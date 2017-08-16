domReady

It's easy. Works like this:

domready( function ( ) { })

Deprecation Notice

Compatibility with IE6 , IE7 , and IE8 has been fully dropped. If your application requires this level of support, please use the 0.3.0 release.

Browser support

IE9+

Firefox 4+

Safari 3+

Chrome *

Opera *

Building

npm install make open tests/test.html

Including with Ender

Don't already have Ender? Install it like this:

npm install ender -g

Include domready in your package:

ender add domready

Then use it like this