Distributed Object Protocol is a thin layer on top of your data network that helps you communicate server and clients (nodes) using RPCs. It is also a pattern that makes easy update, mutate or even sync the state of your App using Patches.
// Server
const { createNode } = require('dop')
const WebSocket = require('ws')
const wss = new WebSocket.Server({ port: 8080 })
const sum = (a, b) => a + b
const multiply = (a, b) => a * b
const getCalculator = () => ({ sum, multiply })
wss.on('connection', ws => {
const client = createNode()
client.open(ws.send.bind(ws), getCalculator)
ws.on('message', client.message)
})
// Client
const ws = new WebSocket('ws://localhost:8080')
const server = createNode()
ws.on('open', async () => {
const getCalculator = server.open(ws.send.bind(ws))
const { sum, multiply } = await getCalculator()
const result1 = await sum(5, 5)
const result2 = await multiply(3, 3)
console.log(result1, result2) // 10, 9
})
ws.on('message', server.message)
// Server
const { createStore } = require('dop')
const store = createStore({ players: 0 })
function subscribeToServerStore(listener) {
// Incrementing number of player as a patch
const listeners = store.applyPatch({ players: store.state.players + 1 })
// We emit the patch to all the subscribers
listeners.forEach(({ listener, patch }) => listener(patch))
// Here we subscribe our client
store.subscribe(listener)
return store.state
}
// Client
const { createStore } = require('dop')
// Getting the current state of the server and subscribing to it
const state = await subscribeToServerStore(onPatch)
// Creates a local store where our UX components can subscribe to
const store = createStore(state)
function onPatch(patch) {
// Applying patch from the server
const listeners = store.applyPatch(patch)
// We emit the patch to subscribers. Like React components.
listeners.forEach(({ listener, patch }) => listener(patch))
}
Check the website for more info https://distributedobjectprotocol.org/