Lean DOM Manipulation

This isn't a drop-in replacement for jQuery, but rather a different implementation. Dominus is jQuery minus the cruft, with a footprint of ~4kB minified and gzipped, vs the ~33kB in jQuery. Dominus uses sektor as its selector engine of choice, which is a drop-in replacement for Sizzle, but tens of times smaller in exchange for a more limited feature-set.

Just like with jQuery, Dominus exposes a rich API that's chainable to the best of its ability. The biggest difference with jQuery at this level is that the Dominus wrapper is a real array. These arrays have been modified to include a few other properties in their prototype, but they don't change the native DOM array. See poser for more details on that one. All of this means you can .map , .forEach , .filter , and all of that good stuff that you're used to when dealing with JavaScript collections, and at the same time you get some extra methods just like with jQuery.

Install

Using Bower

bower install -S dominus

Using npm

npm install -S dominus

API

The API in Dominus begins with the methods listed below, which allow you to grab an object instance.

Static Methods

These are the static methods provided by Dominus. Consider these the entry point, just like the methods exposed by jQuery on $ .

Returns an empty Dominus collection.

Wraps the HTMLElement object in a Dominus collection.

Returns the Dominus collection, as-is.

Returns a Dominus collection with the HTMLElement objects found in the provided array.

Returns a Dominus collection after creating an element of the provided tag type name.

See dominus.find below.

Queries the DOM for the provided selector, using sektor . Returns a Dominus collection with HTMLElement objects. If context is provided then the search is restricted to children of context . The context can be either a DOM element, a selector string, or a Dominus object (the first DOM element in the group is used).

Queries the DOM for the provided selector, using sektor . Returns the first matching HTMLElement object, if any. If context is provided then the search is restricted to children of context . The context can be either a DOM element, a selector string, or a Dominus object (the first DOM element in the group is used).

See Custom Event Filters below.

Instance Methods

Once you've gotten yourself a Dominus collection, there's a few more methods you'll get access to. I'll denote array instances as a , where possible.

First off, there's the selection methods.

Navigation API

These methods let you search the DOM for the nodes that you want to manipulate.

Returns the previous sibling, optionally filtered by a selector .

Returns the next sibling, optionally filtered by a selector .

Returns the first parent element, optionally filtered by a selector .

Returns all parent elements, optionally filtered by another Dominus collection, a DOM element, or a selector.

Like .find , but only one level deep. Optionally filtered by another Dominus collection, a DOM element, or a selector.

Queries the DOM for children of the elements in the array, using the provided selector. Returns a single Dominus collection containing all of the results.

Queries the DOM for children of the elements in the array, using the provided selector. Returns the first matching HTMLElement object, if any.

Returns a subset of the elements in the array that match the provided selector.

Returns whether at least one of the elements in the array match the provided selector.

Then there's also the attribute manipulation API.

Attribute Methods

These methods let you modify DOM element attributes or properties.

If a value is provided then every element in the Dominus collection gets assigned that HTML value , then a is returned for chaining. If you don't provide a value , you get the HTML contents of the first node in the Dominus collection back.

If a value is provided then every element in the Dominus collection gets assigned that plain text value , then a is returned for chaining. If you don't provide a value , you get the plain text contents of the first node in the Dominus collection back. In the case of elements that can be checked , the native value property is used instead.

If a value is provided then every element in the Dominus collection gets assigned that input value , then a is returned for chaining. If you don't provide a value , you get the input value of the first node in the Dominus collection back. In the case of elements that can be checked , the native checked property is used instead.

The name attribute's value is returned, for the first element in the collection.

Every element in the collection gets assigned value to the attribute property name . Passing null or undefined as the value will remove the attribute from the DOM element entirely.

The attributes map is used to assign every property-value pair to the attributes in every element.

Adds value to every element in the collection. value can either be a space-separated class list or an array.

Removes value from every element in the collection. value can either be a space-separated class list or an array.

Sets value for every element in the collection. value can either be a space-separated class list or an array.

Returns true if at least one of the elements in the collection matches every class in value . value can either be a space-separated class list or an array.

Gets the CSS property value for prop from the first element in the set of matched elements. camelCase gets converted into hyphen-case .

Sets the CSS property value for prop to value for every element in the set of matched elements. camelCase gets converted into hyphen-case .

Sets the CSS property values for every element in the set of matched elements using the provided props map. camelCase gets converted into hyphen-case .

Example:

dominus( 'body' ).css({ color : 'blue' , width : 600 });

You can physically alter the DOM, using the methods listed in the next category.

DOM Manipulation

Attaches the event handler fn for events of type type on every element in the Dominus collection. You can also pass in a list of event types, such as click dragstart , and both events get the event listener attached to them.

The filter? argument is optional, and you can use it to provide a selector that will filter inputs. This is known as event delegation. The example below will bind a single event listener that will fire only when child nodes matching the .remove selector are clicked.

dominus( '.products' ).on( 'click' , '.remove' , removeProduct);

Meant for when you want to listen for an event only once. This method is identical to a.on(type, filter?, fn) , except the event listener will be removed right before your fn callback is executed.

Turns off event listeners matching the event type , the filter selector (if any), and the event handler.

Fabricates a synthetic event of type type and dispatches it for each element in the collection. Note that these events are even accessible outside of Dominus.

var el = document .getElementById( 'dollars' ); el.addEventListener( 'dollarsigns' , function ( ) { alert( '$$$' ); }); $(el).emit( 'dollarsigns' );

Custom Event Filters

Dominus allows you to create custom sub-events. For example, you could have a custom click sub-event that only triggers on left clicks; or a custom key press event that only triggers when certain keys are pressed.

Dominus ships with the following custom events.

Event Description 'left-click' Only triggers when a left click happens while no meta keys are pressed ( Command , Control )

You can register your own custom events using dominus.custom .

Register a custom event named name . This event will trigger whenever a type event triggers, but only if filter(e) returns true .

As an illustrative example, here's how the left-click custom event is registered.

dominus.custom( 'left-click' , 'click' , function ( e ) { return e.which === 1 && !e.metaKey && !e.ctrlKey; });

Adding or removing event listeners to custom event filters is no different from adding or removing regular event listeners.

$( '#home' ).on( 'left-click' , navigateHome);

Invokes HTMLElement.focus() on the first DOM element in the collection.

Returns a deep clone of the DOM elements in the collection.

Removes the selected elements from the DOM.

Inserts the provided elem as the last child of each element in the collection.

Inserts every element in the collection as the last children of the provided elem .

Inserts the provided elem as the first child of each element in the collection.

Inserts every element in the collection as the first children of the provided elem .

Inserts the provided elem as the previous sibling of each element in the collection.

Inserts the provided elem as the next sibling of each element in the collection.

Inserts every element in the collection as the previous siblings of the provided elem .

Inserts every element in the collection as the next siblings of the provided elem .

The methods listed below affect the collection itself

Dominus Collection Methods

Besides the fact that Dominus is an out-of-context Array object, meaning you can do all the fun functional programming you're used to, there's a few more methods to manipulate the collection itself.

Returns a copy of a , adding the result of calling dominus() with the arguments you provided to the current collection.

This means that you can use .and with selectors, a DOM element, an array of DOM elements, or another Dominus collection.

Returns a copy of a , removing the result of calling dominus() with the arguments you provided from the current collection.

This means that you can use .but with selectors, a DOM element, an array of DOM elements, or another Dominus collection.

Returns the element at index index , wrapped in a Dominus object. If the index is out of bounds then an empty Dominus collection will be returned.

License

MIT