The fast template system that creates and clones DOM nodes
DOMly uses
cloneNode and
createElement to render templates in the browser up to 7 times faster than doT and Handlebars.
DOMly is named after Dolly the sheep, the first mammal to be cloned.
DOMly's syntax is simply HTML with a few special tags and attribute prefixes thrown in and Mustache-like syntax for variable substitution / method invocation.
<div>
<h1>Category: {{data.category}}</h1>
<if data.items.length>
<ul>
<foreach data.items>
<li>
<h2>{{parent.category}}: {{data.name}}</h2>
<h3 if-data.sale='class="sale"'>{{data.rice}}</h3>
<h3>{{formatCount(data.stockCount)}} in stock</h3>
<button unless-data.stockCount='disabled="disabled"'>Buy now</button>
</li>
</foreach>
</ul>
<else>
<p>This category is empty.</p>
</if>
</div>
Calling a compiled template returns the the root Node or DocumentFragment, ready to be added to the DOM:
var div = template({
category: 'Main Courses',
items: [
{
name: 'Spicy Steak Tacos',
sale: true,
price: '$5.00',
stockCount: 100
}
]
});
// Add the node to the DOM
document.body.appendChild(div);
data
data refers to the current data context as passed to the template. If within a
<foreach> or
<forin> loop,
data refers to the current item.
parent
When within a
<foreach> or
<forin> loop,
parent refers to the data context outside of the loop. This can be chained, resulting in
parent.parent referring to the data context outside of two nested loops.
this
this refers to the value of
this when executing the template function.
The initial value of
this when executing a template is whatever is to the left of the dot:
var obj = {
template: template
};
// this is obj
obj.template();
You can change the value of
this when executing template function by using
Function.prototype.call or
Function.prototype.bind:
var obj = {
method: function() {
return 'Available as this.method()';
},
property: 'Available as this.property'
};
var templateData = {
property: 'Available as this.data'
};
// Render the template with obj as this and templateData as data
var fragment = template.call(obj, data);
someGlobalVariable
All global variables and functions are available within templates.
As properties of the data context and
this object must be preceded by
data and
this respectively, there is no possibility of accidentally using a global variable.
someIterator
An iterator variable, as declared when using
<foreach> or
<forin> with a named iterator.
Iterators supersede global variables, so you will not be able to access any globals with the same name as an iterator used anywhere in the template.
Statements take the same form as JavaScript statements, except spaces are not allowed.
Note: Expressions are not currently supported within statements. As such, statements cannot contain
&&,
||,
+, etc.
variable
Variables can be used as the return value of a statement.
data - Substitute the current data context directly
data.myProperty - Substitute a property of the current data context
this.myProperty - Substitute with a property of this
myGlobalVariable - Substitute a global variable
myGlobalObject.myProperty - Substitute a property of a globally accessible object
method()
Methods can be invoked as part of a statement.
data.myMethod() - Invoke a method of the current data context
parent.myMethod() - Invoke a method of the parent data context
this.myMethod() - Invoke a method on this
myGlobalFunction() - Invoke a globally accessible function
myGlobalObject.myMethod() - Invoke a method of a globally accessible object
Invoked methods can be passed any arbitrary arguments. For instance:
myMethod(globalFunc(data.dataProp),parent.parentProp,this.thisProp,globalVariable,globalObject.prop)
The above statement would invoke
myMethod with the following:
globalFunc when passed the current data context's
myDateProp property
myParentProp property
this's
myScopeProp property
myGlobalVariable
myProp property of the globally accessible object,
myGlobalObject
{{statement}}
Substitute the return value of
statement into the DOM as text.
Substitutions can be made in attribute values or text content:
<button class="{{data.className}}">{{data.label}}</button>
Substitutions are always escaped. It is impossible to inject HTML.
<if statement>
Include the contained elements if
statement is truthy.
In this example, we simply test the current data context's
enabled property for truthiness, adding the
<p> to the DOM if it's truthy.
<if data.enabled>
<p>{{data.name}} is enabled!</p>
</if>
In this example, the method
passesTest is a method of
this. We'll pass the current data context to it, and, if
passesTest returns a truthy value, we'll add the
<p> to the DOM.
<if this.passesTest(data)>
<p>{{data.name}} passes the test!</p>
</if>
<unless statement>
The opposite of
<if statement>.
<else>
Used with
<if> and
<unless>, evaluated if the statement is falsey.
<if data.enabled>
<p>{{data.name}} is enabled!</p>
<else>
<p>{{data.name}} is disabled.</p>
</if>
<foreach statement[,iterator]>
Iterate over the items the of the array returned by
statement. The item is available as
data.
If
iterator is provided, the index of the current item will be available as
{{iterator}} for substitution and
iterator for method invocation.
{
"tags": ["hot", "fresh", "new"]
}
<ul>
<foreach data.tags,tagNumber>
<li>{{tagNumber}}. {{data}}</li>
</foreach>
</ul>
<ul>
<li>0. hot</li>
<li>1. fresh</li>
<li>2. new</li>
</ul>
<forin statement[,prop]>
Iterate over the properties of
object. The value is available as
data.
If
prop is provided, the property name will be available as
{{prop}} for substitution and
prop for method invocation.
{
"stats": {
"Spice level": "hot",
"Vegetarian": "No",
"Rating": "5"
}
}
<ul>
<forin data.stats,stat>
<li>{{stat}}: {{data}}</li>
</forin>
</ul>
<ul>
<li>Spice level: Hot</li>
<li>Vegetarian: No</li>
<li>Rating: 5</li>
</ul>
<div if-statement='attr="value"'>
Conditionally sets the
attr attribute to
value if the return value of
statement is truthy.
Use space to separate multiple attributes.
<button if-data.disabled='disabled="disabled" class="disabled"'>Buy</button>
Attributes can contain substitutions as well:
<button if-data.customAttr='{{customAttr.name}}={{customAttr.value}}'>Buy</button>
<div unless-statement='attr="value"'>
The opposite of
<div if-statement='attr="value"'>.
<partial statement><partial>
Insert the returned DocumentFragment or Node into the DOM.
If no arguments are passed, the current data context will be passed.
<helper statement>{{statement}} text</helper>
Insert the returned string as text content.
If
statement is a function call, the text content inside of the
<helper> tag will be evaluated and passed as the last argument.
<js>
Evaluates the content in place.
data will be set to the current data object and can be mutated or re-assigned.
<js>
var i = 10;
while (i-- > 0) {
data.count = i;
</js>
<span>{{data.count}}</span>
<js>
}
</js>
handle="handleName"
If the
handle attribute is present on any elements in the template, a reference to the element will be assigned as
this.handleName.
Statements can also be used within handle names.
<ul handle="list">
<foreach data.tags,itemNum>
<li handle="item_{{itemNum}}">{{data}}</li>
</foreach>
</ul>
// An object we'll use as the value of this
var obj = {};
// Data for the template
var templateData = {
name: 'MainList',
tags: [
'Tag 1',
'Tag 2'
]
};
// Render the template with obj as this and templateData as data
template.call(obj, templateData);
// For handle names that start with $, references to the jQuery object are available
view.item_0.innerHTML = 'A new Tag 1';
view.item_1.innerHTML = 'A new Tag 2';
If a handle name begins with
$, such as
$handle, a jQuery object will be stored as
$handle and the Node itself will be stored as
handle. This is accomplished by passing the node to
$, so you can use your own
$ function instead of jQuery.
DOMly parses HTML to generate
createElement statements, and as such, it only makes sense if precompiled.
You cannot compile DOMly templates in the browser. Use
grunt-domly or
gulp-domly to precompile your templates.
Alternatively, the
domly Node module can be used to precompile templates.
Takes a template string and returns a string of JavaScript code.
Type:
String
The template to compile.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If
true, meaningless whitespace will be stripped. This provides a large performance boost as less meaningless
createTextNode calls are created.
Warning: Meaningful whitespace, such as space between inline tags, will be preserved. However, if your CSS gives
display: inline to block elements, whitespace between those elements will still be stripped.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Dump debug data, including the source file, parsed tree, and compiled function body.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Don't create templates that immediately cache
DocumentFragment objects. This is useful for web components where you don't want the
createdCallback to be executed during template declaration.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Leave the
handle attribute intact. By default, the
handle attribute will not be added to the created elements.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Append the contents of the
class attribute value to the existing
className property. This is useful when your web component sets its className in
createdCallback.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Leave comment nodes intact in the rendered template. By default, comment nodes will not be included.
var domly = require('domly');
var fs = require('fs');
// Precompile returns a string of JS code
var template = domly.precompile('<p>My template is {{data.adjective}}!</p>', {
stripWhitespace: true // Strip whitespace for better performance
});
fs.writeFileSync('template.js', 'var awesomeTemplate = '+template.toString()+';');
<script src="template.js"></script>
<script>
document.body.appendChild(awesomeTemplate({ adjective: 'awesome' }));
</script>
DOMly comes with a set of benchmarks that use karma-benchmark to test real-world browser performance.
npm install
bower install
grunt bench
DOMly is tested with mocha, chai, sinon, and jsdom.
npm install
grunt test
DOMly is licensed MIT.