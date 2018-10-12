I built this because of this tweet.
I have nothing to do with Ring.com, they just annoyed me with that tweet, so I figured out their api..
doorbot 2.x has an API change
npm i doorbot --save
const RingAPI = require('doorbot');
const ring = RingAPI({
email: 'your@email.com',
password: '12345',
retries: 10, //authentication retries, optional, defaults to 0
userAgent: 'My User Agent', //optional, defaults to @android:com.ringapp:2.0.67(423)
api_version: 11, //optional in case you need to change it from the default of 9
timeout: (10 * 60 * 1000) //Defaults to 5 minutes
});
ring.devices((e, devices) => {
console.log(e, devices);
ring.history((e, history) => {
console.log(e, history);
ring.recording(history[0].id, (e, recording) => {
console.log(e, recording);
const check = () => {
console.log('Checking for ring activity..');
ring.dings((e, json) => {
console.log(e, json);
});
};
setInterval(check, 30 * 1000);
check();
});
});
//floodlights are under the stickups_cams prop
if (devices.hasOwnProperty('stickup_cams') &&
Array.isArray(devices.stickup_cams) &&
devices.stickup_cams.length > 0) {
ring.lightToggle(devices.stickup_cams[0], (e) => {
//Light state has been toggled
});
}
});
Get a list of your devices:
ring.devices(callback) => (error, array)
Device Health:
ring.health(device, callback) => (error, json)
Get your ring history:
ring.history(callback) => (error, array)
ring.history(limit, callback) => (error, array) -
limit - The
Number of items to return from the history.
ring.history(limit, older_than, callback) => (error, array) -
limit - The
Number of items to return from the history.
older_than - The ID of the latest history item to start with when going backward.
Get a URL to a recording:
ring.recording(id, callback) => (error, url)
Get information for video on demand:
ring.vod(device, callback) => (error, json)
Turn on floodlights
ring.lightOn(device, callback) => (error)
Turn off floodlights
ring.lightOff(device, callback) => (error)
Toggle floodlights
ring.lightToggle(device, callback) => (error)
Set Chime Do Not Disturb
ring.set_chime_dnd(device, minutes, callback) => (error, json)
ring.set_chime_dnd(device, 15, callback) => (error, json)
ring.set_chime_dnd(device, 0, callback) => (error, json)
Get Chime Do Not Disturb
ring.get_chime_dnd(device, callback) => (error, json)
Set Doorbot Do Not Disturb (motion snooze)
ring.set_doorbot_dnd(device, minutes, callback) => (error, json)
ring.set_doorbot_dnd(device, 60, callback) => (error, json)
ring.set_doorbot_dnd(device, 0, callback) => (error, json)
The Get API call for the doorbot DND returned a 404, not sure how to get the current time
I've added the
debug module, so you can run this with
export DEBUG=doorbot and it will print some helpful logs.