dot-clipboard monitors your clipboard and runs user-defined scripts based on the clipboard content.
dot-clipboard is a nodejs daemon that runs javascript scripts located in
~/.clipboard each time the clipboard content change.
Believe it or not we use the clipboard the same way since the 70s. Yes, we've copy/pasted stuff the same way for 40 years! Well, until now.
dot-clipboard brings the power of automation to a whole new level. Now each time you copy something you will be able to automatically trigger anything, depending on your workflow.
~/.clipboard
npm install dot-clipboard -g
Note: It will automatically install two scripts: download-gif.js and growl.js as well as their dependencies (
request,
async and
growl).
dot-clipboard
~/.clipboard, and save the following
myScript.js:
module.exports = {
/**
* Method called each time the clipboard content changes
* @param {String} data clipboard content
* @param {Function} f(err)
*/
run: function(data, f){
console.log('My first script got new clipboard data : ', data);
f();// we're done
}
};
My first script got new clipboard data : test
myScript.js and it will be automatically removed/reloaded inside
dot-clipboard.
~/.clipboard, how can I change it?
The scripts localization is customizable with the
DOT_CLIPBOARD_DIR environment variable.
On OS X you can use
launchd. Take a look at this example of .plist for dot-clipboard.
Great! Here are some of the most asked features:
