Quick News

v3 release announcement

Latest stable version is 3.2.0 .

. Please install 3.1.0 if you'd like to cover the post install step for react-navigation .

Compatability

React Native & Expo Templates dooboo-cli RN template Expo template 3.3.11 0.61.5 36 3.4.+ 0.62.+ 37 3.5.+ 0.62.+ 38 3.6.+ 0.63.+ 38 4.0.+ 0.63.+ 39 5.0.+ 0.63.+ (web support) 40 6.0.+ 0.63.+ (atomic design) 40 6.1.1+ 0.63.+ (removed atomic) 40 6.2.+ 0.64.+ 40 6.3.+ (Emotion) 0.64.+ (emotion) 41 6.3.+ 0.64.+ 41 6.6.+ 0.64.+ 42 6.7.+ 0.65.+ 42 7.0.+ 0.66.+ 43 7.2.+ 0.66.+ 44 7.3.+ 0.66.+ (expo modules) 44

Stacks we use

Web based project

Native mobile based project

In v7 , dooboo-ui ui framework is preinstalled in react-native and expo project. Hope you like it 🧡.

Starting from v6 , we manage our boilerplate folder name similar to atomic design pattern but not exactly. Main changes in all projects screen dir moved to pages . shared dir moved to uis .

In v5 , we drive react-native project to support react-native-web . Main changes in react-native project The screen component should be wrapped with withScreen provided in wrapper.tsx .



Installation

with npm npm install -g dooboo-cli

with yarn yarn global add dooboo-cli

Usage

Usage : dooboo [source file] Options : - V , --version output the version number -h, --help output usage information Commands : init init boilerplate of dooboo generated app. start start the project test run test for your project page < c > generate page (aka screen) component. template < c > generate template (aka shared) component. api < c > generate file for api call format.

Preview

Contribution