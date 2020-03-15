domdiff

A vDOM-less implementation of the petit-dom diffing logic, at the core of hyperHTML.

V2 breaking change

the good old snabdom diff logic has been 100% replaced

lists with null or undefined nodes are not allowed anymore

... but I guess having null nodes in the equation was quite possibly a bad idea in the first place ...

V2 Diffing Strategies:

common prefixes

common suffixes

skip same lists

add boundaries

remove boundaries

simple sub-sequences insertions and removals

one to many and many to one replacements

fast inverted list swap

O(ND) algo with a limit of 50 attempts

last fallback with a simplified Hunt Szymanski algorithm

The current goal is to have in about 1K the best DOM diffing library out there.

V1 breaking change

The signature has moved from parent, current[], future[], getNode(), beforeNode to parent, current[], future[], {before, compare(), node()} .

Signature

futureNodes = domdiff( parentNode, currentNodes, futureNodes, options );

How to import it:

via CDN , as global variable: https://unpkg.com/domdiff

, as global variable: via ESM , as external module: https://unpkg.com/domdiff/esm/index.js

, as external module: via CJS : const EventTarget = require('domdiff').default; ( or require('domdiff/cjs').default )

: via bundlers/transpilers: import domdiff from 'domdiff'; ( or from 'domdiff/esm' )

Example

var nodes = { a : document .createTextNode( 'a' ), b : document .createTextNode( 'b' ), c : document .createTextNode( 'c' ) }; var parentNode = document .createElement( 'p' ); var childNodes = [nodes.a, nodes.c]; parentNode.append(...childNodes); parentNode.textContent; childNodes = domdiff( parentNode, childNodes, [nodes.a, nodes.b, nodes.c] ); parentNode.textContent;

Every. JavaScript. Engine.

A {node: (generic, info) => node} callback for complex data

The optional {node: (generic, info) => node} is invoked per each operation on the DOM.

This can be useful to represent node through wrappers, whenever that is needed.

The passed info value can be:

1 when the item/node is being appended

when the item/node is being appended 0 when the item/node is being used as insert before reference

when the item/node is being used as insert before reference -0 when the item/node is being used as insert after reference

when the item/node is being used as insert after reference -1 when the item/node is being removed

Example