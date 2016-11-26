What is it?

dot-clipboard monitors your clipboard and runs user-defined scripts based on the clipboard content.

I am not a child, what is it?

dot-clipboard is a nodejs daemon that runs javascript scripts located in ~/.clipboard each time the clipboard content change.

Ok... but why?

Believe it or not we use the clipboard the same way since the 70s. Yes, we've copy/pasted stuff the same way for 40 years! Well, until now.

dot-clipboard brings the power of automation to a whole new level. Now each time you copy something you will be able to automatically trigger anything, depending on your workflow.

Yeah... but why?

You share a lot of gif though github, hipchat or skype ? Automatically backup them to your own public gif folder in dropbox when doing so. See examples/download-gif.js.

Automatically backup a youtube/dailymotion video inside a folder just by copying the link.

Minify links from clipboard on the fly. Change the clipboard content with a minified link*

Automatically convert Spotify/Deezer/Grooveshark links to Youtube equivalent*

Wow that's awesome! What more does it do?

automatically load scripts located inside ~/.clipboard

automatically reload scripts when changed/renamed

customizable concurrency per script

fully-asynchronous scripts : each clipboard change events are duplicated for each script, queued, and then consumed asynchronously

How do I install it?

npm install dot-clipboard -g

Note: It will automatically install two scripts: download-gif.js and growl.js as well as their dependencies ( request , async and growl ).

How do I write my first script?

Start dot-clipboard

Open ~/.clipboard , and save the following myScript.js :

module .exports = { run : function ( data, f ) { console .log( 'My first script got new clipboard data : ' , data); f(); } };

Dot-clipboard should trigger a desktop notification saying that it loaded the module

Try to copy something, you should see a new line inside the console, for instance:

My first script got new clipboard data : test

You can now edit/rename myScript.js and it will be automatically removed/reloaded inside dot-clipboard .

I don't like ~/.clipboard , how can I change it?

The scripts localization is customizable with the DOT_CLIPBOARD_DIR environment variable.

How do I setup dot-clipboard as a deamon?

On OS X you can use launchd . Take a look at this example of .plist for dot-clipboard.

I want to help!

Great! Here are some of the most asked features:

Expose a clipboard to write api to scripts. * this feature is required.

Multi-platform support (currently only OSX is supported)

Alternatives

CopyQ A clipboard manager with searchable and editable history. (Cpp, QT)

Klipper KDE clipboard utility

ClipMenu A clipboard manager for Mac OS X

