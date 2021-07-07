Dot-Object makes it possible to transform javascript objects using dot notation.

Installation

Install from npm:

npm install dot- object

Install from bower:

bower install dot- object

Download

Development version: https://unpkg.com/dot-object/dist/dot-object.js Uncompressed with Comments

Production version: https://unpkg.com/dot-object/dist/dot-object.min.js Minified

Usage

Move a property within one object to another location

var dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var obj = { 'first_name' : 'John' , 'last_name' : 'Doe' }; dot.move( 'first_name' , 'contact.firstname' , obj); dot.move( 'last_name' , 'contact.lastname' , obj); console .log(obj); { contact : { firstname : 'John' , lastname : 'Doe' } }

Copy property from one object to another

var dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var src = { name : 'John' , stuff : { phone : { brand : 'iphone' , version : 6 } } }; var tgt = { name : 'Brandon' }; dot.copy( 'stuff.phone' , 'wanna.haves.phone' , src, tgt); console .log(tgt); { name : 'Brandon' , wanna : { haves : { phone : { brand : 'iphone' , version : 6 } } } }

Transfer property from one object to another

Does the same as copy but removes the value from the source object:

dot.transfer( 'stuff.phone' , 'wanna.haves.phone' , src, tgt);

Expand to an object

var dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var row = { 'id' : 2 , 'contact.name.first' : 'John' , 'contact.name.last' : 'Doe' , 'contact.email' : 'example@gmail.com' , 'contact.info.about.me' : 'classified' , 'devices[0]' : 'mobile' , 'devices[1]' : 'laptop' , 'some.other.things.0' : 'this' , 'some.other.things.1' : 'that' }; dot.object(row); console .log(row); { "id" : 2 , "contact" : { "name" : { "first" : "John" , "last" : "Doe" }, "email" : "example@gmail.com" , "info" : { "about" : { "me" : "classified" } } }, "devices" : [ "mobile" , "laptop" ], "some" : { "other" : { "things" : [ "this" , "that" ] } } }

To convert manually per string use:

var dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var tgt = { val : 'test' }; dot.str( 'this.is.my.string' , 'value' , tgt); console .log(tgt); { "val" : "test" , "this" : { "is" : { "my" : { "string" : "value" } } } }

Pick a value using dot notation:

Picks a value from the object without removing it.

var dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var obj = { some : { nested : { value : 'Hi there!' } } }; var val = dot.pick( 'some.nested.value' , obj); console .log(val); Hi there!

Delete/Remove a value using dot notation:

Remove and delete mostly behave the same, but in case of a path addressing array items:

delete will re-index the array.

will re-index the array. remove will retain array indexes

var dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var obj = { a : 'Hi There!' , nested : { array : [ 'Veni' , 'Vidi' , 'Vici' , ] } }; var val = dot.delete( 'a' , obj); console .log(val); Hi There! var val = dot.delete( 'nested.array[1]' , obj); console .log(val); Vidi var val = dot.remove( 'nested.array[1]' , obj); var val = dot.remove([ 'nested.array[0]' , 'nested.array[2]' ], obj);

Using modifiers

You can use modifiers to translate values on the fly.

This example uses the underscore.string library.

var dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var _s = require ( 'underscore.string' ); var row = { 'nr' : 200 , 'doc.name' : ' My Document ' }; var mods = { "doc.name" : [_s.trim, _s.underscored], }; dot.object(row, mods); console .log(row);

{ "nr" : 200 , "doc" : { "name" : "my_document" } }

Or using .str() directy:

var dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var _s = require ( 'underscore.string' ); var obj = { id : 100 }; dot.str( 'my.title' , 'this is my title' , obj, _s.slugify); dot.str( 'my.title' , ' this is my title ' , obj, [_s.trim, _s.slugify]); console .log(obj);

Result:

{ "id" : 100 , "my" : { "title" : "this-is-my-title" } }

Transform object

var dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var source = { "id" : 1 , "contact" : { "firstName" : "John" , "lastName" : "Doe" , "email" : "example@gmail.com" , } } var recipe = { 'id' : 'nr' , 'contact.firstName' : 'name.first' , 'contact.lastName' : 'name.last' , 'contact.email' : 'email' }; var tgt = {} dot.transform(recipe, source, tgt); var tgt = dot.transform(recipe, source); console .log(tgt); { "nr" : 1 , "name" : { "first" : "John" , "last" : "Doe" }, "email" : "example@gmail.com" }

Convert object to dotted-key/value pair

var dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var obj = { id : 'my-id' , nes : { ted : { value : true } }, other : { nested : { stuff : 5 } }, some : { array : [ 'A' , 'B' ] } }; var tgt = dot.dot(obj); var tgt = {}; dot.dot(obj, tgt); console .log(tgt);

Result:

{ "id" : "my-id" , "nes.ted.value" : true , "other.nested.stuff" : 5 , "some.array[0]" : "A" , "some.array[1]" : "B" }

Keep array

Set keepArray to true.

var dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var obj = { id : 'my-id' , other : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], some : { array : [ 'A' , 'B' ] } }; dot.keepArray = true ; var tgt = dot.dot(obj); console .log(tgt);

Result:

{ "id" : "my-id" , "other" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], "some.array" : [ "A" , "B" ] }

Using a different separator

If you do not like dot notation, you are free to specify a different separator.

var Dot = require ( 'dot-object' ); var dot = new Dot( '->' ); var _s = require ( 'underscore.string' ); var row = { 'nr' : 200 , 'doc->name' : ' My Document ' }; var mods = { "doc->name" : [_s.trim, _s.underscored], }; dot.object(row, mods); console .log(row);

{ "nr" : 200 , "doc" : { "name" : "my_document" } }

Transforming SQL results to JSON

SQL translation on the fly: