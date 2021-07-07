Dot-Object makes it possible to transform javascript objects using dot notation.
Install from npm:
npm install dot-object --save
Install from bower:
bower install dot-object --save
var dot = require('dot-object');
var obj = {
'first_name': 'John',
'last_name': 'Doe'
};
dot.move('first_name', 'contact.firstname', obj);
dot.move('last_name', 'contact.lastname', obj);
console.log(obj);
{
contact: {
firstname: 'John',
lastname: 'Doe'
}
}
var dot = require('dot-object');
var src = {
name: 'John',
stuff: {
phone: {
brand: 'iphone',
version: 6
}
}
};
var tgt = {name: 'Brandon'};
dot.copy('stuff.phone', 'wanna.haves.phone', src, tgt);
console.log(tgt);
{
name: 'Brandon',
wanna: {
haves: {
phone: {
brand: 'iphone',
version: 6
}
}
}
}
Does the same as copy but removes the value from the source object:
dot.transfer('stuff.phone', 'wanna.haves.phone', src, tgt);
// src: {"name":"John","stuff":{}}
// tgt: {"name":"Brandon","wanna":{"haves":{"phone":{"brand":"iphone","version":6}}}
var dot = require('dot-object');
var row = {
'id': 2,
'contact.name.first': 'John',
'contact.name.last': 'Doe',
'contact.email': 'example@gmail.com',
'contact.info.about.me': 'classified',
'devices[0]': 'mobile',
'devices[1]': 'laptop',
'some.other.things.0': 'this',
'some.other.things.1': 'that'
};
dot.object(row);
console.log(row);
{
"id": 2,
"contact": {
"name": {
"first": "John",
"last": "Doe"
},
"email": "example@gmail.com",
"info": {
"about": {
"me": "classified"
}
}
},
"devices": [
"mobile",
"laptop"
],
"some": {
"other": {
"things": [
"this",
"that"
]
}
}
}
To convert manually per string use:
var dot = require('dot-object');
var tgt = { val: 'test' };
dot.str('this.is.my.string', 'value', tgt);
console.log(tgt);
{
"val": "test",
"this": {
"is": {
"my": {
"string": "value"
}
}
}
}
Picks a value from the object without removing it.
var dot = require('dot-object');
var obj = {
some: {
nested: {
value: 'Hi there!'
}
}
};
var val = dot.pick('some.nested.value', obj);
console.log(val);
Hi there!
Remove and delete mostly behave the same, but in case of a path addressing array items:
delete will re-index the array.
remove will retain array indexes
var dot = require('dot-object');
var obj = {
a: 'Hi There!',
nested: {
array: [
'Veni',
'Vidi',
'Vici',
]
}
};
var val = dot.delete('a', obj);
console.log(val);
Hi There!
// To remove an item and directly update any array indexes use:
var val = dot.delete('nested.array[1]', obj);
console.log(val);
Vidi
// Remove a value but retain array indexes.
var val = dot.remove('nested.array[1]', obj);
// To remove multiple paths at once:
var val = dot.remove(['nested.array[0]', 'nested.array[2]'], obj);
You can use modifiers to translate values on the fly.
This example uses the underscore.string library.
var dot = require('dot-object');
var _s = require('underscore.string');
var row = {
'nr': 200,
'doc.name': ' My Document '
};
var mods = {
"doc.name": [_s.trim, _s.underscored],
};
dot.object(row, mods);
console.log(row);
{
"nr": 200,
"doc": {
"name": "my_document"
}
}
Or using .str() directy:
var dot = require('dot-object');
var _s = require('underscore.string');
var obj = { id: 100 };
// use one modifier
dot.str('my.title', 'this is my title', obj, _s.slugify);
// multiple modifiers
dot.str('my.title', ' this is my title ', obj, [_s.trim, _s.slugify]);
console.log(obj);
Result:
{
"id": 100,
"my": {
"title": "this-is-my-title"
}
}
var dot = require('dot-object');
var source = {
"id": 1,
"contact": {
"firstName": "John",
"lastName": "Doe",
"email": "example@gmail.com",
}
}
var recipe = {
'id': 'nr',
'contact.firstName': 'name.first',
'contact.lastName': 'name.last',
'contact.email': 'email'
};
var tgt = {}
dot.transform(recipe, source, tgt);
// OR
var tgt = dot.transform(recipe, source);
console.log(tgt);
{
"nr": 1,
"name": {
"first": "John",
"last": "Doe"
},
"email": "example@gmail.com"
}
var dot = require('dot-object');
var obj = {
id: 'my-id',
nes: { ted: { value: true } },
other: { nested: { stuff: 5 } },
some: { array: ['A', 'B'] }
};
var tgt = dot.dot(obj);
// or
var tgt = {};
dot.dot(obj, tgt);
console.log(tgt);
Result:
{
"id": "my-id",
"nes.ted.value": true,
"other.nested.stuff": 5,
"some.array[0]": "A",
"some.array[1]": "B"
}
Set keepArray to true.
var dot = require('dot-object');
var obj = {
id: 'my-id',
other: [1, 2, 3],
some: { array: ['A', 'B'] }
};
dot.keepArray = true;
var tgt = dot.dot(obj);
console.log(tgt);
Result:
{
"id": "my-id",
"other": [1, 2, 3],
"some.array": ["A", "B"]
}
If you do not like dot notation, you are free to specify a different separator.
var Dot = require('dot-object');
var dot = new Dot('->');
var _s = require('underscore.string');
var row = {
'nr': 200,
'doc->name': ' My Document '
};
var mods = {
"doc->name": [_s.trim, _s.underscored],
};
dot.object(row, mods);
console.log(row);
{
"nr": 200,
"doc": {
"name": "my_document"
}
}
SQL translation on the fly:
// TODO
Copyright © 2013 Rob Halff, released under the MIT license