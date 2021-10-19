domtagger

The hyperHTML's template literal parser, used to handle all repeated updates per each attribute or node.

CDN as global utility, via https://unpkg.com/domtagger

ESM via import domtagger from 'domtagger'

CJS via const domtagger = require('domtagger')

Live test

Example

The tagger accepts a configuration object with mandatory methods that should return a function to invoke per each update.

Optionally, the object could have a type property, as either html or svg string, and a transform method that must return some string as content, after receiving the markup that is going to be used.

var html = domtagger({ type : 'html' , attribute : function ( node, name, attribute ) { return function ( value ) { var type = typeof value; if (type === 'boolean' || type === 'function' ) node[name] = value; else if (value == null ) node.removeAttribute(name); else node.setAttribute(name, value); } }, any : function ( comment, childNodes ) { var parentNode = comment.parentNode; return function ( html ) { parentNode.innerHTML = html; }; }, text : function ( node ) { return function ( textContent ) { node.textContent = textContent; }; }, transform : function ( html ) { return html; }, convert : function ( template ) { return template.join(domconstants.UIDC).replace(sani, tize); } }); document .body.appendChild( render({ onclick : function ( e ) { alert(e.currentTarget.outerHTML); }, html : 'Hello <strong>domtagger</strong>!' , text : "isn't this cool?" }) ); function render ( model ) { return html` < div onclick = ${model.onclick} > < div > ${model.html} </ div > < textarea > ${model.text} </ textarea > </ div > ` ; }