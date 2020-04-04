SPDY Server for node.js

With this module you can create HTTP2 / SPDY servers in node.js with natural http module interface and fallback to regular https (for browsers that don't support neither HTTP2, nor SPDY yet).

This module named spdy but it provides support for both http/2 (h2) and spdy (2,3,3.1). Also, spdy is compatible with Express.

Usage

Examples

Server:

var spdy = require ( 'spdy' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); var options = { key : fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/keys/spdy-key.pem' ), cert : fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/keys/spdy-fullchain.pem' ), spdy : { protocols : [ 'h2' , 'spdy/3.1' , ..., 'http/1.1' ], plain : false , 'x-forwarded-for' : true , connection : { windowSize : 1024 * 1024 , autoSpdy31 : false } } }; var server = spdy.createServer(options, function ( req, res ) { res.writeHead( 200 ); res.end( 'hello world!' ); }); server.listen( 3000 );

Client:

var spdy = require ( 'spdy' ); var https = require ( 'https' ); var agent = spdy.createAgent({ host : 'www.google.com' , port : 443 , spdy : { plain : false , ssl : true , 'x-forwarded-for' : '127.0.0.1' } }); https.get({ host : 'www.google.com' , agent : agent }, function ( response ) { console .log( 'yikes' ); agent.close(); }).end();

Please note that if you use a custom agent, by default all connection-level errors will result in an uncaught exception. To handle these errors subscribe to the error event and re-emit the captured error:

var agent = spdy.createAgent({ host : 'www.google.com' , port : 443 }).once( 'error' , function ( err ) { this .emit(err); });

Push streams

It is possible to initiate PUSH_PROMISE to send content to clients before the client requests it.

spdy.createServer(options, function ( req, res ) { var stream = res.push( '/main.js' , { status : 200 , method : 'GET' , request : { accept : '*/*' }, response : { 'content-type' : 'application/javascript' } }); stream.on( 'error' , function ( ) { }); stream.end( 'alert("hello from push stream!");' ); res.end( '<script src="/main.js"></script>' ); }).listen( 3000 );

PUSH_PROMISE may be sent using the push() method on the current response object. The signature of the push() method is:

.push('/some/relative/url', { request: {...}, response: {...} }, callback)

Second argument contains headers for both PUSH_PROMISE and emulated response. callback will receive two arguments: err (if any error is happened) and a Duplex stream as the second argument.

Client usage:

var agent = spdy.createAgent({ }); var req = http.get({ host : 'www.google.com' , agent : agent }, function ( response ) { }); req.on( 'push' , function ( stream ) { stream.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { }); });

NOTE: You're responsible for the stream object once given it in .push() callback or push event. Hence ignoring error event on it will result in uncaught exception and crash your program.

Trailing headers

Server usage:

function ( req, res ) { res.addTrailers({ header1 : 'value1' , header2 : 'value2' }); req.on( 'trailers' , function ( headers ) { }); }

Client usage:

var req = http.request({ agent : spdyAgent, }) . function ( res ) { res.on( 'trailers' , function ( headers ) { }); }); req.write( 'stuff' ); req.addTrailers({ }); req.end();

Options

All options supported by tls work with node-spdy.

Additional options may be passed via spdy sub-object:

plain - if defined, server will ignore NPN and ALPN data and choose whether to use spdy or plain http by looking at first data packet.

- if defined, server will ignore NPN and ALPN data and choose whether to use spdy or plain http by looking at first data packet. ssl - if false and options.plain is true , http.Server will be used as a base class for created server.

- if and is , will be used as a class for created server. maxChunk - if set and non-falsy, limits number of bytes sent in one DATA chunk. Setting it to non-zero value is recommended if you care about interleaving of outgoing data from multiple different streams. (defaults to 8192)

- if set and non-falsy, limits number of bytes sent in one DATA chunk. Setting it to non-zero value is recommended if you care about interleaving of outgoing data from multiple different streams. (defaults to 8192) protocols - list of NPN/ALPN protocols to use (default is: ['h2','spdy/3.1', 'spdy/3', 'spdy/2','http/1.1', 'http/1.0'] )

- list of NPN/ALPN protocols to use (default is: ) protocol - use specific protocol if no NPN/ALPN ex In addition,

- use specific protocol if no NPN/ALPN ex In addition, maxStreams - set "maximum concurrent streams" protocol option

API

API is compatible with http and https module, but you can use another function as base class for SPDYServer.

spdy.createServer( [base class constructor , i . e . https . Server ], { }, [request listener] ).listen([port], [host], [callback]);

Request listener will receive two arguments: request and response . They're both instances of http 's IncomingMessage and OutgoingMessage . But three custom properties are added to both of them: isSpdy , spdyVersion . isSpdy is true when the request was processed using HTTP2/SPDY protocols, it is false in case of HTTP/1.1 fallback. spdyVersion is either of: 2 , 3 , 3.1 , or 4 (for HTTP2).

Contributors

LICENSE

This software is licensed under the MIT License.

Copyright Fedor Indutny, 2015.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.