.log(object);
//=> {foo: {bar: 'b', baz: 'x'}}

// Has
dotProp.has({foo: {bar: 'unicorn'}}, 'foo.bar');
//=> true

// Deleter
const object = {foo: {bar: 'a'}};
dotProp.delete(object, 'foo.bar');
console.log(object);
//=> {foo: {}}

object.foo.bar = {x: 'y', y: 'x'};
dotProp.delete(object, 'foo.bar.x');
console.log(object);
//=> {foo: {bar: {y: 'x'}}}

API

get(object, path, defaultValue?)

Get the value of the property at the given path.

Returns the value if any.

set(object, path, value)

Set the property at the given path to the given value.

Returns the object.

has(object, path)

Check whether the property at the given path exists.

Returns a boolean.

delete(object, path)

Delete the property at the given path.

Returns a boolean of whether the property existed before being deleted.

object

Type: object

Object to get, set, or delete the path value.

You are allowed to pass in undefined as the object to the get and has functions.

path

Type: string

Path of the property in the object, using . to separate each nested key.

Use \\. if you have a . in the key.

The following path components are invalid and results in undefined being returned: __proto__, prototype, constructor.

value

Type: unknown

Value to set at path.

defaultValue

Type: unknown

Default value.

