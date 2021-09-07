openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dj

dot-json

by Maikel
1.2.2 (see all)

Easily edit a json file from the CLI or NodeJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

320K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dot-json

Build Status huntr

Easily edit a json file from the CLI or NodeJS.

Install global

npm install -g dot-json

or local

npm install --save dot-json

Use from the CLI

dot-json myfile.json user.name "John Doe"
dot-json myfile.json user.email "john@example.com"
dot-json myfile.json foo..bar baz

myfile.json now looks like

{
    "user": {
        "name": "John Doe",
        "email": "john@example.com"
    },
    "foo.bar": "baz"
}

dot-json myfile.json user.name
John Doe

Usage:
  dot-json <file> <key-path>             Get a value from a json file by key-path
  dot-json <file> <key-path> <value>     Assign a value at a key-path
  dot-json <file> <key-path> --delete    Delete a key by key-path

Options:
  --indent=<n>    Indent with <n> of white space characters [default: auto]
  -d --delete     Delete the key-path
  -h --help       Show this message with options
  -v --version    Print the version number

Quick tip for editing package.json

Add to .bash_profile:

alias package="dot-json package.json"

Use it like this:

package name "my-package"

Use it in NodeJS

Initialization

var DotJson = require('dot-json');
var myfile = new DotJson('myfile.json');

Writing

asynchronous

myfile.set('user.name', 'John Doe').set('user.email', 'john@example.com').save(function(){
  console.log('saved');
});

synchronous

myfile.set('user.name', 'John Doe').set('user.email', 'john@example.com').save();

myfile.json now looks like

{
    "user": {
        "name": "John Doe",
        "email": "john@example.com"
    }
}

Reading

asynchronous

myfile.get('user.name', function(value){
  // value = 'John Doe'
  console.log(value);
});

synchronous

var value = myfile.get('user.name');
// value = 'John Doe'
console.log(value);

Deleting

asynchronous

myfile.delete('user.name').save(function(){
  console.log('saved');
});

synchronous

myfile.delete('user.name').save();

myfile.json now looks like

{
    "user": {
        "email": "john@example.com"
    }
}

npmjs.org/package/dot-json

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial