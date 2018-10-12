Ring.com Doorbell API

I built this because of this tweet.

I have nothing to do with Ring.com, they just annoyed me with that tweet, so I figured out their api..

doorbot 2.x has an API change

usage

npm i doorbot --save

const RingAPI = require ( 'doorbot' ); const ring = RingAPI({ email : 'your@email.com' , password : '12345' , retries : 10 , userAgent : 'My User Agent' , api_version : 11 , timeout : ( 10 * 60 * 1000 ) }); ring.devices( ( e, devices ) => { console .log(e, devices); ring.history( ( e, history ) => { console .log(e, history); ring.recording(history[ 0 ].id, (e, recording) => { console .log(e, recording); const check = () => { console .log( 'Checking for ring activity..' ); ring.dings( ( e, json ) => { console .log(e, json); }); }; setInterval(check, 30 * 1000 ); check(); }); }); if (devices.hasOwnProperty( 'stickup_cams' ) && Array .isArray(devices.stickup_cams) && devices.stickup_cams.length > 0 ) { ring.lightToggle(devices.stickup_cams[ 0 ], (e) => { }); } });

api

Get a list of your devices:

ring.devices(callback) => (error, array)

Device Health: ring.health(device, callback) => (error, json)

Get your ring history:

ring.history(callback) => (error, array) ring.history(limit, callback) => (error, array) - limit - The Number of items to return from the history. ring.history(limit, older_than, callback) => (error, array) - limit - The Number of items to return from the history. older_than - The ID of the latest history item to start with when going backward.

Get a URL to a recording:

ring.recording(id, callback) => (error, url)

Get information for video on demand:

ring.vod(device, callback) => (error, json)

Turn on floodlights

ring.lightOn(device, callback) => (error)

Turn off floodlights

ring.lightOff(device, callback) => (error)

Toggle floodlights

ring.lightToggle(device, callback) => (error)

Set Chime Do Not Disturb

ring.set_chime_dnd(device, minutes, callback) => (error, json)

on: ring.set_chime_dnd(device, 15, callback) => (error, json)

off: ring.set_chime_dnd(device, 0, callback) => (error, json)

Get Chime Do Not Disturb

ring.get_chime_dnd(device, callback) => (error, json)

Set Doorbot Do Not Disturb (motion snooze)

ring.set_doorbot_dnd(device, minutes, callback) => (error, json)

on: ring.set_doorbot_dnd(device, 60, callback) => (error, json)

off: ring.set_doorbot_dnd(device, 0, callback) => (error, json)

The Get API call for the doorbot DND returned a 404, not sure how to get the current time

debugging