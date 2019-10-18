@page DoneJS @hide title @hide sidebar
DoneJS is the easiest way to get a high-performance, real-time, web and mobile application done! The framework provides a nearly comprehensive combination of technologies for building complex JavaScript applications.
If you are looking for the fastest way to get a fully modern development environment setup and produce a lightning fast application, you’ve come to the right place.
DoneJS is a combination of the following technologies:
DoneJS is an
npm package that simply installs all the previous
technologies. Check out DoneJS.com for the collective benefits of these technologies
and guides on how to use them together to build an amazing application.
Check out the contribution guide on DoneJS.com.