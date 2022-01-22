Get, set, or delete a property from a nested object using a dot path
$ npm install dot-prop
const dotProp = require('dot-prop');
// Getter
dotProp.get({foo: {bar: 'unicorn'}}, 'foo.bar');
//=> 'unicorn'
dotProp.get({foo: {bar: 'a'}}, 'foo.notDefined.deep');
//=> undefined
dotProp.get({foo: {bar: 'a'}}, 'foo.notDefined.deep', 'default value');
//=> 'default value'
dotProp.get({foo: {'dot.dot': 'unicorn'}}, 'foo.dot\\.dot');
//=> 'unicorn'
// Setter
const object = {foo: {bar: 'a'}};
dotProp.set(object, 'foo.bar', 'b');
console.log(object);
//=> {foo: {bar: 'b'}}
const foo = dotProp.set({}, 'foo.bar', 'c');
console.log(foo);
//=> {foo: {bar: 'c'}}
dotProp.set(object, 'foo.baz', 'x');
console.log(object);
//=> {foo: {bar: 'b', baz: 'x'}}
// Has
dotProp.has({foo: {bar: 'unicorn'}}, 'foo.bar');
//=> true
// Deleter
const object = {foo: {bar: 'a'}};
dotProp.delete(object, 'foo.bar');
console.log(object);
//=> {foo: {}}
object.foo.bar = {x: 'y', y: 'x'};
dotProp.delete(object, 'foo.bar.x');
console.log(object);
//=> {foo: {bar: {y: 'x'}}}
Get the value of the property at the given path.
Returns the value if any.
Set the property at the given path to the given value.
Returns the object.
Check whether the property at the given path exists.
Returns a boolean.
Delete the property at the given path.
Returns a boolean of whether the property existed before being deleted.
Type:
object
Object to get, set, or delete the
path value.
You are allowed to pass in
undefined as the object to the
get and
has functions.
Type:
string
Path of the property in the object, using
. to separate each nested key.
Use
\\. if you have a
. in the key.
The following path components are invalid and results in
undefined being returned:
__proto__,
prototype,
constructor.
Type:
unknown
Value to set at
path.
Type:
unknown
Default value.