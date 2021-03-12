openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

dop

by DistributedObjectProtocol
1.4.3 (see all)

JavaScript implementation for Distributed Object Protocol

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Distributed Object Protocol is a thin layer on top of your data network that helps you communicate server and clients (nodes) using RPCs. It is also a pattern that makes easy update, mutate or even sync the state of your App using Patches.

Quick example using RPCs with WebSockets

// Server
const { createNode } = require('dop')
const WebSocket = require('ws')
const wss = new WebSocket.Server({ port: 8080 })

const sum = (a, b) => a + b
const multiply = (a, b) => a * b
const getCalculator = () => ({ sum, multiply })

wss.on('connection', ws => {
    const client = createNode()
    client.open(ws.send.bind(ws), getCalculator)
    ws.on('message', client.message)
})

// Client
const ws = new WebSocket('ws://localhost:8080')
const server = createNode()
ws.on('open', async () => {
    const getCalculator = server.open(ws.send.bind(ws))
    const { sum, multiply } = await getCalculator()
    const result1 = await sum(5, 5)
    const result2 = await multiply(3, 3)
    console.log(result1, result2) // 10, 9
})
ws.on('message', server.message)

Quick example using Stores and Patches

// Server
const { createStore } = require('dop')

const store = createStore({ players: 0 })

function subscribeToServerStore(listener) {
    // Incrementing number of player as a patch
    const listeners = store.applyPatch({ players: store.state.players + 1 })
    // We emit the patch to all the subscribers
    listeners.forEach(({ listener, patch }) => listener(patch))
    // Here we subscribe our client
    store.subscribe(listener)
    return store.state
}

// Client
const { createStore } = require('dop')

// Getting the current state of the server and subscribing to it
const state = await subscribeToServerStore(onPatch)
// Creates a local store where our UX components can subscribe to
const store = createStore(state)

function onPatch(patch) {
    // Applying patch from the server
    const listeners = store.applyPatch(patch)
    // We emit the patch to subscribers. Like React components.
    listeners.forEach(({ listener, patch }) => listener(patch))
}

Check the website for more info https://distributedobjectprotocol.org/

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial