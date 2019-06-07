NodeJS - Domo API SDK
About
- The Domo API SDK is the simplest way to automate your Domo instance
- The SDK streamlines the API programming experience, allowing you to significantly reduce your written code
Features:
- DataSet and Personalized Data Policy (PDP) Management
- Use DataSets for fairly static data sources that only require occasional updates via data replacement
- Add Personalized Data Policies (PDPs) to DataSets (hide sensitive data from groups of users)
- Docs: https://developer.domo.com/docs/domo-apis/data
- Stream Management
- A Domo Stream is a specialized upload pipeline pointing to a single Domo DataSet
- Use Streams for massive, constantly changing, or rapidly growing data sources
- Streams support accelerated uploading via parallel data uploads
- Docs: https://developer.domo.com/docs/domo-apis/stream-apis
- User Management
- Group Management
Setup
- Install NodeJS/npm: https://nodejs.org/en/download/
- Linux:
apt-get install nodejs
- MacOS:
brew install nodejs
- Windows: direct download, or use Bash on Windows 10
- Install module
$ npm install
Updates
Usage
- For basic usage see /examples
- For full TypeScript usage refer to /test.
- Create an API Client on the Domo Developer Portal
- Use your API Client id/secret to instantiate an SDK instance
- Multiple API Clients can be used by instantiating multiple SDK clients
- Authentication with the Domo API is handled automatically by the SDK
- If you encounter a 'Not Allowed' error, this is a permissions issue. Please speak with your Domo Administrator.
