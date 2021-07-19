openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dia

domotz-ip-address

by Beau Gunderson
5.8.9 (see all)

💻 a library for parsing and manipulating IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

429

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

travis codecov downloads npm snyk

ip-address

ip-address is a library for validating and manipulating IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in JavaScript.

Migrating from 6.x to 7.x

ip-address was rewritten in TypeScript for version 7. If you were using version 6 you'll need to make these changes to upgrade:

  • Instead of checking isValid(), which has been removed, you'll need to use a try/catch if you're accepting unknown input. This made the TypeScript types substantially easier as well as allowed the use of an AddressError class which will contain a parseMessage if an error occurred in the parsing step.
  • Instead of using the error, parseError, and valid attributes you'll need to use the message and parseMessage of the thrown AddressError.

Documentation

Documentation is available at ip-address.js.org.

Examples

var Address6 = require('ip-address').Address6;

var address = new Address6('2001:0:ce49:7601:e866:efff:62c3:fffe');

var teredo = address.inspectTeredo();

teredo.client4;    // '157.60.0.1'

Features

  • Usable via CommonJS or ESM
  • Parsing of all IPv6 notations
  • Parsing of IPv6 addresses and ports from URLs with Address6.fromURL(url)
  • Validity checking
  • Decoding of the Teredo information in an address
  • Whether one address is a valid subnet of another
  • What special properties a given address has (multicast prefix, unique local address prefix, etc.)
  • Number of subnets of a certain size in a given address
  • Display methods
    • Hex, binary, and decimal
    • Canonical form
    • Correct form
    • IPv4-compatible (i.e. ::ffff:192.168.0.1)
  • Works in node and the browser (with browserify)
  • ~1,600 test cases

Used by

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial