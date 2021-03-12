Distributed Object Protocol is a thin layer on top of your data network that helps you communicate server and clients (nodes) using RPCs. It is also a pattern that makes easy update, mutate or even sync the state of your App using Patches.

Quick example using RPCs with WebSockets

const { createNode } = require ( 'dop' ) const WebSocket = require ( 'ws' ) const wss = new WebSocket.Server({ port : 8080 }) const sum = ( a, b ) => a + b const multiply = ( a, b ) => a * b const getCalculator = () => ({ sum, multiply }) wss.on( 'connection' , ws => { const client = createNode() client.open(ws.send.bind(ws), getCalculator) ws.on( 'message' , client.message) })

const ws = new WebSocket( 'ws://localhost:8080' ) const server = createNode() ws.on( 'open' , async () => { const getCalculator = server.open(ws.send.bind(ws)) const { sum, multiply } = await getCalculator() const result1 = await sum( 5 , 5 ) const result2 = await multiply( 3 , 3 ) console .log(result1, result2) }) ws.on( 'message' , server.message)

Quick example using Stores and Patches

const { createStore } = require ( 'dop' ) const store = createStore({ players : 0 }) function subscribeToServerStore ( listener ) { const listeners = store.applyPatch({ players : store.state.players + 1 }) listeners.forEach( ( { listener, patch } ) => listener(patch)) store.subscribe(listener) return store.state }

const { createStore } = require ( 'dop' ) const state = await subscribeToServerStore(onPatch) const store = createStore(state) function onPatch ( patch ) { const listeners = store.applyPatch(patch) listeners.forEach( ( { listener, patch } ) => listener(patch)) }

Check the website for more info https://distributedobjectprotocol.org/

License

MIT