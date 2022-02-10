openbase logo
dom

domhandler

by Felix Böhm
4.3.0 (see all)

Handler for htmlparser2, to get a DOM

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.8M

GitHub Stars

240

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

domhandler Build Status

The DOM handler creates a tree containing all nodes of a page. The tree can be manipulated using the domutils or cheerio libraries and rendered using dom-serializer .

Usage

const handler = new DomHandler([ <func> callback(err, dom), ] [ <obj> options ]);
// const parser = new Parser(handler[, options]);

Available options are described below.

Example

const { Parser } = require("htmlparser2");
const { DomHandler } = require("domhandler");
const rawHtml =
    "Xyz <script language= javascript>var foo = '<<bar>>';</script><!--<!-- Waah! -- -->";
const handler = new DomHandler((error, dom) => {
    if (error) {
        // Handle error
    } else {
        // Parsing completed, do something
        console.log(dom);
    }
});
const parser = new Parser(handler);
parser.write(rawHtml);
parser.end();

Output:

[
    {
        data: "Xyz ",
        type: "text",
    },
    {
        type: "script",
        name: "script",
        attribs: {
            language: "javascript",
        },
        children: [
            {
                data: "var foo = '<bar>';<",
                type: "text",
            },
        ],
    },
    {
        data: "<!-- Waah! -- ",
        type: "comment",
    },
];

Option: withStartIndices

Add a startIndex property to nodes. When the parser is used in a non-streaming fashion, startIndex is an integer indicating the position of the start of the node in the document. The default value is false.

Option: withEndIndices

Add an endIndex property to nodes. When the parser is used in a non-streaming fashion, endIndex is an integer indicating the position of the end of the node in the document. The default value is false.

Option: normalizeWhitespace (deprecated)

Replace all whitespace with single spaces. The default value is false.

Note: Enabling this might break your markup.

For the following examples, this HTML will be used:

<font> <br />this is the text <font></font></font>

Example: normalizeWhitespace: true

[
    {
        type: "tag",
        name: "font",
        children: [
            {
                data: " ",
                type: "text",
            },
            {
                type: "tag",
                name: "br",
            },
            {
                data: "this is the text ",
                type: "text",
            },
            {
                type: "tag",
                name: "font",
            },
        ],
    },
];

Example: normalizeWhitespace: false

[
    {
        type: "tag",
        name: "font",
        children: [
            {
                data: "\n\t",
                type: "text",
            },
            {
                type: "tag",
                name: "br",
            },
            {
                data: "this is the text\n",
                type: "text",
            },
            {
                type: "tag",
                name: "font",
            },
        ],
    },
];

License: BSD-2-Clause

Security contact information

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

domhandler for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription

The maintainers of domhandler and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

