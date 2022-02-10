domhandler

The DOM handler creates a tree containing all nodes of a page. The tree can be manipulated using the domutils or cheerio libraries and rendered using dom-serializer .

Usage

const handler = new DomHandler([ <func> callback(err, dom), ] [ <obj> options ]); // const parser = new Parser(handler[, options]);

Available options are described below.

Example

const { Parser } = require ( "htmlparser2" ); const { DomHandler } = require ( "domhandler" ); const rawHtml = "Xyz <script language= javascript>var foo = '<<bar>>';</script><!--<!-- Waah! -- -->" ; const handler = new DomHandler( ( error, dom ) => { if (error) { } else { console .log(dom); } }); const parser = new Parser(handler); parser.write(rawHtml); parser.end();

Output:

[ { data : "Xyz " , type : "text" , }, { type : "script" , name : "script" , attribs : { language : "javascript" , }, children : [ { data : "var foo = '<bar>';<" , type : "text" , }, ], }, { data : "<!-- Waah! -- " , type : "comment" , }, ];

Option: withStartIndices

Add a startIndex property to nodes. When the parser is used in a non-streaming fashion, startIndex is an integer indicating the position of the start of the node in the document. The default value is false .

Option: withEndIndices

Add an endIndex property to nodes. When the parser is used in a non-streaming fashion, endIndex is an integer indicating the position of the end of the node in the document. The default value is false .

Option: normalizeWhitespace (deprecated)

Replace all whitespace with single spaces. The default value is false .

Note: Enabling this might break your markup.

For the following examples, this HTML will be used:

< font > < br /> this is the text < font > </ font > </ font >

Example: normalizeWhitespace: true

[ { type : "tag" , name : "font" , children : [ { data : " " , type : "text" , }, { type : "tag" , name : "br" , }, { data : "this is the text " , type : "text" , }, { type : "tag" , name : "font" , }, ], }, ];

Example: normalizeWhitespace: false

[ { type : "tag" , name : "font" , children : [ { data : "

\t" , type : "text" , }, { type : "tag" , name : "br" , }, { data : "this is the text

" , type : "text" , }, { type : "tag" , name : "font" , }, ], }, ];

License: BSD-2-Clause

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

