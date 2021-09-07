Easily edit a json file from the CLI or NodeJS.

Install global

npm install -g dot-json

or local

npm install --save dot-json

Use from the CLI

dot-json myfile.json user.name "John Doe" dot-json myfile.json user.email "john@example.com" dot-json myfile.json foo..bar baz

myfile.json now looks like

{ "user" : { "name" : "John Doe" , "email" : "john@example.com" }, "foo.bar" : "baz" }

dot-json myfile.json user.name John Doe

Usage: dot-json < file > < key-path > Get a value from a json file by key-path dot-json < file > < key-path > < value > Assign a value at a key-path dot-json < file > < key-path > --delete Delete a key by key-path Options: --indent= < n > Indent with < n > of white space characters [default: auto] -d --delete Delete the key-path -h --help Show this message with options -v --version Print the version number

Quick tip for editing package.json

Add to .bash_profile:

alias package= "dot-json package.json"

Use it like this:

package name "my-package"

Use it in NodeJS

Initialization

var DotJson = require ( 'dot-json' ); var myfile = new DotJson( 'myfile.json' );

Writing

asynchronous

myfile.set( 'user.name' , 'John Doe' ).set( 'user.email' , 'john@example.com' ).save( function ( ) { console .log( 'saved' ); });

synchronous

myfile.set( 'user.name' , 'John Doe' ).set( 'user.email' , 'john@example.com' ).save();

myfile.json now looks like

{ "user" : { "name" : "John Doe" , "email" : "john@example.com" } }

Reading

asynchronous

myfile.get( 'user.name' , function ( value ) { console .log(value); });

synchronous

var value = myfile.get( 'user.name' ); console .log(value);

Deleting

asynchronous

myfile.delete( 'user.name' ).save( function ( ) { console .log( 'saved' ); });

synchronous

myfile.delete( 'user.name' ).save();

myfile.json now looks like

{ "user" : { "email" : "john@example.com" } }

npmjs.org/package/dot-json