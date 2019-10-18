@page DoneJS @hide title @hide sidebar

DoneJS is the easiest way to get a high-performance, real-time, web and mobile application done! The framework provides a nearly comprehensive combination of technologies for building complex JavaScript applications.

If you are looking for the fastest way to get a fully modern development environment setup and produce a lightning fast application, you’ve come to the right place.

DoneJS is a combination of the following technologies:

StealJS — ES6, CJS, and AMD module loader and builder

CanJS — Custom elements and model-view-viewmodel (MVVM) utilities

jQuery — DOM helpers

jQuery++ — Extended DOM helpers

QUnit or Mocha — Assertion library

FuncUnit — Functional tests

Testee or Karma — Test runner

DocumentJS — Documentation

can-ssr — Server-side rendering utilities for CanJS

DoneJS is an npm package that simply installs all the previous technologies. Check out DoneJS.com for the collective benefits of these technologies and guides on how to use them together to build an amazing application.

Contributing

Check out the contribution guide on DoneJS.com.