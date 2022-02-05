openbase logo
dooboo-cli

by dooboolab
7.0.1 (see all)

React & React Native cli tool. Easily creates template for react & react-native.

24

GitHub Stars

73

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

6

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

dooboo-cli

Npm Version Downloads Build Status License Greenkeeper badge

Quick News

Compatability

  • React Native & Expo Templates

    dooboo-cliRN templateExpo template
    3.3.110.61.536
    3.4.+0.62.+37
    3.5.+0.62.+38
    3.6.+0.63.+38
    4.0.+0.63.+39
    5.0.+0.63.+ (web support)40
    6.0.+0.63.+ (atomic design)40
    6.1.1+0.63.+ (removed atomic)40
    6.2.+0.64.+40
    6.3.+ (Emotion)0.64.+ (emotion)41
    6.3.+0.64.+41
    6.6.+0.64.+42
    6.7.+0.65.+42
    7.0.+0.66.+43
    7.2.+0.66.+44
    7.3.+0.66.+ (expo modules)44

Stacks we use

Web based project

Native mobile based project

Quick News

  • In v7, dooboo-ui ui framework is preinstalled in react-native and expo project. Hope you like it 🧡.

  • Starting from v6, we manage our boilerplate folder name similar to atomic design pattern but not exactly.

    • Main changes in all projects
      • screen dir moved to pages.
      • shared dir moved to uis.

  • In v5, we drive react-native project to support react-native-web.

    • Main changes in react-native project
      • The screen component should be wrapped with withScreen provided in wrapper.tsx.

Installation

  • with npm
      npm install -g dooboo-cli
  • with yarn
      yarn global add dooboo-cli

Usage

  Usage: dooboo [source file]

  Options:
    -V, --version        output the version number
    -h, --help           output usage information

  Commands:
    init                 init boilerplate of dooboo generated app.
    start                start the project
    test                 run test for your project
    page <c>             generate page (aka screen) component.
    template <c>         generate template (aka shared) component.
    api <c>              generate file for api call format.

Preview

image

Contribution

