React Native & Expo Templates
|dooboo-cli
|RN template
|Expo template
|3.3.11
|0.61.5
|36
|3.4.+
|0.62.+
|37
|3.5.+
|0.62.+
|38
|3.6.+
|0.63.+
|38
|4.0.+
|0.63.+
|39
|5.0.+
|0.63.+ (web support)
|40
|6.0.+
|0.63.+ (atomic design)
|40
|6.1.1+
|0.63.+ (removed atomic)
|40
|6.2.+
|0.64.+
|40
|6.3.+ (Emotion)
|0.64.+ (emotion)
|41
|6.3.+
|0.64.+
|41
|6.6.+
|0.64.+
|42
|6.7.+
|0.65.+
|42
|7.0.+
|0.66.+
|43
|7.2.+
|0.66.+
|44
|7.3.+
|0.66.+ (expo modules)
|44
In
v7, dooboo-ui ui framework is preinstalled in
react-native and
expo project. Hope you like it 🧡.
Starting from
v6, we manage our boilerplate folder name similar to atomic design pattern but not exactly.
screen dir moved to
pages.
shared dir moved to
uis.
In
v5, we drive
react-native project to support
react-native-web.
screen component should be wrapped with
withScreen provided in
wrapper.tsx.
npm install -g dooboo-cli
yarn global add dooboo-cli
Usage: dooboo [source file]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
init init boilerplate of dooboo generated app.
start start the project
test run test for your project
page <c> generate page (aka screen) component.
template <c> generate template (aka shared) component.
api <c> generate file for api call format.