The hyperHTML's template literal parser, used to handle all repeated updates per each attribute or node.
import domtagger from 'domtagger'
const domtagger = require('domtagger')
The tagger accepts a configuration object with mandatory methods that should return a function to invoke per each update.
Optionally, the object could have a
type property, as either
html or
svg string, and a
transform method that must return some string as content, after receiving the markup that is going to be used.
var html = domtagger({
// can be html or svg
type: 'html',
// how to handle attributes
// Note: this callback is simplified for example purpose.
// The node is the attribute owner
attribute: function (node, name, attribute) {
return function (value) {
var type = typeof value;
if (type === 'boolean' || type === 'function')
node[name] = value;
else if (value == null)
node.removeAttribute(name);
else
node.setAttribute(name, value);
}
},
// how to handle generic content
// Note: this callback is simplified for example purpose.
// The comment node is the hole placeholder
// use domdiff or other techniques to handle nodes
any: function (comment, childNodes) {
var parentNode = comment.parentNode;
return function (html) {
parentNode.innerHTML = html;
};
},
// how to handle cases where content
// can only be some text
// The node is one that can only have text
text: function (node) {
return function (textContent) {
node.textContent = textContent;
};
},
// OPTIONAL
// a man in the middle for the output
// The html string is what will be used to generate the content
// this is always invoked after sanitizing the template parts
transform: function (html) {
// it must return the eventually transformed html
return html;
},
// for adventurous 3rd parts libraries only:
// previously internally known as `sanitize`,
// it will run before transform and it must return a *string*
// that contains domconstants.UID/UIDC in the right place
// or the whole library will break
convert: function (template) {
// see domsanitizer logic
// https://github.com/WebReflection/domsanitizer/blob/master/esm/index.js
// or see a possible wrap solution/hint/workaround
// https://github.com/WebReflection/domtagger/issues/17#issuecomment-526151473
return template.join(domconstants.UIDC).replace(sani, tize);
}
});
document.body.appendChild(
render({
onclick: function (e) {
alert(e.currentTarget.outerHTML);
},
html: 'Hello <strong>domtagger</strong>!',
text: "isn't this cool?"
})
);
// render example
function render(model) {
return html`
<div onclick=${model.onclick}>
<!--/* html is sanitized as text automatically */-->
<div>${model.html}</div>
<!--👻 textarea can use value=... or its content -->
<textarea>${model.text}</textarea>
</div>
`;
}
If you'd like to create a dev only comment that will be removed at runtime once parsed, you can either start the comment with a ghost emoji 👻 or use
/* and
*/ right at the boundaries of the comment.
<!--👻 dev only -->
<!--/* also dev only */-->
<!-- any other regular comment -->