It's easy. Works like this:
domready(function () {
// dom is loaded!
})
Compatibility with
IE6,
IE7, and
IE8 has been fully dropped. If your application requires this level of support, please use the
0.3.0 release.
npm install
make
open tests/test.html
Don't already have Ender? Install it like this:
npm install ender -g
Include domready in your package:
ender add domready
Then use it like this
require('domready')(function () {
$('body').html('<p>boosh</p>')
})
// or
$(document).ready(function () {
$('body').html('<p>boosh</p>')
})