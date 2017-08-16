openbase logo
dom

domready

by Dustin Diaz
1.0.8 (see all)

lets you know when the dom is ready

Popularity

Downloads/wk

244K

GitHub Stars

881

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

domReady

It's easy. Works like this:

domready(function () {
  // dom is loaded!
})

Deprecation Notice

Compatibility with IE6, IE7, and IE8 has been fully dropped. If your application requires this level of support, please use the 0.3.0 release.

Browser support

  • IE9+
  • Firefox 4+
  • Safari 3+
  • Chrome *
  • Opera *

Building

npm install
make
open tests/test.html

Including with Ender

Don't already have Ender? Install it like this:

npm install ender -g

Include domready in your package:

ender add domready

Then use it like this

require('domready')(function () {
  $('body').html('<p>boosh</p>')
})

// or

$(document).ready(function () {
  $('body').html('<p>boosh</p>')
})

