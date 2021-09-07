Easily edit a json file from the CLI or NodeJS.
npm install -g dot-json
or local
npm install --save dot-json
dot-json myfile.json user.name "John Doe"
dot-json myfile.json user.email "john@example.com"
dot-json myfile.json foo..bar baz
myfile.json now looks like
{
"user": {
"name": "John Doe",
"email": "john@example.com"
},
"foo.bar": "baz"
}
dot-json myfile.json user.name
John Doe
Usage:
dot-json <file> <key-path> Get a value from a json file by key-path
dot-json <file> <key-path> <value> Assign a value at a key-path
dot-json <file> <key-path> --delete Delete a key by key-path
Options:
--indent=<n> Indent with <n> of white space characters [default: auto]
-d --delete Delete the key-path
-h --help Show this message with options
-v --version Print the version number
Add to .bash_profile:
alias package="dot-json package.json"
Use it like this:
package name "my-package"
var DotJson = require('dot-json');
var myfile = new DotJson('myfile.json');
asynchronous
myfile.set('user.name', 'John Doe').set('user.email', 'john@example.com').save(function(){
console.log('saved');
});
synchronous
myfile.set('user.name', 'John Doe').set('user.email', 'john@example.com').save();
myfile.json now looks like
{
"user": {
"name": "John Doe",
"email": "john@example.com"
}
}
asynchronous
myfile.get('user.name', function(value){
// value = 'John Doe'
console.log(value);
});
synchronous
var value = myfile.get('user.name');
// value = 'John Doe'
console.log(value);
asynchronous
myfile.delete('user.name').save(function(){
console.log('saved');
});
synchronous
myfile.delete('user.name').save();
myfile.json now looks like
{
"user": {
"email": "john@example.com"
}
}