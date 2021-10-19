openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dom

domtagger

by Andrea Giammarchi
0.7.2 (see all)

The hyperHTML's template literal parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

domtagger

Build Status Coverage Status Greenkeeper badge WebReflection status

The hyperHTML's template literal parser, used to handle all repeated updates per each attribute or node.

  • CDN as global utility, via https://unpkg.com/domtagger
  • ESM via import domtagger from 'domtagger'
  • CJS via const domtagger = require('domtagger')

Live test

Example

The tagger accepts a configuration object with mandatory methods that should return a function to invoke per each update.

Optionally, the object could have a type property, as either html or svg string, and a transform method that must return some string as content, after receiving the markup that is going to be used.

var html = domtagger({

  // can be html or svg
  type: 'html',

  // how to handle attributes
  // Note: this callback is simplified for example purpose.
  // The node is the attribute owner
  attribute: function (node, name, attribute) {
    return function (value) {
      var type = typeof value;
      if (type === 'boolean' || type === 'function')
        node[name] = value;
      else if (value == null)
        node.removeAttribute(name);
      else
        node.setAttribute(name, value);
    }
  },

  // how to handle generic content
  // Note: this callback is simplified for example purpose.
  // The comment node is the hole placeholder
  // use domdiff or other techniques to handle nodes
  any: function (comment, childNodes) {
    var parentNode = comment.parentNode;
    return function (html) {
      parentNode.innerHTML = html;
    };
  },

  // how to handle cases where content
  // can only be some text
  // The node is one that can only have text
  text: function (node) {
    return function (textContent) {
      node.textContent = textContent;
    };
  },

  // OPTIONAL
  // a man in the middle for the output
  // The html string is what will be used to generate the content
  // this is always invoked after sanitizing the template parts
  transform: function (html) {
    // it must return the eventually transformed html
    return html;
  },

  // for adventurous 3rd parts libraries only:
  // previously internally known as `sanitize`,
  // it will run before transform and it must return a *string*
  // that contains domconstants.UID/UIDC in the right place
  // or the whole library will break
  convert: function (template) {
    // see domsanitizer logic
    // https://github.com/WebReflection/domsanitizer/blob/master/esm/index.js
    // or see a possible wrap solution/hint/workaround
    // https://github.com/WebReflection/domtagger/issues/17#issuecomment-526151473
    return template.join(domconstants.UIDC).replace(sani, tize);
  }

});

document.body.appendChild(
  render({
    onclick: function (e) {
      alert(e.currentTarget.outerHTML);
    },
    html: 'Hello <strong>domtagger</strong>!',
    text: "isn't this cool?"
  })
);

// render example
function render(model) {
  return html`
    <div onclick=${model.onclick}>
      <!--/* html is sanitized as text automatically */-->
      <div>${model.html}</div>
      <!--👻 textarea can use value=... or its content -->
      <textarea>${model.text}</textarea>
    </div>
  `;
}

About devs-only comments

If you'd like to create a dev only comment that will be removed at runtime once parsed, you can either start the comment with a ghost emoji 👻 or use /* and */ right at the boundaries of the comment.

<!--👻 dev only -->
<!--/* also dev only */-->
<!-- any other regular comment -->

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial