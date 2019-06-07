openbase logo
domo-sdk

by domoinc
2.0.1 (see all)

NodeJS - Domo API SDK

Popularity

Downloads/wk

416

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NodeJS - Domo API SDK

License

About

  • The Domo API SDK is the simplest way to automate your Domo instance
  • The SDK streamlines the API programming experience, allowing you to significantly reduce your written code

Features:

Setup

  • Install NodeJS/npm: https://nodejs.org/en/download/
    • Linux: apt-get install nodejs
    • MacOS: brew install nodejs
    • Windows: direct download, or use Bash on Windows 10
  • Install module
      $ npm install --save domo-sdk

Updates

Usage

  • For basic usage see /examples
  • For full TypeScript usage refer to /test.
  • Create an API Client on the Domo Developer Portal
  • Use your API Client id/secret to instantiate an SDK instance
  • Multiple API Clients can be used by instantiating multiple SDK clients
  • Authentication with the Domo API is handled automatically by the SDK
  • If you encounter a 'Not Allowed' error, this is a permissions issue. Please speak with your Domo Administrator.

