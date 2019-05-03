DOMtastic

Small, fast, and modular DOM & Event library for modern browsers.

library for modern browsers. Same familiar API as jQuery (but without the extra "weight" of modules like $.ajax , $.animate , and $.Deferred ).

, , and ). Dependency-free. Weighs in at only 1KB to 12KB (minified), depending on included modules. Full bundle is about 4KB gzipped.

Works great stand-alone or paired up with e.g. Backbone or Angular.

The source is written in ES6 format.

Rollup and babel are used to create a UMD bundle (supporting AMD, CommonJS, and fallback to browser global).

Supercharge your components and extend from the base class.

Easy to create a custom build to include or exclude parts.

DOMtastic also serves as a starting point for your own application-specific DOM API (read more).

Usage

ES6 (with e.g. Babel)

npm install domtastic

import $ from 'domtastic' ;

CommonJS (with e.g. Browserify)

npm install domtastic

var $ = require ( 'domtastic' );

AMD

bower install domtastic

requirejs.config({ baseUrl : 'bower_components' , packages : [ { name : 'domtastic' , main : 'domtastic' } ] }); require ([ 'domtastic' ], function ( $ ) { $( '.earth' ).addClass( 'evergreen' ).on( 'sunrise' , '.people' , awake); });

Browser Global

< script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/domtastic" > </ script >

$( '.planet' ).addClass( 'evergreen' ).on( 'sunrise' , '.grass' , grow);

ES6 Class

import $ from 'domtastic' ; class MyComponent extends $. BaseClass { progress(value) { return this .attr( 'data-progress' , value); } } let component = new MyComponent( '.my-anchor' ); component.progress( 'ive' ).append( '<p>enhancement</p>' );

Read more in the baseClass article or the docs.

API

every filter forEach ( alias : each ) indexOf map pop push reduce reduceRight reverse shift some unshift

css

after append before clone prepend

attr removeAttr

addClass hasClass removeClass toggleClass

contains

data prop

appendTo empty remove replaceWith text val

html

on ( alias : bind) off ( alias : unbind) one

ready

trigger triggerHandler

noConflict

find matches

closest

children concat contents eq first get parent siblings slice

isArray isFunction

extend

But it doesn't even have awesomest-method!

As mentioned in the introduction, DOMtastic doesn't feature methods for Ajax, Animation, Promise, etc. Please find your own libraries to fill in the gaps as needed. Here are just some examples:

Please note that you can extend the $.fn object, just like jQuery Plugins.

Feel free to open an issue if you feel an important method is missing.

Browser Support

Latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Android, Chrome Mobile iOS, and Mobile Safari. Internet Explorer 10 and up. IE9 requires a polyfill for classList .

Performance

Run the benchmark suite to compare the performance of various methods of jQuery, Zepto and DOMtastic (tl/dr; it's fast!).

Custom Build

You can build a custom bundle that excludes specific modules that you don't need:

git clone git@github.com:webpro/DOMtastic.git cd DOMtastic npm install npm run bundle -- --exclude=css,dom/html,event/trigger

Alternatively, you can do the opposite and include what you need:

npm run bundle -- --include=array,selector/index,dom/class

Find the output in the dist/ folder.

jQuery Compatibility

Some iterator method signatures in jQuery are different (i.e. non-standard), most notably the index before element argument in each , filter and map ). However, a custom build that is compatible with jQuery can be created by using the --jquery-compat flag:

npm run bundle -- --jquery-compat

Build a custom API for your application

You can also build a custom API from the ground up. By default, DOMtastic does it for you, but you can easily do it yourself in a highly custom approach. Grab the $ function from the selector , and extend the $.fn object with methods from specific modules:

var selector = require ( 'domtastic/commonjs/selector' ), dom = require ( 'domtastic/commonjs/dom' ); var $ = selector.$; $.fn = {}; $.fn.append = dom.append; $.fn.prepend = dom.prepend; module .exports = $;

This way, you don't have the slight overhead of the UMD boilerplate in a custom bundle, and a single location/module to define the API for your application. Works great with either AMD or Browserify.

Tests

Run the hosted test suite in your browser. You can also clone this repo, and run the tests locally with jsdom (using npm test ). Run npm run test:bs to run the tests in real browsers using BrowserStack.

Credits

Many thanks to these sources of inspiration:

Thanks to the jsDelivr Open Source CDN for hosting DOMtastic.

Thanks to BrowserStack for their real device cloud.

License

MIT