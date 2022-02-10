domutils

Utilities for working with htmlparser2's DOM.

All functions are exported as a single module. Look through the docs to see what is available.

Ecosystem

Name Description htmlparser2 Fast & forgiving HTML/XML parser domhandler Handler for htmlparser2 that turns documents into a DOM domutils Utilities for working with domhandler's DOM css-select CSS selector engine, compatible with domhandler's DOM cheerio The jQuery API for domhandler's DOM dom-serializer Serializer for domhandler's DOM

License: BSD-2-Clause

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

domutils for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription