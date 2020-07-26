Created in search of the fastest and concise JavaScript templating function with emphasis on performance under V8 and nodejs. It shows great performance for both nodejs and browsers.
doT.js is fast, small and has no dependencies.
v2.0.0-beta.1 is released - switching recommended!
See release notes.
To install:
npm install dot@beta
doT is a really solid piece of software engineering (I didn’t create it) that is rarely updated exactly for this reason.
It took me years to grasp how it works even though it’s only 140 lines of code - it looks like magic.
I used it in my other projects (e.g. ajv) as the smallest, the fastest and the most functional (all three!) templating engine ever made, that is particularly useful in all code generation scenarios where manipulating AST is an overkill.
It’s a race car of templating engines - doT lacks bells and whistles that other templating engines have, but it allows to achive more than any other, if you use it right (YMMV).
custom delimiters
runtime evaluation
runtime interpolation
compile-time evaluation
partials support
conditionals support
array iterators
encoding
control whitespace - strip or preserve
streaming friendly
use it as logic-less or with logic, it is up to you
http://olado.github.com/doT (todo: update docs with new features added in version 1.0.0)
{{##def.macro:param:
<div>{{=param.foo}}</div>
#}}
{{#def.macro:myvariable}}
var dots = require("dot").process({ path: "./views"});
This will compile .def, .dot, .jst files found under the specified path. Details
The above snippet will:
var dots = require("dot").process({path: "./views"});
dots.mytemplate({foo:"hello world"});
./bin/dot-packer -s examples/views -d out/views
Many people are using doT with express. I added an example of the best way of doing it examples/express:
doU.js is here only so that legacy external tests do not break. Use doT.js.
doT.js with doT.templateSettings.append=false provides the same performance as doU.js.
doT allows arbitrary JavaScript code in templates, making it one of the most flexible and powerful templating engines. It means that doT security model assumes that you only use trusted templates and you don't use any user input as any part of the template, as otherwise it can lead to code injection.
It is strongly recommended to compile all templates to JS code as early as possible. Possible options:
Please report any found vulnerabilities to npm, not via issue tracker.
Laura Doktorova @olado
doT is licensed under the MIT License. (See LICENSE-DOT)
Thank you @KevinKirchner for the logo.