dom

domutils

by Felix Böhm
2.8.0 (see all)

Utilities for working with htmlparser2's DOM

Documentation
28.1M

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

domutils Build Status

Utilities for working with htmlparser2's DOM.

All functions are exported as a single module. Look through the docs to see what is available.

Ecosystem

NameDescription
htmlparser2Fast & forgiving HTML/XML parser
domhandlerHandler for htmlparser2 that turns documents into a DOM
domutilsUtilities for working with domhandler's DOM
css-selectCSS selector engine, compatible with domhandler's DOM
cheerioThe jQuery API for domhandler's DOM
dom-serializerSerializer for domhandler's DOM

License: BSD-2-Clause

Security contact information

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

domutils for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription

The maintainers of domutils and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

