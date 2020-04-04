With this module you can create HTTP2 / SPDY servers in node.js with natural http module interface and fallback to regular https (for browsers that don't support neither HTTP2, nor SPDY yet).
This module named
spdy but it provides support for both http/2 (h2) and spdy (2,3,3.1). Also,
spdy is compatible with Express.
Server:
var spdy = require('spdy'),
fs = require('fs');
var options = {
// Private key
key: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/keys/spdy-key.pem'),
// Fullchain file or cert file (prefer the former)
cert: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/keys/spdy-fullchain.pem'),
// **optional** SPDY-specific options
spdy: {
protocols: [ 'h2', 'spdy/3.1', ..., 'http/1.1' ],
plain: false,
// **optional**
// Parse first incoming X_FORWARDED_FOR frame and put it to the
// headers of every request.
// NOTE: Use with care! This should not be used without some proxy that
// will *always* send X_FORWARDED_FOR
'x-forwarded-for': true,
connection: {
windowSize: 1024 * 1024, // Server's window size
// **optional** if true - server will send 3.1 frames on 3.0 *plain* spdy
autoSpdy31: false
}
}
};
var server = spdy.createServer(options, function(req, res) {
res.writeHead(200);
res.end('hello world!');
});
server.listen(3000);
Client:
var spdy = require('spdy');
var https = require('https');
var agent = spdy.createAgent({
host: 'www.google.com',
port: 443,
// Optional SPDY options
spdy: {
plain: false,
ssl: true,
// **optional** send X_FORWARDED_FOR
'x-forwarded-for': '127.0.0.1'
}
});
https.get({
host: 'www.google.com',
agent: agent
}, function(response) {
console.log('yikes');
// Here it goes like with any other node.js HTTP request
// ...
// And once we're done - we may close TCP connection to server
// NOTE: All non-closed requests will die!
agent.close();
}).end();
Please note that if you use a custom agent, by default all connection-level
errors will result in an uncaught exception. To handle these errors subscribe
to the
error event and re-emit the captured error:
var agent = spdy.createAgent({
host: 'www.google.com',
port: 443
}).once('error', function (err) {
this.emit(err);
});
It is possible to initiate PUSH_PROMISE to send content to clients before the client requests it.
spdy.createServer(options, function(req, res) {
var stream = res.push('/main.js', {
status: 200, // optional
method: 'GET', // optional
request: {
accept: '*/*'
},
response: {
'content-type': 'application/javascript'
}
});
stream.on('error', function() {
});
stream.end('alert("hello from push stream!");');
res.end('<script src="/main.js"></script>');
}).listen(3000);
PUSH_PROMISE may be sent using the
push() method on the current response
object. The signature of the
push() method is:
.push('/some/relative/url', { request: {...}, response: {...} }, callback)
Second argument contains headers for both PUSH_PROMISE and emulated response.
callback will receive two arguments:
err (if any error is happened) and a
Duplex stream as the second argument.
Client usage:
var agent = spdy.createAgent({ /* ... */ });
var req = http.get({
host: 'www.google.com',
agent: agent
}, function(response) {
});
req.on('push', function(stream) {
stream.on('error', function(err) {
// Handle error
});
// Read data from stream
});
NOTE: You're responsible for the
stream object once given it in
.push()
callback or
push event. Hence ignoring
error event on it will result in
uncaught exception and crash your program.
Server usage:
function (req, res) {
// Send trailing headers to client
res.addTrailers({ header1: 'value1', header2: 'value2' });
// On client's trailing headers
req.on('trailers', function(headers) {
// ...
});
}
Client usage:
var req = http.request({ agent: spdyAgent, /* ... */ }).function (res) {
// On server's trailing headers
res.on('trailers', function(headers) {
// ...
});
});
req.write('stuff');
req.addTrailers({ /* ... */ });
req.end();
All options supported by tls work with node-spdy.
Additional options may be passed via
spdy sub-object:
plain - if defined, server will ignore NPN and ALPN data and choose whether
to use spdy or plain http by looking at first data packet.
ssl - if
false and
options.plain is
true,
http.Server will be used
as a
base class for created server.
maxChunk - if set and non-falsy, limits number of bytes sent in one DATA
chunk. Setting it to non-zero value is recommended if you care about
interleaving of outgoing data from multiple different streams.
(defaults to 8192)
protocols - list of NPN/ALPN protocols to use (default is:
['h2','spdy/3.1', 'spdy/3', 'spdy/2','http/1.1', 'http/1.0'])
protocol - use specific protocol if no NPN/ALPN ex In addition,
maxStreams - set "maximum concurrent streams" protocol option
API is compatible with
http and
https module, but you can use another
function as base class for SPDYServer.
spdy.createServer(
[base class constructor, i.e. https.Server],
{ /* keys and options */ }, // <- the only one required argument
[request listener]
).listen([port], [host], [callback]);
Request listener will receive two arguments:
request and
response. They're
both instances of
http's
IncomingMessage and
OutgoingMessage. But three
custom properties are added to both of them:
isSpdy,
spdyVersion.
isSpdy
is
true when the request was processed using HTTP2/SPDY protocols, it is
false in case of HTTP/1.1 fallback.
spdyVersion is either of:
2,
3,
3.1, or
4 (for HTTP2).
