Utilities for working with htmlparser2's DOM.
All functions are exported as a single module. Look through the docs to see what is available.
|Name
|Description
|htmlparser2
|Fast & forgiving HTML/XML parser
|domhandler
|Handler for htmlparser2 that turns documents into a DOM
|domutils
|Utilities for working with domhandler's DOM
|css-select
|CSS selector engine, compatible with domhandler's DOM
|cheerio
|The jQuery API for domhandler's DOM
|dom-serializer
|Serializer for domhandler's DOM
License: BSD-2-Clause
To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.
